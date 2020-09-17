Coldwell Banker Announces National Partnership to Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate affiliated agents know the value of home, as they have been guiding people home since 1906. Home is the place we long for at the end of the day, the place that holds all we love and everything we cherish. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®️ treats more than 8,500 kids a year from across the United States and around the globe, providing many patient families a home-away-from-home when they need it most.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, announced at the Gen Blue Experience® today the CB Supports St. Jude partnership benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a place kids from all over the country and the world call home while being treated for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. As part of the program that begins today and runs through September 16, 2021, Coldwell Banker affiliated agents can choose to make an automatic donation, a minimum donation of $25, for every home sale or purchase they complete.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. More than 75% of St. Jude budgeting costs come from generous donors. Continued support through campaigns like this will continue the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®️ Donations that are part of the CB Supports St. Jude program mean St. Jude patients can receive treatment in comfort, form lifelong friendships and just be kids. What makes St. Jude possible are the generous donors all over the world, supporters like the Coldwell Banker brand.

Agents participating in CB Supports St. Jude can opt in or out of the program at any time. Actively participating agents will have access to a suite of powerful marketing materials designed to attract clients, make listings pop, and inspire people about the lifesaving research and treatment conducted every day at St. Jude.

Homebuyers and sellers can also donate under the CB Supports St. Jude program here.

"It's the Coldwell Banker brand's noble cause to help people find their way home. And St. Jude provides comfort to children and families, a home-away-from-home, when they need it most. So we are not only supporting a good cause, but we are aligning our missions with this partnership. With CB Supports St. Jude, we can help one of the world's leading children's cancer hospitals develop even more powerful treatments and help the world's bravest kids get back home even faster."

- David Marine, CMO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate

"The groundbreaking research, treatment and care at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital rely on generous support from donors across the country and around the world. The power to provide others with a place to call home is something at the core of both organizations. Coldwell Banker partners with its clients to find them a special home and St. Jude provides a comfortable home-away-from-home for families during the most difficult times of their lives. This partnership with Coldwell Banker and its real estate agents around the country will help to ensure that families will never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food because we believe all a family should worry about is helping their child live."

- Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The "CB Supports St. Jude" charitable promotion begins on September 16, 2020 through September 16, 2021. $25 minimum donation per qualifying real estate transaction for participating affiliated agents, and $10 minimum donation per participating brokerage office, per qualifying real estate transaction. Maximum goal amount $250,000. All donations made are provided to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 94,000 affiliated sales professionals in 3,000 offices across 43 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® organization is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of sales professionals with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward with big data and smart home expertise. Coldwell Banker Real Estate was the first real estate brand to harness the power of big data; the CBx Technology Suite uses predictive analytics and machine learning to analyze markets, target buyers and sellers and provide agents with a simple platform to create unique and effective marketing plans for each listing. The brand was named among the 2020 Women's Choice Award® Most Recommended brands for customer experience and overall quality. Blue is bold and the integrity and values of Coldwell Banker give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the possibilities of Gen Blue®, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 187,500 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 130,800 independent sales agents in 114 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

