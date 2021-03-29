Coldwell Banker Commercial Debuts Innovative Learning Platform To Connect Professionals & Inspire Deals Worldwide

MADISON, N.J., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, unveils Commercial University®, a brand-new learning application, created specifically for Coldwell Banker Commercial network professionals. The first of its kind, Commercial University®, will serve as a virtual social hub for over 2,000 real estate professionals within Coldwell Banker Commercial's network, allowing brokers from different countries and states to exchange intel, data, and broker deals together around the world. Founded in 1906, the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand is currently the only firm to offer an interactive platform to its network that will enhance efficiencies and create synergies across its members.

Commercial University® provides world-class development opportunities to help professionals achieve success in their commercial brokerage business and gain a competitive advantage in the real estate market. Professionals are encouraged to accelerate their businesses by participating in introductory learning courses and build their businesses by joining one-of-a-kind Coldwell Banker Commercial brand programs that tackle important commercial real estate selling skills. Interacting with Commercial University® provides real estate professionals the opportunity to learn like a student while succeeding as a professional. This app is fully functioning where professionals can track sales activities with REScoreboard, set activity goals for themselves, register for classes, and access training all at the palm of their hand. The application is complimentary to download on all Apple and Android devices.

"Coldwell Banker Commercial is dedicated to helping develop professionals into innovators and successful entrepreneurs in their market and specialty," says Dan Spiegel, Managing Director for Coldwell Banker Commercial, "We invest in their growth as much as we invest in the company and credit the brand's success to education. All with a click of a button, the new Commercial University® app allows us to provide tools for professionals paving their way through the industry while consistently helping them grow as well-rounded real estate professionals."

Once well-versed in the industry, company sales managers can also utilize the app as a learning platform to grow as leaders within the company. Commercial University® offers the ability for professionals to add their own learning content via calendar events, create their own classes, and view their team's sales activity in real time.

About Coldwell Banker Commercial

Coldwell Banker Commercial® franchised companies provide commercial real estate solutions serving the needs of owners and occupiers in the leasing, acquisition, and disposition of all property types. Since 1906, the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand has been a premier provider of real estate, recognized globally as a company that puts the client first while delivering individual, distinctly different service. With a collaborative network of independently owned and operated affiliates, the Coldwell Banker Commercial organization comprises almost 200 companies and more than 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S. and internationally. For additional information, visit www.cbworldwide.com.

