Coldwell Banker Real Estate Announces 2019 Year-End Award Winners

The awards recognize Coldwell Banker-affiliated real estate professionals who demonstrated exceptional sales production and leadership throughout the past year

News provided by

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Feb 27, 2020, 09:00 ET

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, has announced its 2019 year-end award recipients for numerous Coldwell Banker® affiliated company, office, team and agent categories in North America.

"The Coldwell Banker network affiliated agents, brokers and managers honored this year are truly trusted real estate advisors who are leaving their mark on the world of real estate," said Ryan Gorman, president and chief executive officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. "These agents are the best of the best. They've embraced change and stepped up their game to exceed sales and volume goals. They're forward-thinking, agile individuals who exemplify Star Power, and they are raising expectations for our industry as a whole."

Click to TweetCongratulations to the @ColdwellBanker 2019 #GenBlue award recipients! These awards recognize #GenBlue agents that demonstrate Star Power, greatness and leadership day in and day out. https://blog.coldwellbanker.com/year-end-awards-2019/

Listed below are the winners for each Coldwell Banker awards category:

INDIVIDUAL SALES ASSOCIATE HONORS

Total Adjusted Gross Commission
(AGC) in North America

Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty, Beverly Hills, Calif.

Total Units in North America

Phil Rotondo, Coldwell Banker Realty, Palm Bay, Fla.

Rental Income in North America

Susan Monus, Coldwell Banker Realty, Malibu, Calif.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (1-3 PERSONS)

Total AGC in North America

Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Residential
Brokerage, Cambridge, Mass.

Total Units in North America

The Grullon Team, Coldwell Banker Advantage, Fayetteville, N.C.

Rental Income in North America

Weekes Realty LLC, Coldwell Banker Realty, Chicago, Ill.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (4+ PERSONS)

Total AGC in North America

The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Miami Beach, Fla.

Total Units in North America

The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston
Realty, Inc., Raleigh, N.C.

Rental Income in North America

The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Miami Beach, Fla.

OFFICE HONORS

1-10 Sales Associates for AGC Income in North America

Coldwell Banker Bain, Bellevue, Wash.

11-20 Sales Associates for AGC Income in North America

Coldwell Banker Best Realty, Ridgecrest, Calif.

21-35 Sales Associates for AGC Income in North America

Coldwell Banker Realty, Portola Valley, Calif.

36-50 Sales Associates for AGC Income in North America

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate, Aspen, Colo.

51-100 Sales Associates for AGC Income in North America

Coldwell Banker Realty, Cupertino, Calif.

101+ Sales Associates for AGC Income in North America

Coldwell Banker Realty, Los Gatos, Calif.

1-10 Sales Associates for Total Units in North America

Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty, Washington, N.C.

11-20 Sales Associates for Total Units in North America

Coldwell Banker Best Realty, Ridgecrest, Calif.

21-35 Sales Associates for Total Units in North America

Coldwell Banker Lingle, Richmond, Ind.

36-50 Sales Associates for Total Units in North America

Coldwell Banker Trusted Advisors, Lubbock, Texas

51-100 Sales Associates for Total Units in North America

Coldwell Banker Advantage, Fayetteville, N.C.

101+ Sales Associates for Total Units in North America

Coldwell Banker Caine, Greenville, S.C.

COMPANY HONORS

No. 1 Affiliate Company for AGC in North America

Coldwell Banker BAIN, Bellevue, Wash.

No. 1 Affiliate Company in Total Units in North America

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, Wilmington, N.C.

No. 1 Brokerage Company in AGC & Total Units in North America

Coldwell Banker Realty, Madison, N.J.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Total AGC in North America

Katarina Conhyea, Coldwell Banker Realty, Coral Gables, Fla.

Total Units in North America

Amber Cawley, Coldwell Banker Realty, Libertyville, Ill.

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
Powered by its network of over 94,000 affiliated sales professionals in 3,000 offices across 43 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® organization is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of sales professionals with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward with big data and smart home expertise. Coldwell Banker Real Estate was the first real estate brand to harness the power of big data; the CBx Technology Suite uses predictive analytics and machine learning to analyze markets, target buyers and sellers and provide agents with a simple platform to create unique and effective marketing plans for each listing. For the third year in a row the brand was named among the 2020 Women's Choice Award® Most Recommended brands for customer experience and overall quality. Blue is bold and the integrity and values of Coldwell Banker give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker and unlock the possibilities of Gen Blue®, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,000 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 112,000 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Media Inquiries:




Athena Snow         

Rachel Braude

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC             

G&S for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

973.407.5590                                                 

917.595.3061

Athena.Snow@coldwellbanker.com              

RBraude@gscommunications.com

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Related Links

http://www.coldwellbanker.com

You just read:

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Announces 2019 Year-End Award Winners

News provided by

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Feb 27, 2020, 09:00 ET