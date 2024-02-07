COLDWELL BANKER COMMERCIAL ANNOUNCES 2023 TOP PERFORMER RANKINGS

Prestigious Awards Recognize and Celebrate Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliated Real Estate Professionals Who Achieved Exceptional Results and Demonstrated Leadership

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Commercial®, an Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE: HOUS) brand, today announced its annual year-end ranking across the Coldwell Banker Commercial network, office and affiliated professional categories. These top performers will be recognized as the top in the nation at the 2024 Coldwell Banker Commercial Global Conference Marketing Summit on March 18 in Denver.

"I am excited to congratulate these top-performing professionals for their exceptional sales performance in 2023. They persistently and effectively guided their clients through a multitude of investments and transactions, and were instrumental in helping Coldwell Banker Commercial continue to rank among the Top 20 firms in the U.S., per MSCI. I look forward to celebrating their achievements at our upcoming marketing summit in Denver," said Dan Spiegel, senior vice president and managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial.

2023 Coldwell Banker Commercial Award Recipients Include:

Number One Affiliate Company in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt, Realtors, headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan, has been recognized as the top-producing affiliate.

Number One Brokerage Company in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, headquartered in Madison, New Jersey, was recognized as the top-producing brokerage.

Number One Office in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, was recognized as the top producing office.

Commercial Elite: Fifteen Coldwell Banker Commercial-affiliated companies have been named to this group, the highest honor that any company can achieve. This ranking is based on top-revenue companies during the calendar year. Companies are ranked by Commercial AGC.

1. Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty Madison, New Jersey 2. Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt, Realtors Traverse City, Michigan 3. Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors Waco, Texas 4. Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Group Yorkville, Illinois 5. Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers Atlanta, GA 6. Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors Lubbock, Texas 7. Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic North Charleston, South Carolina 8. Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty Champaign, Illinois 9. Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley McAllen, Texas 10. Coldwell Banker Commercial SC Temecula, California 11. Coldwell Banker Commercial Eberhardt & Barry Macon, Georgia 12. Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite Fredericksburg, Virginia 13. Coldwell Banker Commercial Danforth Federal Way, Washington 14. Coldwell Banker Commercial Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis Columbus, Georgia 15. Coldwell Banker Commercial George Realty Alhambra, California

Top 10 Commercial Professionals in the Nation:

Daniel Galvan, CCIM, CRE, Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley, McAllen, Texas Tommy Lewis, Coldwell Banker Commercial Lewis Realty Group, El Paso, Texas Todd Payne, SIOR, Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, Danbury, Connecticut Bill Ukropina, CRE, Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, Pasadena, California Andrew Peceimer, Coldwell Banker Commercial Westbay Real Estate Group, Burlingame, California Carson Cummings , Coldwell Banker Commercial Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis, Columbus, Georgia Gregg Glime, CCIM, SIOR Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors, Waco, Texas Scott Womack, Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors, Lubbock, Texas Brandon Sudweeks, CCIM Coldwell Banker Commercial SC, Temecula, California H. Bland Cromwell , CCIM, SIOR Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors, Waco, Texas

Number One Sales Professional by Specialty: This ranking identifies individuals with the highest sales volume in each Coldwell Banker Commercial sector.

Specialty Individual City Hospitality Ricky Sutherland, Coldwell Banker

Commercial Alfonso Realty Pascagoula, Mississippi Industrial Teresia Knight, Coldwell Banker

Commercial SC Temecula, California Land Bob Garrett, SIOR, Coldwell Banker

Commercial First Equity Amarillo, Texas Multi-Family Dan McGue, Coldwell Banker

Commercial Realty San Francisco Office Peter Rothberg, Coldwell

Banker Commercial Realty Philadelphia Retail Daniel Galvan, CCIM, CRE, Coldwell

Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley McAllen, Texas

About Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliates

Coldwell Banker Commercial® provides commercial real estate solutions serving the needs of owners and occupiers in the leasing, acquisition and disposition of all property types. With a collaborative network of independently owned and operated affiliates, the Coldwell Banker Commercial organization comprises almost 200 companies and more than 3,000 professionals throughout the U.S. and internationally. For additional information, visit www.cbcworldwide.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Guhl, [email protected]

973-407-5916

