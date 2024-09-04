Coldwell Banker Acclaimed "Dream" Campaign to Spotlight Iconic Cities Across America

Following the immense success of the brand's Thursday night gridiron advertising campaign in 2023, Coldwell Banker is returning with a new approach for 2024 that centers around city love

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere (NYSE: HOUS) brand, announces the continuation of its award-winning "Dream" ad campaign on Thursday evenings on a streaming service during the 2024 football season, inspiring millions of fans nationwide to envision their future in the cities they've always dreamed of calling home.

The new 30-second spots airing this year feature head-to-head matchups of beloved cities – like Dallas v. NYC, DC v. Philly and San Francisco v. Seattle, to name a few – asking the question, "When you're looking for your next place to live, how do you find the perfect place for you?" Focused on the qualities that make each place unique, the ads encourage viewers to utilize the Coldwell Banker Move Meter tool to compare key selling points between cities, such as cost and quality of living. Helping buyers and sellers make informed decisions with ease, the Move Meter tool is rated the #1 most useful tool in real estate.

Data from the Move Meter shows exactly where Americans are looking to move – between January and August of 2024, the top "Move to" city search was Charlotte, NC, followed by Austin, TX, and New York and Tampa, FL (tied for third).

Coldwell Banker Real Estate holds the honor of having the #1 real estate ad for 12 years in a row by ACE Metrix. Last year, the brand was the second most effective advertiser during this Thursday night gridiron tentpole event out of more than 150 advertisers, demonstrating the impactful connection made with this broad audience.

Also airing as a pre-game integration during the season is the Move Meter Match-Up, a video and social media series comparing cities of the football team matchups each week in real estate terms. The campaign extension further encourages viewers to utilize the brand's exclusive Move Meter tool on coldwellbanker.com and Coldwell Banker agent websites.

Alongside the ad is a continuation of the localized asset campaign to deepen branding efforts across the network and amplify consumer reach. Local affiliate offices across the vast Coldwell Banker network now have over 100 pieces of customizable marketing materials to craft personalized versions of brand video, social assets and print integration. With nearly 4,000 localized Move Meter Matchup videos created via the brand's exclusive Custom Video Platform last year, the campaign extension successfully allowed broker-owners to connect with their communities and guide consumers to their dream homes.

In addition to the top YTD cities above, the below cities were the highest searched* "move to" locations amongst Move Meter users in Q1, Q2 and Q3 2024:

Q1 2024 Top Cities:

Charlotte, NC Charleston, SC Tampa, FL

Q2 2024 Top Cities:

Las Vegas New York Miami , Charlotte, NC , & Austin, TX (tied for 3rd place)

Q3 2024 Top Cities:

Los Angeles San Diego & San Antonio (tied for 2nd place) Colorado Springs, CO

*This data was compiled based on entries of city names rather than zip codes.

Quotes:

"After solidifying this streaming tentpole event as a powerful initiative for the brand with the Dream campaign, I am thrilled Coldwell Banker is returning this season to continue to inspire Americans to pursue their dream homes. Our unparalleled approach to real estate advertising, blending innovation with beautiful design, has proven to make waves both in and outside of the industry. Reaching over 8 million viewers per game, the Coldwell Banker brand continues to resonate with consumers in an innovative, bold way that drives the industry forward." – Brandon Newman, Vice President of Marketing

"For 118 years, Coldwell Banker has been guiding consumers to their dream homes which has solidified us as an industry champion, and the Dream campaign is a testament to our unmatched influence. Our approach of celebrating the distinguishing characteristics of cities across the country is a perfect way to not only highlight the Move Meter tool but enable our vast network of real estate professionals to engage with consumers seeking their dream relocation on a more personal level." – Jason Waugh, President of Coldwell Banker Affiliates

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 98,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,700 offices across 40 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. The Coldwell Banker brand is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2024 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join .

