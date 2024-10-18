Coldwell Banker Reaffirms Partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® for Fourth Consecutive Year

Having donated nearly two million dollars since the start of the partnership, the Coldwell Banker brand continues its commitment to fostering hope

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), extends its impactful partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® into 2025. The CB Supports St. Jude partnership has raised $1.97 million since its establishment in 2020.

The inspiring story of David DiGregorio, an affiliated agent with Coldwell Banker Realty in Waltham, Massachusetts, truly reflects the spirit of the Coldwell Banker network. Recognized this year as the Stars of Hope top donor, a title he earned last year and in 2021, DiGregorio's efforts serve as a powerful example of dedication, commitment and philanthropy. His generous contributions have not only significantly enhanced the overall impact made by the Coldwell Banker brand, but also have been instrumental in helping St. Jude give vital support to many families in need. The Stars of Hope recognition is honored annually to the top 15 percent of all participating agents who made donations in the CB Supports St. Jude program.

The renewal of this program allows Coldwell Banker brand affiliated agents to keep donating a portion of every home sale or purchase to this worthy cause. This dedication guarantees that no family will face the financial burdens of treatment, travel, housing or food expenses while they work to bring their children home.

QUOTES:

"We are deeply committed to the power of community and the profound importance of giving back. Our partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital exemplifies our unwavering dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of families confronting unimaginable challenges. As we look ahead to 2025, we take immense pride in the collective impact we continue to achieve, knowing that every contribution brings hope and healing to children in need."

Jason Waugh, President of Coldwell Banker Affiliates

"I am incredibly grateful to be part of a network that is truly committed to making a difference. Contributing to this cause has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career and seeing the tangible impact of our donations on the lives of these children reinforces the importance of our partnership with St. Jude."

David DiGregorio, agent with Coldwell Banker Realty – Waltham, Mass

