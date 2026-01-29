Coldwell Banker Real Estate Announces 2025 Year-End Award Winners

News provided by

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Jan 29, 2026, 10:00 ET

The brand recognizes the top affiliated sales professionals, teams, offices and companies who have demonstrated exceptional performance across multiple sales categories in the past year

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC today announced the 2025 recipients of its annual year-end awards, recognizing top‑ranking performers whose achievements exemplify the highest standards of excellence across the Coldwell Banker® network.

"Each year, the dedication of the Coldwell Banker real estate professionals, teams, and offices elevates the standard for exceptional service in real estate, and 2025 was no exception," said Jason Waugh, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates. "Their unwavering commitment to expertise, integrity, and delivering extraordinary client experiences keeps the Coldwell Banker brand at the forefront of our industry. It is an honor to recognize these remarkable professionals whose achievements continue to elevate us all."

Below are the top 10 performers in various Coldwell Banker award categories, along with the highest-ranking offices and companies.

INDIVIDUAL AGENT HONORS

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME

1.    Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason
       Morse

Aspen, Colo.

2.    Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker Realty

Wellesley, Mass.

3.    Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty

Carmel-By-The-Sea, Calif.

4.    Hayden Anderl, Coldwell Banker
       Schneidmiller Realty

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

5.    Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty

Beverly Hills, Calif.

6.    Joshua Deitch, Coldwell Banker Realty

Mill Valley, Calif.

7.    Scott Carr, Coldwell Banker
       Schneidmiller Realty

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

8.    Jennifer Zales, Coldwell Banker Realty

Tampa, Fla.

9.    Ellen Gonik, Coldwell Banker Realty

Livingston, N.J.

10.  Steve Mccarrick, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Saratoga, Calif.

BY TOTAL UNITS

1.    Robbie Ingle, Coldwell Banker Ingle
       Safari Realty

Lake Charles, La.

2.    Donna Reid, Coldwell Banker Heritage
       Realtors

Ponca City, Okla.

3.    Scott Carr, Coldwell Banker
       Schneidmiller Realty

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

4.    Mari Loder, Coldwell Banker APW
       Realtors

Salina, Kan.

5.    Hayden Anderl, Coldwell Banker
       Schneidmiller Realty

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

6.    Kyle C. Sakoda, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Honolulu, Hawaii

7.    Lauren Freedman, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Branford, Conn.

8.    D Logan Jr, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast
       Advantage

Wilmington, N.C.

9.    Christopher Frederick, Coldwell
       Banker Schmidt Family of Companies

North Ridgeville, Ohio

10.  Phil Rotondo, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cape Canaveral, Fla.

BY LEASE INCOME

1.    Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Beverly Hills, Calif.

2.    Pamela Van Ierland, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Malibu, Calif.

3.    Juliana Savoia, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Coral Gables, Fla.

4.    Mary Hurwitz, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

5.    Tallis Lappin, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Chicago, Ill.

6.    Matt Mcmillan, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Miami Beach, Fla.

7.    Evelyn Yamauchi, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Cambridge, Mass.

8.    Susan Monus, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Malibu, Calif.

9.    Bill Kowalczuk, Coldwell Banker
       Warburg

New York, N.Y.

10.  Brian Merrick, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Malibu, Calif.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (DUO 1-2 PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME

1.    Pettingell Professionals, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Longboat Key, Fla.

2.    The Lara & Chelsea Collaborative,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Wellesley, Mass.

3.    Scherbert – Zastrow, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

La Canada Flintridge, Calif.

4.    Drew Hueler Team, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Wayzata, Minn.

5.    Semple Hettrich Team, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Sudbury, Mass.

6.    Brian Klingel Homes, Coldwell
       Banker Schmidt Realtors

Grand Haven, Mich.

7.    Nelson Luxury Real Estate Group,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Burlingame, Calif.

8.    Joe and Nick Piazza, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Los Gatos, Calif.

9.    Berg Larsen Group, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Minneapolis, Minn.

10.  The Chiavettas, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Los Gatos, Calif.

BY UNITS

1.    Brian Klingel Homes, Coldwell Banker
       Schmidt Realtors

Grand Haven, Mich.

2.    Alex McFadyen Team, Coldwell Banker
       Advantage

Fayetteville, N.C.

3.    The Geddie Group, Coldwell Banker
       Advantage

Fayetteville, N.C.

4.    Simonis - Nortman Team, Coldwell Banker
       River Valley Realtors

Black River Falls, Wis.

5.    The Randy Brush and Tetiana Konenko
       Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Arlington Heights, Ill.

6.    Landry Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker
       Real Estate Group

Green Bay, Wis.

7.    The Wuestling Group, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Maryland Heights, Mo.

8.    Jennie Stevens Team, Coldwell Banker Sea
       Coast Advantage

Wilmington, N.C.

9.    The Woodrum Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Fort Collins, Colo.

10.  Home James Realty Team, Coldwell Banker
       Sea Coast Advantage

Leland. N.C.

BY LEASE INCOME

1.    The Longo Harper Team,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Malibu, Calif.

2.    The Claudia Whitechurch Team,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Miami Beach, Fla.

3.    Khani Vosough Team, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Los Angeles, Calif.

4.    Dave Thorp Real Estate Team,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Excelsior, Minn.

5.    The Barcelo Group, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Weston, Fla.

6.    Marcus Gualter, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Newport Beach, Calif.

7.    Silvia & Clarisa Team, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Miami Beach, Fla.

8.    James Owens and Associates,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Santa Monica, Calif.

9.    The Zach Plevnik Group,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Miami Beach, Fla.

10.  The Art Rodriguez Team,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Weston, Fla.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (MEDIUM 3-6 PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME

1.    McNair Group, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Menlo Park, Calif.

2.    The Lisa Ferringo Group,
       Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real
       Estate Co.

Big Pine Key, Fla.

3.    Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Cambridge, Mass.

4.    The Kehrig Team, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Danville, Calif.

5.    Mr. Weston & Associates,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Newport Beach, Calif.

6.    Vicky Li Team, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Cupertino, Calif.

7.    The Benes Group, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Chesterfield, Mo.

8.    Senkler, Pasley and Whitney,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Concord, Mass.

9.    Kyle Geenen Group, Coldwell
       Banker Schmidt Realtors

Holland, Mich.

10.  The Castro Team, Coldwell
       Banker Heritage

Centerville, Ohio

BY UNITS

1.    Ceretto Group, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Westminster, Colo.

2.    The Castro Team, Coldwell
       Banker Heritage

Centerville, Ohio

3.    The Solomon Group, Coldwell
       Banker Action

Schofield, Wis.

4.    The Cagney Group, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Cincinnati, Ohio

5.    Ram Real Estate Group,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Cincinnati, Ohio

6.    Krepline & Associates, Coldwell
       Banker Real Estate Group

Brillion, Wis.

7.    Kyle Geenen Group, Coldwell
       Banker Schmidt Realtors

Holland, Mich.

8.    Guanciale Group, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Newark, Ohio

9.    Wiegele Real Estate Group,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Hudson, Wis.

10.  Chilton Bacak Group, Coldwell
       Banker Apex Realtors

College Station, Texas

BY LEASE INCOME

1.    The Marika and Adam Real Estate Group,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

2.    Team Tatiana, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hoboken, N.J.

3.    Esti Kadosh Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

4.    Tseng Realty Group, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Del Mar, Calif.

5.    Farquhar Luxury Lifestyles, Coldwell

       Banker Realty

Naples, Fla.

6.    NewBridge Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Stamford, Conn.

7.    The Edlen Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Santa Monica, Calif.

8.    Gonnella Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Chicago, Ill.

9.    The Meza Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

10.  Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Cambridge, Mass.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (LARGE 7+ PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME

1.    The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Miami Beach, Fla.

2.    The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell
       Banker Howard Perry and
       Walston

Raleigh, N.C.

3.    Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Hinsdale, Ill.

4.    Tim Smith Real Estate Group,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Newport Beach, Calif.

5.    The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Hoboken, N.J.

6.    Platzke Real Estate Group,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Bloomington, Minn.

7.    Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Cincinnati, Ohio

8.    The Khrista Jarvis Team,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Danville, Calif.

9.    Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group,
       Coldwell Banker Real Estate
       Group

Appleton, Wis.

10.  Xiaozhu Kang Daydreamer
       Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cupertino, Calif.

BY UNITS

1.    The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell
       Banker Howard Perry and
       Walston

Raleigh, N.C.

2.    The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Hoboken, N.J.

3.    Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group,
       Coldwell Banker Real Estate
       Group

Appleton, Wis.

4.    The Cliff Lewis Experience,
       Coldwell Banker Hearthside

Allentown, Penn.

5.    Platzke Real Estate Group,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Bloomington, Minn.

6.    Castro Real Estate Team,
       Coldwell Banker Sea Coast
       Advantage

Hampstead, N.C.

7.    Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Hinsdale, Ill.

8.    Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Cincinnati, Ohio

9.    Sollecito Advantage Group,
       Coldwell Banker Sea Coast
       Advantage

Murrells Inlet, S.C.

10.  Shine Team, Coldwell Banker
       Apex Realtors

Harker Heights, Texas

BY LEASE INCOME

1.    The Jills Zeder Group,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Miami Beach, Fla.

2.    The Rosato Team, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Stamford, Conn.

3.    The David Green Group,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Boston, Mass.

4.    The Jill Biggs Group,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Hoboken, N.J.

5.    Padmatch Group, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

6.    The Joyce Rey Team,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Beverly Hills, Calif.

7.    Dawn McKenna Group,
       Coldwell Banker Realty

Hinsdale, Ill.

8.    Tim Smith Real Estate
       Group, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Newport Beach, Calif.

9.    Tracy Do, Coldwell Banker
       Realty

Pasadena, Calif.

10.  The Quirk Group, Coldwell
       Banker Realty

Boston, Mass.

OFFICE HONORS

0-10 Sales Associates for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Danforth

Bellevue, Wash.

11-20 Sales Associates for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty

Woodstock, N.Y.

21-35 Sales Associates for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

Aspen, Colo.

36-50 Sales Associates for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co.

Marathon, Fla.

51-100 Sales Associates for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman

Burlington, Vt.

101+ Sales Associates for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Realty

Newport Beach, Calif.

0-10 Sales Associates for Total Units

Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty

North Port, Fla.

11-20 Sales Associates for Total Units

Coldwell Banker Heritage, Realtors

Ponca City, Okla.

21-35 Sales Associates for Total Units

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

Appleton, Wis.

36-50 Sales Associates for Total Units

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

Champaign, Ill.

51-100 Sales Associates for Total Units

Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman

Burlington, Vt.

101+ Sales Associates for Total Units

Coldwell Banker Realty

Cincinnati, Ohio

COMPANY HONORS

No. 1 Affiliate Company for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Wilmington, N.C.

No.1 Affiliate Company in Total Units

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Wilmington, N.C.

No. 1 Brokerage Company for AGC
Income

Coldwell Banker Realty

Madison, N.J.

No. 1 Brokerage Company in Total Units

Coldwell Banker Realty

Madison, N.J.

ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

Total AGC Income

Kimberly Xiang,
Coldwell Banker Realty

Waipahu, Hawaii

Total Units

Josh Callison, Coldwell
Banker Schmidt
Realtors

Fremont, Mich.

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of 95,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,700 offices across 48 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. The Coldwell Banker brand is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2025 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. Coldwell Banker is a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

PR Contact

Natalia Manez, PR Manager

[email protected]

631-662-5481

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

71% of Aspiring Homeowners Are Delaying Kids, Career Moves, and Other Major Life Decisions Until They Buy a Home

71% of Aspiring Homeowners Are Delaying Kids, Career Moves, and Other Major Life Decisions Until They Buy a Home

Today, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) released The2025American Dream Report, which found...
Coldwell Banker Real Estate Announces AI Innovator of the Year

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Announces AI Innovator of the Year

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), today announced the winner of the Coldwell Banker® AI...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics