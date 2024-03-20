Coldwell Banker Commercial Announces 2023 Leadership Award Recipients

The awards recognize Coldwell Banker Commercial affiliated real estate professionals who exemplify the brands core values and leadership throughout the past year

MADISON, N.J., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Commercial®, an Anywhere (NYSE: HOUS) brand, announced its 2023 award recipients across numerous Coldwell Banker Commercial company, office and affiliated professional categories at this year's annual Global Conference held in Denver.

"We're proud to celebrate the achievements of our Coldwell Banker Commercial top award winners, these brokerage professionals and affiliates are trailblazers in the industry and it's our brand's mission to support their business growth," Dan Spiegel, SIOR, senior vice president and managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial. "This recognition is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our incredible professionals throughout 2023 and celebrating these accomplishments is our great privilege every year. Congratulations to all of the award winners!"

Listed below are the winners of each award.

Halter/Case Leadership Award: This award is presented to an individual in memory of two of Coldwell Banker Commercial's finest professionals: Caine Halter, owner of Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine in Greenville, SC and Ray Case, owner of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic International in Charleston, SC.

Bob Fredrickson , President of Coldwell Banker Commercial Danforth in Federal Way, WA

3 Under 30: Awarded annually to three young commercial real estate professionals who are making strides in the industry by understanding the importance of building strong customer and community relationships.

Alex Owen of Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Group in Chicago, IL

of Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Group in Gennadiy Kapkanov of Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty in Philadelphia, PA

Marlee Kutzer of Coldwell Banker Commercial Alamo City in San Antonio, TX

Mentor / Protégé of the Year: This award is presented to one Coldwell Banker Commercial team whose dedicated mentor has demonstrated leadership qualities by formally guiding a colleague to successful practices in the commercial real estate industry, and the protégés who have demonstrated commitment and promise to the Coldwell Banker Commercial franchise system.

Mentor: Bill Ukropina , Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty in Pasadena, CA

, Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty in Protégé: Kathi Constanzo , Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty in Pasadena, CA

Office Contributor Award: This award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated that they have increased the office's profitability, boosted sales and marketing production, enhanced recruitment and retention efforts, and provided leadership in the office.

Liz Rouse of Coldwell Banker Commercial SC in Temecula, CA has been recognized as an individual responsible for propelling the growth of the office.

Pathfinder Award: This award is presented annually to the owner, manager, sales professional, or Coldwell Banker Commercial affiliate company employee who found an innovative solution to guide their clients or their business to achieve exceptional outcomes in 2023.

Jelani Linder , Investment Sales and Land Brokerage of Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers in Atlanta, GA

Big Hearted Award: This award is presented to the office who has made the most significant and impactful contribution in community service during 2023.

Coldwell Banker Commercial McGuire Mears & Associates in Janesville, WI

