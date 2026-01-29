Coldwell Banker Real Estate Announces 2025 Year-End Award Winners

News provided byColdwell Banker Real Estate LLC
Jan 29, 2026, 10:00 ET
The brand recognizes the top affiliated sales professionals, teams, offices and companies who have demonstrated exceptional performance across multiple sales categories in the past year
MADISON, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC today announced the 2025 recipients of its annual year-end awards, recognizing top‑ranking performers whose achievements exemplify the highest standards of excellence across the Coldwell Banker® network.
"Each year, the dedication of the Coldwell Banker real estate professionals, teams, and offices elevates the standard for exceptional service in real estate, and 2025 was no exception," said Jason Waugh, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates. "Their unwavering commitment to expertise, integrity, and delivering extraordinary client experiences keeps the Coldwell Banker brand at the forefront of our industry. It is an honor to recognize these remarkable professionals whose achievements continue to elevate us all."
Below are the top 10 performers in various Coldwell Banker award categories, along with the highest-ranking offices and companies.
INDIVIDUAL AGENT HONORS
BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME
|
1. Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason
|
Aspen, Colo.
|
2. Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Wellesley, Mass.
|
3. Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Carmel-By-The-Sea, Calif.
|
4. Hayden Anderl, Coldwell Banker
|
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
|
5. Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Beverly Hills, Calif.
|
6. Joshua Deitch, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Mill Valley, Calif.
|
7. Scott Carr, Coldwell Banker
|
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
|
8. Jennifer Zales, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Tampa, Fla.
|
9. Ellen Gonik, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Livingston, N.J.
|
10. Steve Mccarrick, Coldwell Banker
|
Saratoga, Calif.
BY TOTAL UNITS
|
1. Robbie Ingle, Coldwell Banker Ingle
|
Lake Charles, La.
|
2. Donna Reid, Coldwell Banker Heritage
|
Ponca City, Okla.
|
3. Scott Carr, Coldwell Banker
|
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
|
4. Mari Loder, Coldwell Banker APW
|
Salina, Kan.
|
5. Hayden Anderl, Coldwell Banker
|
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
|
6. Kyle C. Sakoda, Coldwell Banker
|
Honolulu, Hawaii
|
7. Lauren Freedman, Coldwell Banker
|
Branford, Conn.
|
8. D Logan Jr, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast
|
Wilmington, N.C.
|
9. Christopher Frederick, Coldwell
|
North Ridgeville, Ohio
|
10. Phil Rotondo, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Cape Canaveral, Fla.
BY LEASE INCOME
|
1. Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker
|
Beverly Hills, Calif.
|
2. Pamela Van Ierland, Coldwell
|
Malibu, Calif.
|
3. Juliana Savoia, Coldwell Banker
|
Coral Gables, Fla.
|
4. Mary Hurwitz, Coldwell Banker
|
Chestnut Hill, Mass.
|
5. Tallis Lappin, Coldwell Banker
|
Chicago, Ill.
|
6. Matt Mcmillan, Coldwell Banker
|
Miami Beach, Fla.
|
7. Evelyn Yamauchi, Coldwell
|
Cambridge, Mass.
|
8. Susan Monus, Coldwell Banker
|
Malibu, Calif.
|
9. Bill Kowalczuk, Coldwell Banker
|
New York, N.Y.
|
10. Brian Merrick, Coldwell Banker
|
Malibu, Calif.
AGENT TEAM HONORS (DUO 1-2 PERSONS)
BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME
|
1. Pettingell Professionals, Coldwell
|
Longboat Key, Fla.
|
2. The Lara & Chelsea Collaborative,
|
Wellesley, Mass.
|
3. Scherbert – Zastrow, Coldwell
|
La Canada Flintridge, Calif.
|
4. Drew Hueler Team, Coldwell
|
Wayzata, Minn.
|
5. Semple Hettrich Team, Coldwell
|
Sudbury, Mass.
|
6. Brian Klingel Homes, Coldwell
|
Grand Haven, Mich.
|
7. Nelson Luxury Real Estate Group,
|
Burlingame, Calif.
|
8. Joe and Nick Piazza, Coldwell
|
Los Gatos, Calif.
|
9. Berg Larsen Group, Coldwell
|
Minneapolis, Minn.
|
10. The Chiavettas, Coldwell Banker
|
Los Gatos, Calif.
BY UNITS
|
1. Brian Klingel Homes, Coldwell Banker
|
Grand Haven, Mich.
|
2. Alex McFadyen Team, Coldwell Banker
|
Fayetteville, N.C.
|
3. The Geddie Group, Coldwell Banker
|
Fayetteville, N.C.
|
4. Simonis - Nortman Team, Coldwell Banker
|
Black River Falls, Wis.
|
5. The Randy Brush and Tetiana Konenko
|
Arlington Heights, Ill.
|
6. Landry Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker
|
Green Bay, Wis.
|
7. The Wuestling Group, Coldwell Banker
|
Maryland Heights, Mo.
|
8. Jennie Stevens Team, Coldwell Banker Sea
|
Wilmington, N.C.
|
9. The Woodrum Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Fort Collins, Colo.
|
10. Home James Realty Team, Coldwell Banker
|
Leland. N.C.
BY LEASE INCOME
|
1. The Longo Harper Team,
|
Malibu, Calif.
|
2. The Claudia Whitechurch Team,
|
Miami Beach, Fla.
|
3. Khani Vosough Team, Coldwell
|
Los Angeles, Calif.
|
4. Dave Thorp Real Estate Team,
|
Excelsior, Minn.
|
5. The Barcelo Group, Coldwell
|
Weston, Fla.
|
6. Marcus Gualter, Coldwell
|
Newport Beach, Calif.
|
7. Silvia & Clarisa Team, Coldwell
|
Miami Beach, Fla.
|
8. James Owens and Associates,
|
Santa Monica, Calif.
|
9. The Zach Plevnik Group,
|
Miami Beach, Fla.
|
10. The Art Rodriguez Team,
|
Weston, Fla.
AGENT TEAM HONORS (MEDIUM 3-6 PERSONS)
BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME
|
1. McNair Group, Coldwell Banker
|
Menlo Park, Calif.
|
2. The Lisa Ferringo Group,
|
Big Pine Key, Fla.
|
3. Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team,
|
Cambridge, Mass.
|
4. The Kehrig Team, Coldwell
|
Danville, Calif.
|
5. Mr. Weston & Associates,
|
Newport Beach, Calif.
|
6. Vicky Li Team, Coldwell Banker
|
Cupertino, Calif.
|
7. The Benes Group, Coldwell
|
Chesterfield, Mo.
|
8. Senkler, Pasley and Whitney,
|
Concord, Mass.
|
9. Kyle Geenen Group, Coldwell
|
Holland, Mich.
|
10. The Castro Team, Coldwell
|
Centerville, Ohio
BY UNITS
|
1. Ceretto Group, Coldwell Banker
|
Westminster, Colo.
|
2. The Castro Team, Coldwell
|
Centerville, Ohio
|
3. The Solomon Group, Coldwell
|
Schofield, Wis.
|
4. The Cagney Group, Coldwell
|
Cincinnati, Ohio
|
5. Ram Real Estate Group,
|
Cincinnati, Ohio
|
6. Krepline & Associates, Coldwell
|
Brillion, Wis.
|
7. Kyle Geenen Group, Coldwell
|
Holland, Mich.
|
8. Guanciale Group, Coldwell
|
Newark, Ohio
|
9. Wiegele Real Estate Group,
|
Hudson, Wis.
|
10. Chilton Bacak Group, Coldwell
|
College Station, Texas
BY LEASE INCOME
|
1. The Marika and Adam Real Estate Group,
|
Chestnut Hill, Mass.
|
2. Team Tatiana, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Hoboken, N.J.
|
3. Esti Kadosh Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|
4. Tseng Realty Group, Coldwell Banker
|
Del Mar, Calif.
|
5. Farquhar Luxury Lifestyles, Coldwell
Banker Realty
|
Naples, Fla.
|
6. NewBridge Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Stamford, Conn.
|
7. The Edlen Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Santa Monica, Calif.
|
8. Gonnella Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Chicago, Ill.
|
9. The Meza Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|
10. Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell
|
Cambridge, Mass.
AGENT TEAM HONORS (LARGE 7+ PERSONS)
BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME
|
1. The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell
|
Miami Beach, Fla.
|
2. The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell
|
Raleigh, N.C.
|
3. Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell
|
Hinsdale, Ill.
|
4. Tim Smith Real Estate Group,
|
Newport Beach, Calif.
|
5. The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell
|
Hoboken, N.J.
|
6. Platzke Real Estate Group,
|
Bloomington, Minn.
|
7. Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker
|
Cincinnati, Ohio
|
8. The Khrista Jarvis Team,
|
Danville, Calif.
|
9. Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group,
|
Appleton, Wis.
|
10. Xiaozhu Kang Daydreamer
|
Cupertino, Calif.
BY UNITS
|
1. The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell
|
Raleigh, N.C.
|
2. The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell
|
Hoboken, N.J.
|
3. Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group,
|
Appleton, Wis.
|
4. The Cliff Lewis Experience,
|
Allentown, Penn.
|
5. Platzke Real Estate Group,
|
Bloomington, Minn.
|
6. Castro Real Estate Team,
|
Hampstead, N.C.
|
7. Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell
|
Hinsdale, Ill.
|
8. Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker
|
Cincinnati, Ohio
|
9. Sollecito Advantage Group,
|
Murrells Inlet, S.C.
|
10. Shine Team, Coldwell Banker
|
Harker Heights, Texas
BY LEASE INCOME
|
1. The Jills Zeder Group,
|
Miami Beach, Fla.
|
2. The Rosato Team, Coldwell
|
Stamford, Conn.
|
3. The David Green Group,
|
Boston, Mass.
|
4. The Jill Biggs Group,
|
Hoboken, N.J.
|
5. Padmatch Group, Coldwell
|
Chestnut Hill, Mass.
|
6. The Joyce Rey Team,
|
Beverly Hills, Calif.
|
7. Dawn McKenna Group,
|
Hinsdale, Ill.
|
8. Tim Smith Real Estate
|
Newport Beach, Calif.
|
9. Tracy Do, Coldwell Banker
|
Pasadena, Calif.
|
10. The Quirk Group, Coldwell
|
Boston, Mass.
OFFICE HONORS
|
0-10 Sales Associates for AGC Income
|
Coldwell Banker Danforth
|
Bellevue, Wash.
|
11-20 Sales Associates for AGC Income
|
Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty
|
Woodstock, N.Y.
|
21-35 Sales Associates for AGC Income
|
Coldwell Banker Mason Morse
|
Aspen, Colo.
|
36-50 Sales Associates for AGC Income
|
Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co.
|
Marathon, Fla.
|
51-100 Sales Associates for AGC Income
|
Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman
|
Burlington, Vt.
|
101+ Sales Associates for AGC Income
|
Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Newport Beach, Calif.
|
0-10 Sales Associates for Total Units
|
Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty
|
North Port, Fla.
|
11-20 Sales Associates for Total Units
|
Coldwell Banker Heritage, Realtors
|
Ponca City, Okla.
|
21-35 Sales Associates for Total Units
|
Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group
|
Appleton, Wis.
|
36-50 Sales Associates for Total Units
|
Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group
|
Champaign, Ill.
|
51-100 Sales Associates for Total Units
|
Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman
|
Burlington, Vt.
|
101+ Sales Associates for Total Units
|
Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Cincinnati, Ohio
COMPANY HONORS
|
No. 1 Affiliate Company for AGC Income
|
Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
|
Wilmington, N.C.
|
No.1 Affiliate Company in Total Units
|
Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
|
Wilmington, N.C.
|
No. 1 Brokerage Company for AGC
|
Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Madison, N.J.
|
No. 1 Brokerage Company in Total Units
|
Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Madison, N.J.
ROOKIES OF THE YEAR
|
Total AGC Income
|
Kimberly Xiang,
|
Waipahu, Hawaii
|
Total Units
|
Josh Callison, Coldwell
|
Fremont, Mich.
About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
Powered by its network of 95,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,700 offices across 48 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. The Coldwell Banker brand is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2025 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. Coldwell Banker is a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.
