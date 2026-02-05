COLDWELL BANKER COMMERCIAL AFFILIATES ANNOUNCES 2025 YEAR-END AWARD WINNERS

Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliates

Feb 05, 2026, 13:54 ET

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliates today announced its 2025 year-end award winners, recognizing the highest-performing companies and professionals across its global network with the introduction of the 1906 Club, the brand's most prestigious distinction. Formerly known as the Top 2% and Elite Company awards, the 1906 Club honors top revenue-producing companies and the top 2% of affiliated professionals nationwide, based on 2025 transaction revenue.

Award recipients will be formally recognized at the 2026 Coldwell Banker Commercial® Global Conference on March 17 in Kansas City, Missouri, and celebrated with an exclusive incentive trip to Puerto Rico in June 2026.

"I'm honored to recognize the exceptional Coldwell Banker Commercial affiliated professionals for their remarkable achievements throughout 2025. Their commitment to excellence and deep market expertise has empowered clients through countless investments and transactions, reinforcing the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand's standing among the top 2% of commercial real estate firms in the U.S.* I look forward to celebrating their continued success and leadership at our 2026 Global Conference," said Dan Spiegel, senior vice president and managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliates.

2025 Coldwell Banker Commercial Award Recipients Include:

No. 1 Affiliate Company in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex Realtors, headquartered in Waco, Texas, has been recognized as the top-producing affiliate.

No. 1 Brokerage Company in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, headquartered in Madison, New Jersey, was recognized as the top-producing brokerage.

No. 1 Office in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors, headquartered in Waco, Texas, was also recognized as the top-producing office.

No. 1 Single Company Office in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors, headquartered in North Lubbock, Texas, was recognized as the top producing company with a single office.

Introducing The 1906 Club

The 1906 Club represents the highest level of achievement among Coldwell Banker Commercial-affiliated companies and professionals across the brand's global network. Formerly named Top2/Elite Company, this distinguished honor celebrates the top-revenue companies from the past calendar year, ranked by Commercial Adjusted Gross Commission (AGC), and the top 2% of Coldwell Banker Commercial professionals in the nation, based on 2025 transaction revenue.

Top Companies

1. Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors

Waco, TX

2. Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt, Realtors

Traverse City, MI

3. Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley

McAllen, TX

4. Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors

Lubbock, TX

5. Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic

North Charleston, SC

6. Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Group

Yorkville, IL

7. Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty

Champaign, IL

8. Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers

Atlanta

9. Coldwell Banker Commercial Select

Federal Way, WA

10. Coldwell Banker Commercial Alamo City

San Antonio, TX

Top Brokers

Adam Lanteigne

Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier Properties

Saint Augustine, FL

Adam Shultz

Coldwell Banker Commercial McGuire Mears & Associates

Janesville, WI

AJ Thoma III

Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty

Champaign, IL

Andrew Peceimer

Coldwell Banker Commercial Westbay Real Estate Group

Burlingame, CA

Arthur Pfefferman

Coldwell Banker Commercial Quality Properties

Porter Ranch, CA

Beau Tucker

Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors

Lubbock, TX

Ben Chase

Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic

North Charleston, SC

Bill Ukropina

Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty

Pasadena, CA

Bland Cromwell

Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors

Waco, TX

Bob Buckmaster

Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier Properties

Saint Augustine, FL

Brandon Sudweeks

Coldwell Banker Commercial SC

Temecula, CA

Brent A. Case

Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic

North Charleston, SC

Brian Blackmore

Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty

Chicago

Brian Cunningham

Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite

Fredericksburg, VA

Carey Pastor

Coldwell Banker Commercial SC

Temecula, CA

Carson Cummings

Coldwell Banker Commercial Kennon & Parker

Columbus, GA

Clay Fuller

Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors

Waco, TX

Dan McGue

Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty

San Francisco

Dan Stiebel

Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt Realtors

Traverse City, MI

Daniel Galvan

Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley

McAllen, TX

Deb Cowart

Coldwell Banker Commercial Arnold and Associates

Beaumont, TX

Drew Parks

Coldwell Banker Commercial Sea Coast Advantage

Myrtle Beach, SC

Eric Maimo

Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier Properties

Saint Augustine, FL

Eric Washle

Coldwell Banker Commercial SC

Temecula, CA

Gaines Slade

Coldwell Banker Commercial Almo City

San Antonio

Gregg Glime

Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors

Waco, TX

Jay Davis

Coldwell Banker Commercial Cornerstone

Sumter, SC

Jelani Linder

Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers

Atlanta

Jonathan Dubrow

Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty

Philadelphia

Jordan Beard

Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors

Waco, TX

Josh Markiewicz

Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty

Champaign, IL

Kip Bowman

Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic

North Charleston, SC

Kirk Kenneally

Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty

Sain Paul, MN

Michael Pacheco

Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley

McAllen, TX

Michael Song

Coldwell Banker Commercial JM Properties

Torrance, CA

Mike Foster

Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties

Grand Junction, CO

Patrick Williams

Coldwell Banker Commercial Heritage

Centerville, OH

Peg Pannell Smith

Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty

Frisco, TX

Raynor Campbell

Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors

Waco, TX

Rick McGraw

Coldwell Banker Commercial Tomlinson

Meridian, ID

Rob Graham

Coldwell Banker Commercial The Property Exchange

Cheyenne, WY

Scott Free

Coldwell Banker Commercial The Free Group

Warner Robins, GA

Scott Womack

Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors

Lubbock, TX

Shumei Kam

Coldwell Banker Commercial George Realty

Alhambra, CA

Stephanie Folsom

Coldwell Banker Commercial Eberhardt & Barry

Macon, GA

Stephen Stucy

Coldwell Banker Commercial Legacy Group

Bowling Green, KY

Steven Caravelli

Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty

San Francisco

Todd Payne

Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty

Danbury, CT

Tom Harrington

Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty

Champaign, IL

Will Phipps

Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors

Waco, TX

Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliates will announce additional Ranking Awards, including Top 10 Professionals, No. 1 in Specialty, Top New Company, and all nomination award winners at the upcoming 2026 Coldwell Banker Commercial Global Conference.

Please visit www.cbcworldwide.com to learn more or follow the social media conversations on LinkedInFacebook or Instagram.

About Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliates
The Coldwell Banker Commercial network is a trusted leader in commercial real estate, delivering professional solutions across office, retail, industrial, and multifamily properties globally. Serving owners and occupiers with specialized leasing, acquisition, and disposition services, the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand brings over a century of established expertise to every transaction. Founded in 1906 in San Francisco, the brand has grown to include a network of nearly 200 independently owned and operated affiliated brokerages as well as company-owned brokerages and more than 3,000 professionals. Ranked No. 1 in brand loyalty, the network spans 40 countries, offering clients personalized, results-driven services tailored to meet diverse real estate needs. Trailblazers in the industry, the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand boasts a long-standing reputation for dedication, integrity, and transparency while continuing to rank among the Top 15 commercial real estate brands in the U.S. based on sales volume. Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliates is a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories. For more information, visit cbcworldwide.com.

*As reported by MSCI.

Media Contact:
Kevin J. Guhl, [email protected] 
973-407-5916 

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliates

