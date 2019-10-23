Coldwell Banker Legacy Powers Automated Listing Advertisements With Adwerx Enterprise

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Legacy , the number one real estate company in New Mexico, has selected Adwerx Enterprise to power digital advertising automation for their over 650 Sales Associates across 16 offices in New Mexico and Texas. Through Adwerx, Coldwell Banker Legacy will advance their mission of simplifying the buying and selling of real estate and creating a culture of resource-driven success.

"Advertising online is crucial to our agents and clients," said Coldwell Banker Legacy Co-Owner, Joe Gilmore. "One of the most effective ways to reach potential home buyers is to advertise to them where they spend their time. Adwerx provides a solution that helps our agents stay top of mind and doesn't require any additional work from them."

Each ad can be personalized by the agent and will deploy automatically with a photo and details for the residential property listing, as well as firm branding and contact information for the agent. Ads appear on Facebook, popular mobile apps and websites including local and national news outlets that consumers and potential home buyers visit on a daily basis.

For a busy brokerage such as Coldwell Banker Legacy where agents are devoting their time to their clients, an automated advertising service can mean the difference between little or no marketing and a robust multi-channel digital marketing strategy. The Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Program launched in 2017 and has seen rapid adoption with the country's most innovative brokerages. Agents credit the program with helping them win more listings as instant marketing solutions resonate with sellers. Surveys have shown that over 90% of agents see the technology as a major asset when used in listing presentations.

About Coldwell Banker Legacy

Coldwell Banker Legacy is a market leader based in Albuquerque, NM with offices From Santa Fe to Las Cruces along the Rio Grande corridor extending into El Paso, Texas. The company also has offices in San Angelo and Midland Texas. The company is included as one of the Top Ten Coldwell Banker Affiliates in North America and has consistently been in the Top 100 real estate companies in the U.S. The firm's owners are also principals in Mortgage Banking and Title Agency services.

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served over 200,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for three consecutive years, as well as received Inc.'s Best Workplaces award. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com . Plus, NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns , which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

