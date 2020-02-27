Coldwell Banker Real Estate Announces 2019 Year-End Award Winners

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, has announced its 2019 year-end award recipients for numerous Coldwell Banker® affiliated company, office, team and agent categories in North America.

"The Coldwell Banker network affiliated agents, brokers and managers honored this year are truly trusted real estate advisors who are leaving their mark on the world of real estate," said Ryan Gorman, president and chief executive officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. "These agents are the best of the best. They've embraced change and stepped up their game to exceed sales and volume goals. They're forward-thinking, agile individuals who exemplify Star Power, and they are raising expectations for our industry as a whole."

Click to Tweet: Congratulations to the @ColdwellBanker 2019 #GenBlue award recipients! These awards recognize #GenBlue agents that demonstrate Star Power, greatness and leadership day in and day out. https://blog.coldwellbanker.com/year-end-awards-2019/

Listed below are the winners for each Coldwell Banker awards category:

INDIVIDUAL SALES ASSOCIATE HONORS

Total Adjusted Gross Commission

(AGC) in North America Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty, Beverly Hills, Calif. Total Units in North America Phil Rotondo, Coldwell Banker Realty, Palm Bay, Fla. Rental Income in North America Susan Monus, Coldwell Banker Realty, Malibu, Calif.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (1-3 PERSONS)

Total AGC in North America Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Residential

Brokerage, Cambridge, Mass. Total Units in North America The Grullon Team, Coldwell Banker Advantage, Fayetteville, N.C. Rental Income in North America Weekes Realty LLC, Coldwell Banker Realty, Chicago, Ill.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (4+ PERSONS)

Total AGC in North America The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Miami Beach, Fla. Total Units in North America The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston

Realty, Inc., Raleigh, N.C. Rental Income in North America The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Miami Beach, Fla.

OFFICE HONORS

1-10 Sales Associates for AGC Income in North America Coldwell Banker Bain, Bellevue, Wash. 11-20 Sales Associates for AGC Income in North America Coldwell Banker Best Realty, Ridgecrest, Calif. 21-35 Sales Associates for AGC Income in North America Coldwell Banker Realty, Portola Valley, Calif. 36-50 Sales Associates for AGC Income in North America Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate, Aspen, Colo. 51-100 Sales Associates for AGC Income in North America Coldwell Banker Realty, Cupertino, Calif. 101+ Sales Associates for AGC Income in North America Coldwell Banker Realty, Los Gatos, Calif. 1-10 Sales Associates for Total Units in North America Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty, Washington, N.C. 11-20 Sales Associates for Total Units in North America Coldwell Banker Best Realty, Ridgecrest, Calif. 21-35 Sales Associates for Total Units in North America Coldwell Banker Lingle, Richmond, Ind. 36-50 Sales Associates for Total Units in North America Coldwell Banker Trusted Advisors, Lubbock, Texas 51-100 Sales Associates for Total Units in North America Coldwell Banker Advantage, Fayetteville, N.C. 101+ Sales Associates for Total Units in North America Coldwell Banker Caine, Greenville, S.C.

COMPANY HONORS

No. 1 Affiliate Company for AGC in North America Coldwell Banker BAIN, Bellevue, Wash. No. 1 Affiliate Company in Total Units in North America Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, Wilmington, N.C. No. 1 Brokerage Company in AGC & Total Units in North America Coldwell Banker Realty, Madison, N.J.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Total AGC in North America Katarina Conhyea, Coldwell Banker Realty, Coral Gables, Fla. Total Units in North America Amber Cawley, Coldwell Banker Realty, Libertyville, Ill.

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 94,000 affiliated sales professionals in 3,000 offices across 43 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® organization is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of sales professionals with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward with big data and smart home expertise. Coldwell Banker Real Estate was the first real estate brand to harness the power of big data; the CBx Technology Suite uses predictive analytics and machine learning to analyze markets, target buyers and sellers and provide agents with a simple platform to create unique and effective marketing plans for each listing. For the third year in a row the brand was named among the 2020 Women's Choice Award® Most Recommended brands for customer experience and overall quality. Blue is bold and the integrity and values of Coldwell Banker give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker and unlock the possibilities of Gen Blue®, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,000 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 112,000 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Media Inquiries:





Athena Snow Rachel Braude Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC G&S for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC 973.407.5590 917.595.3061 Athena.Snow@coldwellbanker.com RBraude@gscommunications.com

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Related Links

http://www.coldwellbanker.com

