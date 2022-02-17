Coldwell Banker Premier Realty to Represent Black Butte Mine LLC

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Located approximately three hours from Las Vegas, this rare opportunity to own 248 deeded and fee-simple acres with 100 percent ownership of both above and below ground mineral rights, is now accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment.

"We are extremely pleased to represent Black Butte Mine LLC in the disposition of a piece of Nevada's Wild West history for $2.95 million. Nevada is known as the Silver State thanks to world-famous silver discoveries in the 19th century that unveiled Nevada's precious mineral potential. Many of the early silver mines produced considerable quantities of gold and other precious minerals and today, if Nevada was a country, it would be the world's sixth-largest gold producer per USGS," said Brian Krueger, senior vice president of strategic services for Coldwell Banker Premier Realty with whom the property is exclusively co-listed with Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier. "The seller is now willing to accept cryptocurrency as payment which provides additional benefit to visionary investors seeking a hedge against inflation and a rare opportunity to maximize their return on investment based on the mineral-rich content of the site."

The property was acquired by Black Butte Mine LLC in 2009 with the intent to re-open the mine or hold the asset as a hedge against inflation. Ultimately the decision was to hold the mine asset as a market inflation hedge, much the same as acquiring and holding any real estate investment over time. With Black Butte there is the added value market hedge with its proven precious metal resources which continue to rise especially in the highest inflation environment in the U.S. since the early 1980s.

Layne Sapp, a private equity investor from Seattle, and the managing member of Black Butte Mine LLC notes, "It is not a working mine; however, it was mined in the early 1900s and still contains significant gold, and other precious metals. The most unique feature is the historic Black Butte with significant above-ground precious metals. The mine is patented, and we have reputable third-party assay, geological and environmental reports. The combination of mineral and water rights makes and the ability to now acquire the land with cryptocurrency makes it a compelling offering."

For more information about this opportunity, visit please www.blackbuttegold.com or contact Brian Krueger at 702.234.4373.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12905065

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Premier Realty