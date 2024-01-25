Coldwell Banker Announces 2023 Winners in Annual Year-End Awards

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

25 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

The brand recognizes the top affiliated agents, teams, offices and companies who have demonstrated exceptional performance across multiple sales categories in the past year

MADISON, N.J. , Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, has announced the 2023 recipients for its annual year-end awards designed to highlight top-ranking performers in the network and honor their success in guiding clients to the homes of their dreams.

"Today, we celebrate those who have brilliantly illuminated the path to success throughout 2023, showcasing exceptional leadership and setting new industry standards," said Jason Waugh, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates. "In this Experience Economy we operate today, these individuals have leveraged market data, trends and cutting-edge technology to guide clients home and enhance real estate experiences. Their hard work and dedication are celebrated across the network, inspiring us all to reach greater heights. I'm excited to witness their continued accomplishments in the coming months!"

The top ten performers for various Coldwell Banker award categories and top-ranking offices and companies are listed below.

INDIVIDUAL AGENT HONORS

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME

1

Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate

Aspen, Colo.

2

Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty

Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif.

3

Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty

Beverly Hills, Calif.

4

Tracy Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty

Honolulu

5

Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker Realty

Wellesley, Mass.

6

Jennifer Zales, Coldwell Banker Realty

Tampa, Fla.

7

Roger Pettingell, Coldwell Banker Realty

Longboat Key, Fla.

8

Hugh Cornish, Coldwell Banker Realty

Menlo Park, Calif.

9

Greg Rowley, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

10

Bruce Myer, Coldwell Banker Realty

Longboat Key, Fla.

BY TOTAL UNITS

1

Robbie Ingle, Coldwell Banker Ingle Safari Realty

Lake Charles, La.

2

Phil Rotondo, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cape Canaveral, Fla.

3

Adam Dugan, Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

Johnstown, Pa.

4

Brian Klingel, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors

Grand Haven, Mich.

5

Darren Ducote, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

6

Mari Loder, Coldwell Banker APW Realtors

Salina, Kan.

7

Mary Wallace, Coldwell Banker Realty

Oak Lawn, Ill.

8

Greg Rowley, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

8

Amy Leicht, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson

Kennewick, Wash.

10

Lauren Freedman, Coldwell Banker Realty

Branford, Conn.

BY RENTAL INCOME

1

Melissa Masterleo, Coldwell Banker Bain

Kirkland, Wash.

2

Monique Rich, Coldwell Banker Bain

Kirkland, Wash.

3

Judy Bishop, Coldwell Banker Bain

Kirkland, Wash.

4

Susan Monus, Coldwell Banker Realty

Malibu, Calif.

5

Evelyn Yamauchi, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cambridge, Mass.

6

Mary Hurwitz, Coldwell Banker Realty

Brookline, Mass.

7

Emma Fula, Coldwell Banker Realty

Boston

8

Susie Hong, Coldwell Banker Bain

Kirkland, Wash.

9

Crysta Metzger, Coldwell Banker Realty

Montecito, Calif.

10

Tara Switzer, Coldwell Banker Realty

Malibu, Calif.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (1-3 PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME

1

Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cambridge, Mass.

2

The Lisa Ferringo Group, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co.

Big Pine Key, Fla.

3

McNair Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Menlo Park, Calif.

4

Senkler, Pasley and Dowcett, Coldwell Banker Realty

Concord, Mass.

5

McGlashan Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

La Cañada Flintridge, Calif.

6

The Benes Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Chesterfield, Miss.

7

Abbe Ross Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Longboat Key, Fla.

8

Stoddard, Dana, and Murphy Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Denver

9

The Adamo Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Closter, N.J.

10

The Chiavettas, Coldwell Banker Realty

Los Gatos, Calif.

BY TOTAL UNITS

1

Paul Morad, Coldwell Banker Realty-Gundaker

Lake Saint Louis, Miss.

2

The Jeremy Trenkamp Team, Coldwell Banker Hedges Realty

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

3

Kyle Geenen Group, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors

Holland, Mich.

4

The Lynne VanDeventer Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Okemos, Mich.

5

Team Thompson, Coldwell Banker Advantage

Fayetteville, N.C.

6

Kal Mughrabi Team, Coldwell Banker Heritage

Springboro, Ohio

7

The Vicky Blair Group, Coldwell Banker Excel

Elko, Nev.

8

The Gilber Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cincinnati

9

Raynor, LaCorte & Associates, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Jacksonville, N.C.

10

Jennie Stevens Team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Wilmington, N.C.

BY RENTAL INCOME

1

Dave Thorpe Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Excelsior, Minn.

2

Gonnella Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Chicago

3

Tseng Realty Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Del Mar, Calif.

4

The Adamo Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Closter, N.J.

5

The Miami Beach Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Miami Beach, Fla.

6

The Klein Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hillsborough, N.J.

7

Fedorouk & Guessous Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Boston

8

The Valerie Fitzgerald Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Beverly Hills, Calif.

9

The Meza Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

10

Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cambridge, Mass.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (4+ PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME

1

The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Miami Beach, Fla.

2

The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston

Raleigh, N.C.

3

Tim Smith Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Newport Beach, Calif.

4

Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Chicago

5

The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hoboken, N.J.

6

The Khrista Jarvis Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Danville, Calif.

7

Helgeson/Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Eden Prairie, Minn.

8

Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cincinnati

9

Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

Appleton, Wis.

10

Casey Lesher, Coldwell Banker Realty

Newport Beach, Calif.

BY TOTAL UNITS

1

The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston

Raleigh, N.C.

2

Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

Appleton, Wis.

3

The Cliff Lewis Experience, Coldwell Banker Hearthside

Allentown, Pa.

4

Helgeson/Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Eden Prairie, Minn.

5

Castro Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Hampstead, N.C.

6

The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hoboken, N.J.

7

Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cincinnati

8

Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Chicago

9

Georgie Smigel Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cranberry Township, Pa.

10

Terri Alphin Smith & Co, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Jacksonville, N.C.

BY RENTAL INCOME

1

Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Chicago

2

The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hoboken, N.J.

3

The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Miami Beach, Fla.

4

The David Green Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Boston

5

Team Tatiana, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hoboken, N.J.

6

Tim Smith Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Newport Beach, Calif.

7

Esti Kadosh Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

8

The Rosato Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Stamford, Conn.

9

The Whaley / Ring Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Boston

10

Ricardo Rodriguez & Associates, Coldwell Banker Realty

Boston

OFFICE HONORS

1-10 Sales Associates for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Realty

Danville, Calif.

11-20 Sales Associates for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Realty

La Cañada Flintridge, Calif.

21-35 Sales Associates for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co.

Big Pine Key, Fla.

36-50 Sales Associates for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

Aspen, Colo.

51-100 Sales Associates for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Realty

Menlo Park, Calif.

101+ Sales Associates for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Realty

Newport Beach, Calif.

1-10 Sales Associates for Total Units

Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

Johnstown, Penn.

11-20 Sales Associates for Total Units

Coldwell Banker Realty

Macomb, Mich.

21-35 Sales Associates for Total Units

Coldwell Banker Excel

Elko, Nev.

36-50 Sales Associates for Total Units

Coldwell Banker Shook

Lafayette, Ind.

51-100 Sales Associates for Total Units

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

Bloomington, Ill.

101+ Sales Associates for Total Units

Coldwell Banker Realty

Cincinnati

COMPANY HONORS

No. 1 Affiliate Company for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Wilmington, N.C.

No.1 Affiliate Company in Total Units

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Wilmington, N.C.

No. 1 Brokerage Company for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Realty

Madison, N.J.

No. 1 Brokerage Company for Total Units

Coldwell Banker Realty

Madison, N.J.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Total AGC Income

Jason Cooper, Coldwell Banker Realty

Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Total Units

Steph McCarty, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

Terre Haute, Ind.

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
Powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 2,700 offices across 39 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2023 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

Media Inquiries:                               

Athena Snow                                     

Kaavya Sundar

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC   

G&S for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

973.407.5590                                     

212.697.2600

[email protected]                 

[email protected]

