Coldwell Banker Celebrates The Jills Zeder Group for Sixth Straight Year as No. 1 Coldwell Banker Team in the Nation

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty proudly announces The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists, has again ranked as its No. 1 top-performing team nationally; No. 1 within Coldwell Banker Realty; and No. 1 for Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida. It is the sixth consecutive year the South Florida team has earned these honors.

The Jills Zeder Group achieved a closed sales volume of more than $1.85 billion in 2024. The team has also been the No. 1 large team in the U.S. for all real estate professionals each of the last four years. This independent ranking is conducted by Real Trends, known as "The Thousand" list, and is annually published in The Wall Street Journal. Additionally, the team achieved the designation Society of Excellence, which is reserved for only the top 1 percent of Coldwell Banker agents in the nation. The designations are based on annual adjusted gross commission income.

The Jills Zeder Group, a powerhouse team of South Florida residential real estate experts, comprises three families: Jill Hertzberg and her children Danny Hertzberg and Hillary Hertzberg Benson, sisters Jill Eber and Felise Eber, and Judy Zeder and her son Nathan Zeder and daughter-in-law Meredith Zeder. It is led by Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber and Judy Zeder and is affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Realty offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables.

With more than 150 years of combined experience, The Jills Zeder Group's specialties include luxury real estate, such as high-end estates, condominiums and waterfront property. They regularly make headlines for listing and selling some of the most expensive properties in the region and the entire country.

"Congratulations to The Jills Zeder Group for their extraordinary achievement of being named the No. 1 Coldwell Banker large team in the nation for the sixth consecutive year. Their remarkable results are a testament to their commitment to excellence and unparalleled dedication to their clients and communities. The Jills Zeder Group continues to set the standard for luxury real estate service and expertise. We are incredibly proud to have them as part of the Coldwell Banker family and as role models to our network of top luxury agents around the world."

Kamini Lane , president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty.

"Six consecutive years for a sales team to have annual gross sales into the billions is unheard of in the residential real estate industry. The Jills Zeder Group's continued success is an inspiration for real estate professionals everywhere. They are an exceptional representation of the professionalism and accomplishment that define Coldwell Banker."

Duff Rubin, Coldwell Banker Realty regional president, Southeast.

The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Realty, is consistently ranked the No. 1 real estate team in the United States. The team comprises three families including Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber, Judy Zeder and Felise Eber, and the second generation, Danny Hertzberg, Hillary Hertzberg Benson, Nathan Zeder and Meredith Zeder. The Jills Zeder Group has sold nearly $10 billion in real estate. With offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, The Jills Zeder Group specializes in high-end, multimillion-dollar luxury properties in South Florida's most elite enclaves, representing celebrities, Fortune 500 executives, and a diverse international clientele. They offer incomparable knowledge and services to luxury real estate clients. For more information and to contact The Jills Zeder Group, visit JillsZeder.com .

Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 79 offices and 7,546 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

