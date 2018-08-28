Coldwell Banker Island Properties Acquires Coldwell Banker Maryl On The Big Island

Coldwell Banker Island Properties intends to grow its agent team aggressively by offering one of the most agent-centric real estate offices, including free transaction coordination, lead generation, marketing support, agent training, and other income producing initiatives – as well as the leading brand name in the industry. The Company is actively seeking additional office locations as well as further acquisitions.

Coldwell Banker Island Vacations, one of the fastest growing property management companies on Maui, will also expand to the Big Island. Coldwell Banker continues to grow its team and properties organically; however, the Company is also actively searching for acquisitions of well-managed property management companies.

John Ferguson, a partner in Coldwell Banker Island Properties, says: "I am excited to welcome the excellent agent team from Coldwell Banker Maryl to our Island Properties ohana. We will work hard to provide new support to these agents to grow their real estate business and grow our market share on the Big Island."

Coldwell Banker Island Properties continues to announce innovative new programs to make it the best value proposition to its clients and agent group, including its long-term property management program, its Island Vacations short term property management program, professional transaction coordination service in-house, new in-house print shop to support agents, and other professional support services for its realtor team. Island Properties is actively searching for additional locations by way of new spaces, or acquisitions.

"We are very happy that our Maryl agents and employees will be remaining with Coldwell Banker and joining a dynamic and growing group such as Coldwell Banker Island Properties," said Mark and Cheryl Richards, owners of Coldwell Banker Maryl.

For further information about Coldwell Banker Island Properties, please contact Steve Houle at steve@houlefinancial.com or 808-264-4328.

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Island Properties

