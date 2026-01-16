Coldwell Banker Global Luxury 2026 Trend Report: Gen X, Millennials to Inherit $2.4 Trillion in U.S. Real Estate Wealth Over the Next 10 Years

With a new generation of luxury buyers beginning to take hold, the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury 2026 Trend Report reveals the biggest trends reinforcing the resilience of the luxury real estate market

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, today released the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program's 2026 Trend Report, which finds that Gen X and Millennials are set to be the two largest cohorts to inherit $4.6 trillion in global real estate wealth over the next 10 years. The United States is expected to capture 52% of that property transfer, funneling a historical share of generational wealth into U.S. real estate.

Drawing on three years of luxury home sales data, insights from global wealth research companies, and a survey of more than 100 Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists, the 2026 Trend Report highlights how Gen X and Millennial buyers are reframing luxury through lifestyle choices, intentional investment, and a renewed appetite for distinctive, high-functioning homes.

"The next generations are inheriting a historic amount of wealth and approaching luxury with intention," said Michael Altneu, Vice President of the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program. "They are choosing homes that reflect their identity, support their day-to-day lifestyles, and protect long-term financial value. For many, real estate has become a strategic piece of their wealth planning and a sanctuary for their well-being."

As the global wealth transfer unfolds, the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury 2026 Trend report finds that the luxury housing market has begun to diverge from the broader real estate landscape. While higher rates and affordability challenges have tempered activity in some markets, affluent buyers are steadily expanding their property portfolios. Since 2020, global wealth among high-net-worth individuals has grown nearly 40%, including a 29.4% increase in real estate holdings, underscoring real estate's role as a long-term wealth anchor.

The report finds that broader wealth accumulation is further reshaping luxury demand, with buyers viewing real estate as a resilient investment, favoring values- and experience-driven homes, and embracing "living large" over quiet luxury. These shifts are setting the stage for several key trends that will define where the luxury market is headed next.

Coldwell Banker Global Luxury 2026 Trend Report Top Luxury Real Estate Trends for 2026

1: Market Resiliency Is Guiding Buyer Decisions

Luxury markets have remained notably steady even during shifting economic conditions.

Nearly 80% of surveyed Coldwell Banker Global Luxury ® Property Specialists describe their markets as "resilient", citing steadily rising median prices and inventory that continues to turn, indicating healthy supply and demand.

Property Specialists describe their markets as "resilient", citing steadily rising median prices and inventory that continues to turn, indicating healthy supply and demand. In the U.S., single-family luxury home prices increased 3% in 2025, while sales rose 4%, underscoring sustained momentum at the high end.

Wealthy individuals have increased their overall wealth by nearly 40% and their real estate holdings by ~29.4% (2020–2025).

Globally, real estate continues to function as a stabilizing, counter-cyclical asset, with the absolute dollar value invested rising consistently for five consecutive years.

"What we're seeing is confidence, not caution," Altneu said. "Luxury buyers are staying active, prices are holding, and demand is concentrating in markets that offer lifestyle depth and long-term stability. That's why these markets continue to perform."

2: The United States Is Positioned to Benefit Most from the Great Wealth Transfer

The U.S. is expected to lead the world in new luxury real estate activity over the next 10 years, driven by the Great Wealth Transfer and sustained investment from affluent buyers.

Nearly $2.4 trillion in U.S. real estate, or 52% of all global luxury property expected to transfer, will change hands in the next ten years. Gen X is the primary recipient of the near-term transfer, while Millennials are set to inherit the largest share over the long term.

Individuals with $5 million to $30 million in net worth will drive 65.7% of U.S. property wealth transfers.

Since 2020, investment in U.S. luxury real estate has increased 59.9% among buyers with more than $5 million in net worth, compared with 16.3% among all other countries.

3: "Nest Investing" Is Redirecting Luxury Spending Toward Real Estate

Luxury buyers are increasingly treating the home as both a lifestyle investment and a core wealth strategy, fueling a rise in what the report defines as a "nest investing" dynamic.

As value-driven decision-making takes hold, ultra-high-net-worth households are directing more discretionary spending toward upgrading primary residences and acquiring second or lifestyle properties.

Home-related spending among those with a net worth of $30 million or more is projected to outpace the growth of spending on personal luxury goods by 18.5%.

Younger heirs are allocating a larger share of their portfolios to real estate compared with older generations.

Demand for homes priced between $3 million and $10 million is accelerating as buyers prioritize wellness, space, quality, and long-term return.

"Younger buyers are approaching asset allocation differently than older generations," Altneu said. "They're weighting real estate more heavily in their portfolios, signaling a preference for stability, utility, and long-term value."

4: New Luxury Hotspots Emerge in the U.S. South and Midwest

Wealth migration is redrawing the global luxury map, and a new class of cities is emerging as the next-generation safe harbors for affluent buyers. Affluent buyers are seeking out markets based on their stability, long-term real estate value, and lifestyle amenities, putting a new crop of cities on the luxury map.

High-growth luxury markets include Atlanta, San Diego, Nashville, Dallas, Salt Lake City, and Minneapolis. These markets are showing the same resiliency characteristics that were once associated with New York and London.

These markets have all experienced steady price appreciation over the last five years, while simultaneously offering robust local economies, diverse industries and lifestyle amenities.

Today's luxury homebuyer has more geographic flexibility than ever, allowing them to prioritize markets based on factors from lifestyle amenities to tax strategy to climate considerations.

"Affluent buyers have more geographic flexibility than ever before," Altneu said. "As wealth becomes more mobile, buyers are choosing different cities, and that shift is changing where luxury demand concentrates globally."

5: Living Large Is Replacing Quiet Luxury

Affluent buyers are moving beyond understated minimalism and embracing homes that deliver more space, functionality, and distinction. Rising demand for larger footprints, multi-use living, and estate-style characteristics is reshaping luxury preferences.

Nearly 40% of Luxury Property Specialists report that minimum bedroom and bathroom counts are a top non-negotiable home feature.

In single-family homes, 5+ bedroom homes account for 63.7% of all inquiries.

The average luxury single-family home sold in 2025 had 4.4 bedrooms and measured about 4,250 square feet, which is nearly twice the size of the average new U.S. home at 2,364 square feet.

One in four (25%) Coldwell Banker Global Luxury sold listings in 2025 explicitly highlighted "modern design."

"For today's ultra-luxury buyers, special characteristics matter," said Jade Mills, President of Jade Mills Estates and International Ambassador of the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program. "They want homes with presence and lasting value, including acreage and privacy, forever views, and architectural quality. Homes must tell a story to truly stand out."

The full Trend Report is available here.

Methodology

The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program collaborated with the Luxury Property Specialists (through the means of a survey), the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, Altrata, McKinsey & Partners, and JamesEdition to provide insights into wealth, real estate, property investment, luxury spending preferences, and emerging trends. This report presents data on the wealthy from Altrata's unique and proprietary Wealth-X Database, the world's most extensive collection of curated research and intelligence on the wealthy. Wealth-X's proprietary valuation model (as defined by net worth) assesses all asset holdings, including privately and publicly held businesses and investable assets. The database uses the primary business address as the determinant of a wealthy individual's location. For The Trend Report 2026, the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing analyzed the data for the top 10% of 120 U.S. markets. Data contained is from November 1, 2022 to October 30, 2025 and has been computed by the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing's data research partner and shared with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® based on information attained both privately and publicly. The Top 10% is defined as a property in the Top 10% of any given market. Data regarding amenities in properties sold was supplied by CBGL and based on the following years: January-December 2023, January-December 2024, January-December 2025 - estimates, based on the first 9 months of the year. For more information on how data was collected and defined, please refer to the full methodology in the Mid-Year Report.

About Coldwell Banker Global Luxury ® program

The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program legacy traces its roots to 1933 and has been a world leader in luxury real estate since. The Luxury Property Specialists are an exclusive group within the Coldwell Banker® system, making up under ten percent of independent sales associates affiliated with the brand worldwide. As reported by affiliates of the U.S. Coldwell Banker franchise system for 2024, Coldwell Banker affiliated agents conducted 41,369 transaction sides of homes priced at $1 million or more in 2024. This equates to $220 million in daily luxury sales with an average sales price of $1.9 million in this category. Coldwell Banker, the Coldwell Banker logo, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury logo are registered marks owned by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Each franchise is independently owned and operated.

