Coldwell Banker Agent Receives NAGLREP's Pinnacle Award

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Gay & Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) has honored Jamie Zapata, a Realogy-affiliated agent with Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, Realtors in San Antonio, Texas, with its esteemed Pinnacle Award. The Pinnacle Award is NAGLREP's highest honor, presented annually to professionals who demonstrate strong commitment to the LGBT+ community and support for the organization's goals and values. Zapata was presented the award during the 2019 NAGLREP national convention in Palm Springs, California. She is the second consecutive Pinnacle honoree affiliated with Realogy, after Tanya Reu-Narvaez, senior vice president of human resources at the company, received the honor in 2018.

Since entering the real estate profession in 2017, Zapata has been an active leader in the LGBT+ community and a staunch advocate for equal housing opportunities. As a proud trans woman, she supports the LGBT+ community in many ways, including her role as founder and president of NAGLREP's San Antonio chapter, making her the first transgender chapter president for the organization. Additionally, Zapata holds leadership or board positions at San Antonio's LGBT Pride Center, the Transgender Education Network of Texas and the San Antonio LGBT Chamber of Commerce—roles she has used to advocate for fair housing and protections for the LGBT+ community.

"It's been an honor to get to know Jamie over the years through NAGLREP, as she truly represents the very best of our organization," said Jeff Berger, founder, president and CEO of NAGLREP. "Her remarkable story and success in the real estate industry are an inspiration to countless professionals, especially in the LGBT+ community, where she has become an influential leader and equal rights advocate, as well as a role model who consistently goes above and beyond to help others."

"Receiving the Pinnacle Award highlights the fact that trans people are capable of doing great things when we're given the opportunity," said Zapata. "NAGLREP has provided a platform to do everything I can to help ensure LGBTQ+ people are treated with the dignity and respect we deserve. At the same time, being welcomed and supported by Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, Realtors from day one has made all the difference in the world. With the full support of Coldwell Banker and Realogy, I feel not only accepted for who I am, but also embraced."

Realogy is a founding member of NAGLREP and the organization's only Gold Level residential real estate partner. The company is home to hundreds of LGBT+ employees and affiliated agents, including more than half of the agents ranked by Sales Volume in NAGLREP's Top LGBT+ Agent rankings.

This year Realogy continues to have a strong presence at the national NAGLREP convention through sponsorships and extensive involvement of Realogy executives and affiliated agents as featured speakers and panelists, including:

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,600 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 111,200 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

