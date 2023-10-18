Coldwell Banker Real Estate Announces 2023 Leadership Award Winners

The Leadership Awards recognize Coldwell Banker-affiliated real estate professionals who embody the fundamental values of the brand.

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), announced the 2023 winners of the Chandler Barton Spirit Award, Preserving the Trust Award, Hero of the Year Award and Woman on the Move Award at this year's annual Generation Blue Experience®, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The winners for each award are listed below.

Coldwell Banker Preserving the Trust Award

Jim Allen, Sales Associate, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston

The real estate professional awarded this honor has made an indelible impact on the real estate industry on a local, national and/or international level. The focus of this award is on innovation, customer service, and integrity – also known as a lifetime achievement award.

Jim Allen's success is anchored in preserving trust for nearly 40 years, fostering strong relationships with builders and community leaders. Leading a team of 70+ agents, Allen has maintained the #1 position in units for Coldwell Banker globally for over a decade. His dedication to community improvement and promoting homeownership to build wealth underscores his values and impact.

Coldwell Banker Chandler Barton Spirit Award

Hélder Batista, Broker/Owner, Coldwell Banker City, Portugal

Named after Chandler Barton, former president and chief executive officer of Coldwell Banker from 1989 to 1996, this award is presented annually to a professional who exemplifies Chandler Barton's "Can Do" attitude and holds firmly to a business purpose through innovation, creativity and the drive to persevere, despite obstacles or setbacks.

Hélder Batista's journey epitomizes courage, resilience and triumph. Starting from the ground up, he forged a prosperous career and established a highly successful real estate business, Coldwell Banker City, making him a role model for his team and 50,000 social media followers. Among his peers, Batista is celebrated as one of the best brokers in Portugal and Europe, often described as a motivational, visionary, creative and brilliant entrepreneur.

Coldwell Banker Heroes

Christie Perkins, Sales Associate, Coldwell Banker Hartung

The Coldwell Banker brand is known worldwide for its charitable efforts, from leading fundraising efforts, to participating in events, to donating time and/or goods to help others in need. The Coldwell Banker Heroes award honors one individual, branch and/or operating company that epitomizes extraordinary service and takes great pride in strengthening its community while going the extra mile to ensure that those in need have a trusted advocate for a brighter future.

Millions of Ukrainians needed assistance in the ongoing consequences of the War on Ukraine. When Perkins discovered a Ukrainian family in need of housing, her objective became clear: to provide them with a year of free housing, allowing them to breathe, grieve, heal and seek a sense of safety once more. With unwavering determination, Perkins rallied the Tallahassee community and local real estate professionals, transforming her mission into something extraordinary.

Coldwell Banker Woman on the Move Award

The Woman on the Move Award recognizes a woman of the Coldwell Banker network who has made instrumental strides in the real estate industry to represent the values of women, has helped other women achieve success and has celebrated a great level of business success with their career.

Marne Harris, CEO, Coldwell Banker Mid-America

Marne Harris exemplifies the values of this award with over two decades of dedicated success in real estate. Her remarkable achievements and passion for supporting women in the industry showcase her outstanding qualifications for this esteemed recognition. Harris' commitment to knowledge sharing and mentorship highlights her exceptional leadership and empathy.

Khrista Jarvis, Sales Associate and Team Lead, Coldwell Banker Realty

Khrista Jarvis, co-lead of the Khrista Jarvis Team in Contra Costa County, California, has been affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty since January 2022. Her strong work ethic, extensive knowledge and dedication to real estate allows Khrista to provide superior service. She inspires her team of luxury real estate professionals who have recently earned the top spot in sales volume for a medium-sized team in Northern California and the highest ranking all-women real estate medium-sized team in the nation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Kate Rossi, President of Agent Engagement and Sales Leadership Development, Coldwell Banker Realty

Kate Rossi stands as a legendary leader within Coldwell Banker Realty, leaving an indelible mark on the real estate industry. With a distinguished career spanning over 40 years, she epitomizes business acumen, drive and success. Kate inspires women across the business with her outstanding achievements and leadership and has mentored some of the most celebrated Coldwell Banker Realty leaders today, including a number of award-winning and decorated presidents, regional vice presidents and managers.

QUOTE:

"The recipients of this year's Coldwell Banker Leadership Awards have embodied the fundamental values of the brand, epitomized excellence in their work and trailblazed a path for our network, industry and communities to follow. We're thrilled to recognize their achievements at Gen Blue, and I eagerly anticipate their continued success and our network's accomplishments."

- Jason Waugh, president Coldwell Banker Real Estate Affiliate Business

