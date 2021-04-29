Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Launches Bilingual Division 'Expertos En Casas Nuevas' to Help Las Vegas Latino Community Achieve Homeownership

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Premier Realty launched its new bilingual division, 'Expertos En Casas Nuevas,' to focus on the fastest-growing segment of homeowners. As the Las Vegas Valley's housing market continues to break historic records with high demand and low inventory, the new division dedicated to serving Latino homebuyers in the new construction market aims to reach potential homebuyers locally and nationwide.

"Latinos are the fastest-growing demographic in Southern Nevada," said Alex Vazquez, Vice President of Sales for Expertos En Casa Nuevas. "However, we remain significantly underserved by the real estate industry."

According to Urban Institute, from 2020-2030, an estimated 3.8 million of 7.3 million new households will be Latino-owned, the largest single component of that growth. In 2020 alone, over 1,600 Latino households purchased a brand-new home in the Las Vegas Valley.

"There is a lack of information out there about new homes and real estate in general that is specifically designed to reach a Spanish-speaking audience," says Founder of The New Home Experts and Expertos En Casas Nuevas, Jennifer Graff. "With the creation of Expertos En Casas Nuevas, we are looking to change that by providing relevant information to the burgeoning market of Latino homeowners now and for years to come."

Expertos En Casas Nuevas is the only division valley-wide dedicated to creating meaningful content about the home buying process in Spanish. A new website, CasasNuevasLV.com, social media channels, video content, and helpful guides have been created and tailored specifically for the Latino community to educate homebuyers about the new construction market.

"My dream is to see Latinos continue to move forward. Homeownership is a direct path to progress and a proven formula to building wealth," said Peter Guzman, President of the Latin Chamber of Commerce Las Vegas, a prominent figure in the Latino community and supporter of Expertos En Casas Nuevas.

During the year of the pandemic, Latino homeownership continued to rise as it has in the past six years, however, 2020 saw its largest jump. As more and more people flock to the internet to do most of their research and shopping online, digital-savvy Latinos lead the way as consumers that have adapted to connecting with people and products online, including shopping for homes.

Expertos En Casas Nuevas intends to make the home shopping experience accessible to further promote homeownership among the Latino community. A dedicated team of agents including Alex Vazquez, Jenn Hurtado, Stephanie Bullock, and Ramon Macias are prepared to represent homebuyers in one of the largest and important purchasing decisions a person can make in their lifetime.

For high-res photos of the event, click here.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12867717

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Premier Realty