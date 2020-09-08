Coldwell Banker Commercial Announces Three New CCIM Designation Recipients

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Commercial announced today that three of the brand's brokerage professionals, Abdul Alhlou, Meetu Bhatnager and Jimmy Shanken were awarded the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation by the CCIM Institute, one of the leading commercial real estate associations in the world.

Along with 200+ commercial real estate professionals from around the world, the Coldwell Banker Commercial professionals earned the designation by passing the CCIM Comprehensive Examination, the final component and capstone in the designation process. One of the most coveted and respected designations in the industry, only 6 percent of the estimated 150,000 commercial real estate practitioners nationwide have achieved the CCIM designation, reflecting the caliber of the program.

The CCIM designation is awarded to commercial real estate professionals upon successful completion of a graduate-level education curriculum and presentation of a portfolio of qualifying experience. The curriculum addresses financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, and investment analysis, the cornerstones of commercial investment real estate. CCIMs are recognized experts in commercial real estate brokerage, leasing, asset management, valuation, and investment analysis.

Abdul Alhou is affiliated with Coldwell Banker Commercial Select in Tulsa, OK, Meetu Bhatnager is affiliated with Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT in Plano, Texas and Jimmy Shanken is affiliated with Coldwell Banker Commercial Southern Coast in Hinesville, Ga.

"Coldwell Banker Commercial's dedication to service, integrity and education closely aligns with the CCIM philosophy and curriculum. We have more CCIM designees than any other commercial brokerage in the world," according to Dan Spiegel, managing director for Coldwell Banker Commercial.

Since 1969, the Chicago-based CCIM Institute has conferred the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation to commercial real estate and allied professionals through an extensive curriculum of 200 classroom hours and professional experiential requirements. Currently, there are more than 14,000 CCIMs in 1,000 markets throughout the United States, Canada, and 30 additional countries. The institute is one of the largest commercial real estate networks in the world. An affiliate of the National Association of Realtors®, the CCIM Institute's recognized curriculum, powerful technology tools, and networking programs impact and influence the commercial real estate industry.

