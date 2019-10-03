Coldwell Banker Launches Exclusive Look For Company-Owned Operations

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate, announced today the beta launch of Exclusive Look. Exclusive Look is an in-network marketing tool for coming soon listings that empowers Coldwell Banker® affiliated agents to share and search for listings before they are placed in the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) or other public sites.

The agent-to-agent tool allows an affiliated agent to share an upcoming listing, consistent with MLS rules, with ease in-network. The Exclusive Look platform also enables agents to promote their buyer and seller wants and needs within the Coldwell Banker national agent network to help clients find properties at the price and specifications they desire. This product operates alongside an already existing feature on ColdwellBankerHomes.com that allows any consumer to search for properties that are not yet on the MLS.

Since June, Exclusive Look has been in a pilot test with 10 Coldwell Banker company-owned offices in the Greater Boston area. The program will launch nationally to all company-owned offices by the end of 2019. Once fully tested, the Exclusive Look tool will be released to the Coldwell Banker affiliate network nationwide in 2020, making the product accessible to more than 92,000 Coldwell Banker affiliated agents.

Affiliated agents who are using Exclusive Look are impressed with the early development of the program:

"I think Exclusive Look is a great resource. I am about to work with a relocation buyer, so it is super helpful to present listings that might work for them."

Laurie Crane , sales associate, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

"The new tool has already helped our affiliated agents secure listings based on name recognition and additional exposure for the properties."

John Angier , sales manager, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

"In-office announcements or simple emails to colleagues alerting them of buyer needs or of a listing about to enter the market are no longer sufficient ways to pre-market properties. Our in-house product development team built a platform for affiliated agents to enhance and simplify their home marketing process. Ultimately, we are providing agents with applications that augment their ability to sell homes more quickly." - M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO, NRT LLC

"As a perpetual leader in innovation, we have developed this proprietary software with our agents to help them promote listings as soon as their clients have agreed to market their listing with the company. We are utilizing our findings of our beta rollout to help enhance and perfect the product offerings for our agents. Exclusive Look enables our agents to market, share and access coming soon properties, as well as share buyer and seller wants with our vast national agent network. The power of this product for agents and clients is incredible." - Kacie Ricker, national vice president of The Product Studio

