Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Welcomes New Director of Business Development & Client Relations

"Coldwell Banker Premier Realty has an amazing infrastructure. As a prior vendor partner, I was able to see firsthand how Bob and Molly Hamrick led the organization and was so impressed with how they invest in their people. It is a warm and growth minded company where employees and agents alike feel empowered. This company has the tools, resources and professional development programs that provide a competitive advantage in our marketplace. I am beyond excited to be part of the team!"

About Allison

Allison brings with her an impressive 19 year real estate background, having worked with BHHS Nevada Properties from 1999 – 2013, ultimately in the position of Relocation Director for her last six years. She has an exemplary reputation within the industry, most recently in her role as Sales and Marketing Consultant with Virtuance Real Estate Photography, over the past four years, where she successfully developed and grew the Las Vegas market share from ground zero to what it is today. Her strong leadership skills and ability to connect with people have earned her the respect of a diverse range of industry professionals.

About Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Las Vegas

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, celebrating its 35th year, is ranked among the nation's leading Affiliates and recognized as an industry leading full service brokerage. The locally-owned company is ranked No. 20 out of more than 1,200 Coldwell Banker companies nationwide and No. 306 of the RISMedia's 2018 Top 1,000 Power Brokers in the US. With three offices in Southern Nevada.

Coporate Services relocation achievements, awards and accolades include:

#1 Choice of Sellers in the Cartus Broker Network, on a percentage basis, year over year

Platinum Award Winner 4 years in a row

2017 Cartus Cup Semi-Finalist

