Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury | REALTORS® Announces Partnership to Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate affiliated agents know the value of home, as they have been guiding people home since 1906. Home is the place we long for at the end of the day, the place that holds all we love and everything we cherish. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®️ treats more than 8,500 kids a year from across the United States and around the globe, providing many patient families a home-away-from-home when they need it most.

Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury | REALTORS®, announced today their participation in the CB Supports St. Jude partnership, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a place kids from all over the country and the world call home while being treated for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. As part of the program that begins today and runs through September 16, 2021, Coldwell Banker affiliated agents or companies can choose to make an automatic donation, a minimum donation of $25 for participating affiliated agents, or $10 minimum donation per participating brokerage office, for every home sale or purchase they complete.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. More than 75% of St. Jude budgeting costs come from generous donors. Continued support through campaigns like this will continue the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®️ Donations that are part of the CB Supports St. Jude program mean St. Jude patients can receive treatment in comfort, form lifelong friendships and just be kids. What makes St. Jude possible are the generous donors all over the world, supporters like Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury | REALTORS®.

Affiliated agents or companies participating in CB Supports St. Jude can opt in or out of the program at any time. Actively participating agents or companies will have access to a suite of powerful marketing materials designed to attract clients, make listings pop, and inspire people about the lifesaving research and treatment conducted every day at St. Jude.

Homebuyers and sellers can also donate to CB Supports St. Jude here.

"Our agents have been serving the greater Memphis and Northwest Mississippi markets for over 34 years. Character, selflessness and giving back to the community is what defines Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury | REALTORS®, our agents, and the new CB Supports St. Jude program. We are firm believers that every agent can make a big impact on the world, and now our agents can directly contribute to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital."

- Sean Blankenship, President Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury I REALTORS®

"It's the Coldwell Banker brand's noble cause to help people find their way home. And St. Jude provides comfort to children and families, a home-away-from-home, when they need it most. So, we are not only supporting a good cause, but we are aligning our missions with this partnership. With CB Supports St. Jude, we can help one of the world's leading children's cancer hospitals develop even more powerful treatments and help the world's bravest kids get back home even faster."

- David Marine, CMO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate

"The groundbreaking research, treatment and care at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital rely on generous support from donors across the country and around the world. The power to provide others with a place to call home is something at the core of both organizations. Coldwell Banker partners with its clients to find them a special home and St. Jude provides a comfortable home-away-from-home for families during the most difficult times of their lives. This partnership with Coldwell Banker and its real estate agents around the country will help to ensure that families will never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food because we believe all a family should worry about is helping their child live."

- Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The "CB Supports St. Jude" charitable promotion begins on September 16, 2020 through September 16, 2021. $25 minimum donation per qualifying real estate transaction for participating affiliated agents, and $10 minimum donation per participating brokerage office, per qualifying real estate transaction. Maximum goal amount $250,000. All donations made are provided to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

About Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury | REALTORS®

Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury | REALTORS® company headquarters is located at 968 Civic Center Dr. Suite 103 Collierville, TN 38017, can be reached at 901.259.8500. We also have two additional offices to serve you located in East Memphis, TN and Southaven, MS. Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury | REALTORS® has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker Franchise System for 5 years. Each office is independently owned and operated. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and collins-maury.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

