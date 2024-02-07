COLDWELL BANKER COMMERCIAL ANNOUNCES 2023 TOP PERFORMER RANKINGS

Prestigious Awards Recognize and Celebrate Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliated Real Estate Professionals Who Achieved Exceptional Results and Demonstrated Leadership

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Commercial®, an Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE: HOUS) brand, today announced its annual year-end ranking across the Coldwell Banker Commercial network, office and affiliated professional categories. These top performers will be recognized as the top in the nation at the 2024 Coldwell Banker Commercial Global Conference Marketing Summit on March 18 in Denver.

"I am excited to congratulate these top-performing professionals for their exceptional sales performance in 2023. They persistently and effectively guided their clients through a multitude of investments and transactions, and were instrumental in helping Coldwell Banker Commercial continue to rank among the Top 20 firms in the U.S., per MSCI. I look forward to celebrating their achievements at our upcoming marketing summit in Denver," said Dan Spiegel, senior vice president and managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial.

2023 Coldwell Banker Commercial Award Recipients Include:

Number One Affiliate Company in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt, Realtors, headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan, has been recognized as the top-producing affiliate.

Number One Brokerage Company in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, headquartered in Madison, New Jersey, was recognized as the top-producing brokerage.

Number One Office in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, was recognized as the top producing office.

Commercial Elite: Fifteen Coldwell Banker Commercial-affiliated companies have been named to this group, the highest honor that any company can achieve. This ranking is based on top-revenue companies during the calendar year. Companies are ranked by Commercial AGC.

1.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty

Madison, New Jersey

2.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt, Realtors

Traverse City, Michigan

3.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors 

Waco, Texas

4.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Group

Yorkville, Illinois

5.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers

Atlanta, GA

6.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors

Lubbock, Texas

7.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic 

North Charleston, South Carolina

8.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty 

Champaign, Illinois

9.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley

McAllen, Texas

10.

Coldwell Banker Commercial SC 

Temecula, California

11.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Eberhardt & Barry

Macon, Georgia

12.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite

Fredericksburg, Virginia

13.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Danforth

Federal Way, Washington 

14.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis

Columbus, Georgia

15.

Coldwell Banker Commercial George Realty

Alhambra, California

Top 10 Commercial Professionals in the Nation:

  1. Daniel Galvan, CCIM, CRE, Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley, McAllen, Texas
  2. Tommy Lewis, Coldwell Banker Commercial Lewis Realty Group, El Paso, Texas
  3. Todd Payne, SIOR, Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, Danbury, Connecticut
  4. Bill Ukropina, CRE, Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, Pasadena, California
  5. Andrew Peceimer, Coldwell Banker Commercial Westbay Real Estate Group, Burlingame, California
  6. Carson Cummings, Coldwell Banker Commercial Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis, Columbus, Georgia
  7. Gregg Glime, CCIM, SIOR Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors, Waco, Texas
  8. Scott Womack, Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors, Lubbock, Texas
  9. Brandon Sudweeks, CCIM Coldwell Banker Commercial SC, Temecula, California
  10. H. Bland Cromwell, CCIM, SIOR Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors, Waco, Texas

Number One Sales Professional by Specialty: This ranking identifies individuals with the highest sales volume in each Coldwell Banker Commercial sector.

Specialty

Individual

City

Hospitality

Ricky Sutherland, Coldwell Banker
Commercial Alfonso Realty

Pascagoula, Mississippi

Industrial

Teresia Knight, Coldwell Banker
Commercial SC

Temecula, California

Land

Bob Garrett, SIOR, Coldwell Banker
Commercial First Equity

Amarillo, Texas

Multi-Family

Dan McGue, Coldwell Banker
Commercial Realty

San Francisco

Office

Peter Rothberg, Coldwell
Banker Commercial Realty

Philadelphia

Retail

Daniel Galvan, CCIM, CRE, Coldwell
Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley

McAllen, Texas

About Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliates
Coldwell Banker Commercial® provides commercial real estate solutions serving the needs of owners and occupiers in the leasing, acquisition and disposition of all property types.  With a collaborative network of independently owned and operated affiliates, the Coldwell Banker Commercial organization comprises almost 200 companies and more than 3,000 professionals throughout the U.S. and internationally. For additional information, visit www.cbcworldwide.com.  

