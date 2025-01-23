Coldwell Banker Announces 2024 Year-End Award Winners

The brand recognizes the top affiliated sales professionals, teams, offices and companies who have demonstrated exceptional performance across multiple sales categories in the past year

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere® (NYSE: HOUS) brand, today announced the recipients of its prestigious 2024 year-end awards. These awards recognize the top-performing professionals within the network for their outstanding achievements in helping clients with their real estate needs.

"These exceptional real estate professionals have distinguished themselves not only within the Coldwell Banker network but across the entire industry," said Jason Waugh, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates. "Amidst the complexities of the 2024 market, these professionals leveraged their market expertise to enhance the real estate experience for their clients. It is both an honor and a privilege to celebrate this remarkable group of achievers."

Below are the top 10 performers in various Coldwell Banker award categories, along with the highest-ranking offices and companies.

INDIVIDUAL AGENT HONORS

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME 1 Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. 2 Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate Aspen, Colo. 3 Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty Beverly Hills, Calif. 4 Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker Realty Wellesley, Mass. 5 Jennifer Zales, Coldwell Banker Realty Tampa, Fla. 6 Tracy Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty Honolulu 7 Joshua Deitch, Coldwell Banker Realty Mill Valley, Calf. 8 Erin Lail, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley St. Helena, Calf. 9 Juliana Savoia, Coldwell Banker Realty Coral Gables, Fla. 10 Sam Williams, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co. Marathon, Fla. BY TOTAL UNITS 1 Robbie Ingle, Coldwell Banker Ingle Safari Realty Lake Charles, La. 2 Phil Rotondo, Coldwell Banker Realty Cape Canaveral, Fla. 3 Amy Leicht, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Kennewick, Wash. 4 Mari Loder, Coldwell Banker APW Realtors Salina, Kan. 5 Donna Reid, Coldwell Banker Heritage, Realtors Ponca, Iowa 6 Adam Dugan, Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty Johnstown, Pa. 7 Lauren Freedman, Coldwell Banker Realty Branford, Conn. 8 Phil Sveum, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group Fitchburg, Wis. 8 Scott Carr, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 10 Melissa Goldstein Tucci, Coldwell Banker West San Diego, Calf. BY LEASE INCOME 1 Evelyn Yamauchi, Coldwell Banker Realty Cambridge, Mass. 2 Susan Monus, Coldwell Banker Realty Malibu, Calif. 3 Orit Aviv, Coldwell Banker Realty Newton, Mass. 4 Melissa Masterleo, Coldwell Banker Bain Kirkland, Wash. 5 Jenell Vandenboss, Coldwell Banker Realty Indian Wells, Calif. 6 Mary Hurwitz, Coldwell Banker Realty Brookline, Mass. 7 Kal Anderson, Coldwell Banker Realty Naples, Fla. 8 Adjina Dekidjiev, Coldwell Banker Warburg New York, N.Y. 9 Tallis Lappin, Coldwell Banker Realty Chicago, Ill. 10 Monique Rich, Coldwell Banker Bain Kirkland, Wash.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (DUO 1-2 PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME 1 Pettingell Professionals, Coldwell Banker Realty Longboat Key, Fla. 2 Bruce Myer Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Longboat Key, Fla. 3 The Wilhelm Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Burlingame, Calf. 4 The Nix Team, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Punta Gorda, Fla. 5 The Zager Group, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate Zephyr Cove, Nev. 6 Berg Larsen Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Minneapolis, Minn. 7 Semple Hettrich Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Sudbury, Mass. 8 The Chiavettas, Coldwell Banker Realty Los Gatos, Calf. 9 Joe and Nick Piazza, Coldwell Banker Realty Los Gatos, Calf. 10 Drew Hueler Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Wayzata, Minn. BY TOTAL UNITS 1 The Nix Team, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Punta Gorda, Fla. 2 Simonis - Nortman Team, Coldwell Banker River Valley Realtors Black River Falls, Wis. 3 Randy Brush Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Chicago, Ill. 4 2GEN, Coldwell Banker Southern Real Estate Saltillo, Miss. 5 Paul Morad, Coldwell Banker Realty Lake Saint Louis, Mo. 6 The Geddie Group, Coldwell Banker Advantage Fayetteville, N.C. 7 Alex McFadyen Team, Coldwell Banker Advantage Fayetteville, N.C. 8 The Winland Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Newark, Ohio 9 The Brenda Bruyette Team, Coldwell Banker Realty West Bend, Wis. 10 The Stefanie Pratt Team, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group Champaign, Ill. BY LEASE INCOME 1 Dave Thorpe Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Excelsior, Minn. 2 The Claudia Whitechurch Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Miami Beach, Fla. 3 The Valerie Fitzgerald Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Beverly Hills, Calif. 4 Marcus Gualter, Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, Calf. 5 Fedorouk & Guessous Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Boston, Mass. 6 ATR Luxury Homes Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Coral Gables, Fla. 7 The Hamilton Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Palm Desert, Calf. 8 The Zach Plevnik Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Miami Beach, Fla. 9 Boston RE Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Boston, Mass. 10 The Klein Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Hillsborough, N.J.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (MEDIUM 3-6 PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME 1 McNair Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Menlo Park, Calif. 2 Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Cambridge, Mass. 3 The Kehrig Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Danville, Calif. 4 The Lisa Ferringo Group, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co. Big Pine Key, Fla. 5 Bernardi Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Boulder, Colo. 6 The Benes Group, Coldwell Banker Town and Country Chesterfield, Mo. 7 Senkler, Pasley and Whitney, Coldwell Banker Realty Concord, Mass. 8 The Joe Schembri Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Freemont, Calf. 9 Stickney Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Wayzata, Minn. 10 Patti & Jeff McKelvey Team, Coldwell Banker West Chula Vista, Calif. BY TOTAL UNITS 1 The Solomon Group, Coldwell Banker Action Schofield, Wis. 2 The Finn Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Cincinnati, Ohio 3 Kyle Geenen Group, Coldwell Banker Schmidt Holland, Mich. 4 Leonhardt Team, Coldwell Banker Realty White Bear Lake, Minn. 5 Guanciale Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Newark, Ohio 6 The Castro Team, Coldwell Banker Heritage Centerville, Ohio 7 Jennie Stevens Team, Coldwell Banker Hedges Wilmington, N.C. 8 JTRE, Coldwell Banker Hedges Cedar Rapids, Iowa 9 The Vicky Blair Group, Coldwell Banker Excel Elko, Nev. 10 Chilton Bacak Group, Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors College Station, Texas BY LEASE INCOME 1 Esti Kadosh Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 2 The Quirk Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Boston, Mass. 3 The Meza Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 4 Gonnella Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Chicago, Ill. 5 The Dylan Costello Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Boston, Mass. 6 The Marika and Adam Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Brookline, Mass. 7 Tseng Realty Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Del Mar, Calf. 8 Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Cambridge, Mass. 9 The Newport Group at Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Realty Newport, R.I. 10 McCaughan/Mandiola Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Key Biscayne, Fla.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (LARGE 7+ PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME 1 The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Miami Beach, Fla. 2 The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Raleigh, N.C. 3 Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Chicago 4 Tim Smith Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, Calif. 5 The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Hoboken, N.J. 6 Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Eden Prairie, Minn. 7 The Khrista Jarvis Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Danville, Calif. 8 Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker Realty Cincinnati 9 Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group Appleton, Wis. 10 Xiaozhu Kang Daydreamer Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Cupertino, Calf. BY TOTAL UNITS 1 The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Raleigh, N.C. 2 The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Hoboken, N.J. 3 Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group Appleton, Wis. 4 Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Eden Prairie, Minn. 5 The Cliff Lewis Experience, Coldwell Banker Hearthside Allentown, Pa. 6 Castro Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Hampstead, N.C. 7 Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Chicago, Ill. 8 Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker Realty Cincinnati, Ohio 9 Sollecito Advantage Group, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Murrells Inlet, N.C. 10 John Schuster Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Eden Prairie, Minn. BY LEASE INCOME 1 The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Hoboken, N.J. 2 The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Miami Beach, Fla. 3 Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Chicago 4 The David Green Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Boston, Mass. 5 Team Tatiana, Coldwell Banker Realty Hoboken, N.J. 6 The Rosato Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Stamford, Conn. 7 Tim Smith Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, Calif. 8 The Joyce Rey Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Beverly Hills, Calf. 9 Padmatch Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Brookline, Mass. 10 The Whaley / Ring Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Boston, Mass.

OFFICE HONORS

1-10 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Realty Danville, Calif. 11-20 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley Saint Helena, Calif. 21-35 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co. Big Pine Key, Fla. 36-50 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Aspen, Colo. 51-100 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Realty Menlo Park, Calif. 101+ Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, Calif. 1-10 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Legacy Rio Rancho, N.M. 11-20 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Heritage Ponca City, Okla. 21-35 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker APW Realtors Salina, Kan. 36-50 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Prime Properties Liverpool, N.Y. 51-100 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group Bloomington, Ill. 101+ Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Realty Cincinnati, Ohio

COMPANY HONORS

No. 1 Affiliate Company for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Wilmington, N.C. No.1 Affiliate Company in Total Units Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Wilmington, N.C. No. 1 Brokerage Company for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Realty Madison, N.J. No. 1 Brokerage Company for Total Units Coldwell Banker Realty Madison, N.J.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Total AGC Income Morgan Pankow, Coldwell Banker Realty Pinecrest, Fla. Total Units Karrissa Colvin, Coldwell Banker General Properties St. Joseph, Mo.

