Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas

Zillow Instant Offers gives home sellers a needed option to conveniently sell their home to Zillow with a Coldwell Banker Premier Realty agent providing them expert market advice and sales support. The Instant Offers™ program also gives Coldwell Banker Premier Realty the unique ability to create many more, new seller lead opportunities for its agents.

"We are tremendously honored to have been selected by Zillow as a primary partner in their expanded Instant Offers™ program. Coldwell Banker Premier Realty has a decades long legacy of combining high-touch client engagement with high-tech innovations for fully-serviced home selling and buying experiences," said Robert Hamrick, Chairman and CEO of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty.

"Our agents are competing with investor buyers. As Zillow's partner in the Instant Offers™ program, we are able to stay in front of changing consumer demands and provide clients an additional option when selling their home," said Bob Hamrick. "Our brokerage is passionate about empowering our agents to best meet their clients' needs. We are excited to be a part of Zillow's program."

Instant Offers™ rolls out to the Las Vegas market today… program highlights include:

The option for a more predictable timeline for homeowners interested in selling their homes.

In just a few short steps, homeowners can receive an offer from Zillow or an investor, as well as a professional home valuation from a real estate agent from Coldwell Banker Premier Realty.

The offers and valuation are provided at no cost or obligation to the homeowner.

If the homeowner chooses to accept Zillow's offer, then the transaction proceeds.

About Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Las Vegas

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, celebrating its 35th year, is ranked among the nation's leading Affiliates and recognized as an industry leading full service brokerage. The locally-owned company is ranked No. 20 out of more than 1,200 Coldwell Banker companies nationwide and No. 306 of the RISMedia's 2018 Top 1,000 Power Brokers in the US. With three offices in Southern Nevada (Summerlin, Henderson and Centennial Hills), the company presently employs more than 220 agents.

