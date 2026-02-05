COLDWELL BANKER COMMERCIAL AFFILIATES ANNOUNCES 2025 YEAR-END AWARD WINNERS

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliates today announced its 2025 year-end award winners, recognizing the highest-performing companies and professionals across its global network with the introduction of the 1906 Club, the brand's most prestigious distinction. Formerly known as the Top 2% and Elite Company awards, the 1906 Club honors top revenue-producing companies and the top 2% of affiliated professionals nationwide, based on 2025 transaction revenue.

Award recipients will be formally recognized at the 2026 Coldwell Banker Commercial® Global Conference on March 17 in Kansas City, Missouri, and celebrated with an exclusive incentive trip to Puerto Rico in June 2026.

"I'm honored to recognize the exceptional Coldwell Banker Commercial affiliated professionals for their remarkable achievements throughout 2025. Their commitment to excellence and deep market expertise has empowered clients through countless investments and transactions, reinforcing the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand's standing among the top 2% of commercial real estate firms in the U.S.* I look forward to celebrating their continued success and leadership at our 2026 Global Conference," said Dan Spiegel, senior vice president and managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliates.

2025 Coldwell Banker Commercial Award Recipients Include:

No. 1 Affiliate Company in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex Realtors, headquartered in Waco, Texas, has been recognized as the top-producing affiliate.

No. 1 Brokerage Company in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, headquartered in Madison, New Jersey, was recognized as the top-producing brokerage.

No. 1 Office in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors, headquartered in Waco, Texas, was also recognized as the top-producing office.

No. 1 Single Company Office in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors, headquartered in North Lubbock, Texas, was recognized as the top producing company with a single office.

Introducing The 1906 Club

The 1906 Club represents the highest level of achievement among Coldwell Banker Commercial-affiliated companies and professionals across the brand's global network. Formerly named Top2/Elite Company, this distinguished honor celebrates the top-revenue companies from the past calendar year, ranked by Commercial Adjusted Gross Commission (AGC), and the top 2% of Coldwell Banker Commercial professionals in the nation, based on 2025 transaction revenue.

Top Companies

1. Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors Waco, TX 2. Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt, Realtors Traverse City, MI 3. Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley McAllen, TX 4. Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors Lubbock, TX 5. Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic North Charleston, SC 6. Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Group Yorkville, IL 7. Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty Champaign, IL 8. Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers Atlanta 9. Coldwell Banker Commercial Select Federal Way, WA 10. Coldwell Banker Commercial Alamo City San Antonio, TX

Top Brokers

Adam Lanteigne Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier Properties Saint Augustine, FL Adam Shultz Coldwell Banker Commercial McGuire Mears & Associates Janesville, WI AJ Thoma III Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty Champaign, IL Andrew Peceimer Coldwell Banker Commercial Westbay Real Estate Group Burlingame, CA Arthur Pfefferman Coldwell Banker Commercial Quality Properties Porter Ranch, CA Beau Tucker Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors Lubbock, TX Ben Chase Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic North Charleston, SC Bill Ukropina Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty Pasadena, CA Bland Cromwell Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors Waco, TX Bob Buckmaster Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier Properties Saint Augustine, FL Brandon Sudweeks Coldwell Banker Commercial SC Temecula, CA Brent A. Case Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic North Charleston, SC Brian Blackmore Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty Chicago Brian Cunningham Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite Fredericksburg, VA Carey Pastor Coldwell Banker Commercial SC Temecula, CA Carson Cummings Coldwell Banker Commercial Kennon & Parker Columbus, GA Clay Fuller Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors Waco, TX Dan McGue Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty San Francisco Dan Stiebel Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt Realtors Traverse City, MI Daniel Galvan Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley McAllen, TX Deb Cowart Coldwell Banker Commercial Arnold and Associates Beaumont, TX Drew Parks Coldwell Banker Commercial Sea Coast Advantage Myrtle Beach, SC Eric Maimo Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier Properties Saint Augustine, FL Eric Washle Coldwell Banker Commercial SC Temecula, CA Gaines Slade Coldwell Banker Commercial Almo City San Antonio Gregg Glime Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors Waco, TX Jay Davis Coldwell Banker Commercial Cornerstone Sumter, SC Jelani Linder Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers Atlanta Jonathan Dubrow Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty Philadelphia Jordan Beard Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors Waco, TX Josh Markiewicz Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty Champaign, IL Kip Bowman Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic North Charleston, SC Kirk Kenneally Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty Sain Paul, MN Michael Pacheco Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley McAllen, TX Michael Song Coldwell Banker Commercial JM Properties Torrance, CA Mike Foster Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties Grand Junction, CO Patrick Williams Coldwell Banker Commercial Heritage Centerville, OH Peg Pannell Smith Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty Frisco, TX Raynor Campbell Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors Waco, TX Rick McGraw Coldwell Banker Commercial Tomlinson Meridian, ID Rob Graham Coldwell Banker Commercial The Property Exchange Cheyenne, WY Scott Free Coldwell Banker Commercial The Free Group Warner Robins, GA Scott Womack Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors Lubbock, TX Shumei Kam Coldwell Banker Commercial George Realty Alhambra, CA Stephanie Folsom Coldwell Banker Commercial Eberhardt & Barry Macon, GA Stephen Stucy Coldwell Banker Commercial Legacy Group Bowling Green, KY Steven Caravelli Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty San Francisco Todd Payne Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty Danbury, CT Tom Harrington Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty Champaign, IL Will Phipps Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors Waco, TX

Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliates will announce additional Ranking Awards, including Top 10 Professionals, No. 1 in Specialty, Top New Company, and all nomination award winners at the upcoming 2026 Coldwell Banker Commercial Global Conference.

Please visit www.cbcworldwide.com to learn more or follow the social media conversations on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.

About Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliates

The Coldwell Banker Commercial network is a trusted leader in commercial real estate, delivering professional solutions across office, retail, industrial, and multifamily properties globally. Serving owners and occupiers with specialized leasing, acquisition, and disposition services, the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand brings over a century of established expertise to every transaction. Founded in 1906 in San Francisco, the brand has grown to include a network of nearly 200 independently owned and operated affiliated brokerages as well as company-owned brokerages and more than 3,000 professionals. Ranked No. 1 in brand loyalty, the network spans 40 countries, offering clients personalized, results-driven services tailored to meet diverse real estate needs. Trailblazers in the industry, the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand boasts a long-standing reputation for dedication, integrity, and transparency while continuing to rank among the Top 15 commercial real estate brands in the U.S. based on sales volume. Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliates is a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories. For more information, visit cbcworldwide.com.

*As reported by MSCI.

