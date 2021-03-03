Coldwell Banker Real Estate Announces 2020 Year-End Award Winners

MADISON, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, has announced its 2020 year-end award recipients for various Coldwell Banker® affiliated company, office, team and agent categories throughout North America.

"The 2020 year-end awards are especially meaningful after such an unprecedented year – these champions embraced change amid many challenges," said M. Ryan Gorman, president and chief executive officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. "This group of Coldwell Banker affiliated agents, brokers and managers embodied our culture of excellence, integrity, awesomeness and ingenuity and truly stepped up as trusted advisors both to their clients as well as their respective communities. I am deeply appreciative of the work they accomplished."

Listed below are the winners for each Coldwell Banker awards category in North America:

INDIVIDUAL SALES ASSOCIATE HONORS

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME No. 1 Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate, Aspen, Colo. No. 2 Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty, Beverly Hills, Calif. No. 3 Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. No. 4 Roger Pettingell, Coldwell Banker Realty, Longboat Key, Fla. No. 5 Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker Realty, Wellesley, Mass. No. 6 Tracy Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty, Honolulu, Hawaii No. 7 Cyd Greer, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley, Saint Helena, Calif. No. 8 Tara Coveney, Coldwell Banker Realty, Hingham, Mass. No. 9 Kathryn Alphas Richlen, Coldwell Banker Realty, Weston, Mass. No. 10 Ben Lee, Coldwell Banker Realty, Beverly Hills, Calif. BY TOTAL UNITS No.1 Phil Rotondo, Coldwell Banker Realty, Palm Bay, Fla. No. 2 Robbie Ingle, Coldwell Banker Ingle Safari Realty, Lake Charles, La. No. 3 Christine Dosen, Coldwell Banker Best Realty, Ridgecrest, Calif. No. 4 Amy S. Leicht, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson, Kennewick, Wash. No. 5 Lauren Freedman, Coldwell Banker Realty, Branford, Conn. No. 6 Mary Wallace, Coldwell Banker Realty, Oak Lawn, Ill. No. 7 Greg Rowley, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho No. 8 Laurie McCarty, Coldwell Banker Preferred, Realtors, Bakersfield, Calif. No. 9 Darren Ducote, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho No. 10 Brian Klingel, Coldwell Banker Woodland-Schmidt, Grand Haven, Mich. BY RENTAL INCOME No. 1 Susan Monus, Coldwell Banker Realty, Malibu, Calif. No. 2 Tara Switzer, Coldwell Banker Realty, Malibu, Calif. No. 3 David Thorp, Coldwell Banker Realty, Excelsior, Minn. No. 4 Louise Touchette, Coldwell Banker Realty, Lynnfield, Mass. No. 5 Mary Hurwitz, Coldwell Banker Realty, Brookline, Mass. No. 6 Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty, Beverly Hills, Calif. No. 7 Chezi Rafaeli, Coldwell Banker Realty, Chicago, Ill. No. 8 Crysta Metzger, Coldwell Banker Realty, Montecito, Calif. No. 9 Evelyn Yamauchi, Coldwell Banker Realty, Cambridge, Mass. No. 10 Linda Petrakis, Coldwell Banker Realty, Boca Raton, Fla.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (1-3 PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME No. 1 Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Cambridge, Mass. No. 2 Team Ferringo, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co., Big Pine Key, Fla. No. 3 Senkler, Pasley and Dowcett, Coldwell Banker Realty, Concord, Mass. No. 4 The McGlashan Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, La Canada Flintridge, Calif. No. 5 The Zager Group, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, Zephyr Cove, Nev. No. 6 Smith Team Luxury Real Estate, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, Incline Village, Nev. No. 7 Deborah M. Gordon Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Brookline, Mass. No. 8 The Ackerman Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Longboat Key, Fla. No. 9 The Lynne VanDeventer Team, Coldwell Banker Hubbell Briarwood, Okemos, Mich. No. 10 Hughes Shelton, Coldwell Banker Realty, Tampa, Fla. BY TOTAL UNITS No. 1 40 Sails Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, Jacksonville, N.C. No. 2 The Grullon Team, Coldwell Banker Advantage, Fayetteville, N.C. No. 3 The Lynne VanDeventer Team, Coldwell Banker Hubbell Briarwood, Okemos, Mich. No. 4 Kunal Patel Group, Coldwell Banker Heritage, Beavercreek, Ohio No. 5 The Jeremy Trenkamp Team, Coldwell Banker Hedges, Cedar Rapids, Iowa No. 6 Team Huggler, Bashore & Brooks, Coldwell Banker Hubbell Briarwood, Lansing, Mich. No. 7 The Vicky Blair Group, Coldwell Banker Excel, Elko, Nev. No. 8 Team Thompson, Coldwell Banker Advantage, Fayetteville, N.C. No. 9 Team Faulhaber & Salas, Coldwell Banker Preferred Group, P.C., North Platte, Neb. No. 10 The Angela Averill Team, Coldwell Banker Hubbell Briarwood, Lansing, Mich. BY RENTAL INCOME No. 1 The Tyler Weekes Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Chicago, Ill. No. 2 Bill Wolfson Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Wayzata, Minn. No. 3 The Persac Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Boston, Mass. No. 4 The Miami Beach Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Miami Beach, Fla. No. 5 Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Cambridge, Mass. No. 6 The Cannon-Hovanec Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Madison, N.J. No. 7 A & H Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Weston, Fla. No. 8 The Meza Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Ft Lauderdale, Fla. No. 9 Esti Kadosh Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Ft Lauderdale, Fla. No. 10 Ian Schwartz Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Chicago, Ill.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (4+ PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME No. 1 The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Miami Beach, Fla. No. 2 The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, Raleigh, N.C. No. 3 The Smith Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Newport Beach, Calif. No. 4 Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Hinsdale, Ill. No. 5 The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Hoboken, N.J. No. 6 Helgeson/Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Eden Prairie, Minn. No. 7 Casey Lesher, Coldwell Banker Realty, Newport Beach, Calif. No. 8 The Gellman Team, Coldwell Banker Premier Group, Saint Louis, Mo. No. 9 Bernardi Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Boulder, Colo. No. 10 Thorn Collection, Coldwell Banker Realty, Belleair Bluffs, Fla. BY TOTAL UNITS No. 1 The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, Raleigh, N.C. No. 2 Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, Appleton, Wis. No. 3 The Gellman Team, Coldwell Banker Premier Group, Saint Louis, Mo. No. 4 Helgeson/Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Eden Prairie, Minn. No. 5 The Cliff Lewis Experience, Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Allentown, Pa. No. 6 Castro Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, Hampstead, N.C. No. 7 Team Elite, Coldwell Banker Advantage, Fayetteville, N.C. No. 8 The Jamie McMartin Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Katy, Texas No. 9 Shine Team Realtors, Coldwell Banker Realty, Killeen, Texas No. 10 Terri Alphin Smith Team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, Jacksonville, N.C. BY RENTAL INCOME No. 1 The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Hoboken, N.J. No. 2 The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Miami Beach, Fla. No. 3 The Rosato Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Stamford, Conn. No. 4 Team Tatiana, Coldwell Banker Realty, Hoboken, N.J. No. 5 Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Hinsdale, Ill. No. 6 The Quirk Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Boston, Mass. No. 7 The Smith Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Newport Beach, Calif. No. 8 Michael Edlen Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Pacific Palisades, Calif. No. 9 Jesse Pan International Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Coral Springs, Fla. No. 10 The Joyce Rey Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Beverly Hills, Calif.

OFFICE HONORS

1-10 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate, Stowe, Vt. 11-20 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Realty, San Mateo, Calif. 21-35 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Realty, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. 36-50 Sales Associates for AGC Income in

North America Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate, Aspen,

Colo. 51-100 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Realty, Menlo Park, Calif. 101+ Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Realty, Newport Beach, Calif. 1-10 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty, Washington, N.C. 11-20 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Preferred Real Estate, Steinbach,

Manitoba, Canada 21-35 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Best Realty, Ridgecrest, Calif. 36-50 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Mountain West Real Estate, Inc. Salem,

Ore. 51-100 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, Bloomington, Ill. 101+ Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Advantage, Fayetteville, N.C.

COMPANY HONORS

No. 1 Affiliate Company for AGC Coldwell Banker BAIN, Bellevue, Wash. No. 1 Affiliate Company in Total Units Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, Joliet, Ill. No. 1 Brokerage Company in AGC & Total Units Coldwell Banker Realty, Madison, N.J.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AWARD

Total AGC and Total Units Emma Lafreniere, Coldwell Banker Preferred Real Estate, Winnipeg,

Manitoba, Canada

