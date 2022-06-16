Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors Selects Back At You for their Industry Leading Back-Office Solution and Social Media Automation

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors, the leading real estate brokerage in central Minnesota, joins forces with Back At You to manage a smarter and more efficient back-office. Back At You provides their FinancialBAY: a robust back-office solution for admins, transaction coordinators, and agents. This technology comes as part of a complete enterprise solution between Back At You and Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors including social media automation , website management, and CRM technology .

"We aim to provide our agents with the best technology on the market," says Brandon Johnson, Managing Broker/Owner of Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors. "With Back At You's seamless technology, we believe we not only have the most powerful back-office available, but also a powerful social media, website, and CRM solution that creates a wonderful all-in-one experience for admins, coordinators, agents, and brokers."

"It's always a pleasure to work with tech-forward brokerages like Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors. They evaluated a lot of options for technology, and we're ecstatic to help them create greater efficiencies," says Adam Long, Vice President of Sales for Back At You. "One big win was being able to help them to avoid double entering income on transactions. The amount of time saved over hundreds of transactions is immense, and allows for those greater efficiencies for our clients, one of our top priorities."

With the partnership, Back At You will provide Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors with their all-in-one system made up of their FinancialBAY, ClientBAY, and SocialBAY technology. With this holistic solution, Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors will experience streamlined marketing and communication operations, and transaction efficiencies company-wide.

About Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors

Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors Realtors has served Central Minnesota since 1967. Home buyers and sellers continue to benefit from the legacy and experience of Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors Realtors. With offices all around central Minnesota, they are the most experienced and recognized real estate franchise in North America. Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors Realtors is passionate about helping and impacting the lives of clients as they guide them in their real estate endeavors.

For more information on Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors, visit www.coldwellbankercrown.com

About Back At You

Back At You is the premier back-office, marketing, website , and CRM technology solution for real estate brokerages. Their products, SocialBAY, ClientBAY, and FinancialBAY, provide brokerages and agents with seamless social media, website, and back-office technology solutions.

For more information on Back At You, visit www.backatyou.com or email [email protected] .

