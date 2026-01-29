Coldwell Banker Real Estate Announces 2025 Year-End Award Winners

The brand recognizes the top affiliated sales professionals, teams, offices and companies who have demonstrated exceptional performance across multiple sales categories in the past year

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC today announced the 2025 recipients of its annual year-end awards, recognizing top‑ranking performers whose achievements exemplify the highest standards of excellence across the Coldwell Banker® network.

"Each year, the dedication of the Coldwell Banker real estate professionals, teams, and offices elevates the standard for exceptional service in real estate, and 2025 was no exception," said Jason Waugh, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates. "Their unwavering commitment to expertise, integrity, and delivering extraordinary client experiences keeps the Coldwell Banker brand at the forefront of our industry. It is an honor to recognize these remarkable professionals whose achievements continue to elevate us all."

Below are the top 10 performers in various Coldwell Banker award categories, along with the highest-ranking offices and companies.

INDIVIDUAL AGENT HONORS

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME

1. Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason

Morse Aspen, Colo. 2. Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker Realty Wellesley, Mass. 3. Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty Carmel-By-The-Sea, Calif. 4. Hayden Anderl, Coldwell Banker

Schneidmiller Realty Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 5. Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty Beverly Hills, Calif. 6. Joshua Deitch, Coldwell Banker Realty Mill Valley, Calif. 7. Scott Carr, Coldwell Banker

Schneidmiller Realty Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 8. Jennifer Zales, Coldwell Banker Realty Tampa, Fla. 9. Ellen Gonik, Coldwell Banker Realty Livingston, N.J. 10. Steve Mccarrick, Coldwell Banker

Realty Saratoga, Calif.

BY TOTAL UNITS

1. Robbie Ingle, Coldwell Banker Ingle

Safari Realty Lake Charles, La. 2. Donna Reid, Coldwell Banker Heritage

Realtors Ponca City, Okla. 3. Scott Carr, Coldwell Banker

Schneidmiller Realty Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 4. Mari Loder, Coldwell Banker APW

Realtors Salina, Kan. 5. Hayden Anderl, Coldwell Banker

Schneidmiller Realty Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 6. Kyle C. Sakoda, Coldwell Banker

Realty Honolulu, Hawaii 7. Lauren Freedman, Coldwell Banker

Realty Branford, Conn. 8. D Logan Jr, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast

Advantage Wilmington, N.C. 9. Christopher Frederick, Coldwell

Banker Schmidt Family of Companies North Ridgeville, Ohio 10. Phil Rotondo, Coldwell Banker Realty Cape Canaveral, Fla.

BY LEASE INCOME

1. Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker

Realty Beverly Hills, Calif. 2. Pamela Van Ierland, Coldwell

Banker Realty Malibu, Calif. 3. Juliana Savoia, Coldwell Banker

Realty Coral Gables, Fla. 4. Mary Hurwitz, Coldwell Banker

Realty Chestnut Hill, Mass. 5. Tallis Lappin, Coldwell Banker

Realty Chicago, Ill. 6. Matt Mcmillan, Coldwell Banker

Realty Miami Beach, Fla. 7. Evelyn Yamauchi, Coldwell

Banker Realty Cambridge, Mass. 8. Susan Monus, Coldwell Banker

Realty Malibu, Calif. 9. Bill Kowalczuk, Coldwell Banker

Warburg New York, N.Y. 10. Brian Merrick, Coldwell Banker

Realty Malibu, Calif.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (DUO 1-2 PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME

1. Pettingell Professionals, Coldwell

Banker Realty Longboat Key, Fla. 2. The Lara & Chelsea Collaborative,

Coldwell Banker Realty Wellesley, Mass. 3. Scherbert – Zastrow, Coldwell

Banker Realty La Canada Flintridge, Calif. 4. Drew Hueler Team, Coldwell

Banker Realty Wayzata, Minn. 5. Semple Hettrich Team, Coldwell

Banker Realty Sudbury, Mass. 6. Brian Klingel Homes, Coldwell

Banker Schmidt Realtors Grand Haven, Mich. 7. Nelson Luxury Real Estate Group,

Coldwell Banker Realty Burlingame, Calif. 8. Joe and Nick Piazza, Coldwell

Banker Realty Los Gatos, Calif. 9. Berg Larsen Group, Coldwell

Banker Realty Minneapolis, Minn. 10. The Chiavettas, Coldwell Banker

Realty Los Gatos, Calif.

BY UNITS

1. Brian Klingel Homes, Coldwell Banker

Schmidt Realtors Grand Haven, Mich. 2. Alex McFadyen Team, Coldwell Banker

Advantage Fayetteville, N.C. 3. The Geddie Group, Coldwell Banker

Advantage Fayetteville, N.C. 4. Simonis - Nortman Team, Coldwell Banker

River Valley Realtors Black River Falls, Wis. 5. The Randy Brush and Tetiana Konenko

Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Arlington Heights, Ill. 6. Landry Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker

Real Estate Group Green Bay, Wis. 7. The Wuestling Group, Coldwell Banker

Realty Maryland Heights, Mo. 8. Jennie Stevens Team, Coldwell Banker Sea

Coast Advantage Wilmington, N.C. 9. The Woodrum Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Fort Collins, Colo. 10. Home James Realty Team, Coldwell Banker

Sea Coast Advantage Leland. N.C.

BY LEASE INCOME

1. The Longo Harper Team,

Coldwell Banker Realty Malibu, Calif. 2. The Claudia Whitechurch Team,

Coldwell Banker Realty Miami Beach, Fla. 3. Khani Vosough Team, Coldwell

Banker Realty Los Angeles, Calif. 4. Dave Thorp Real Estate Team,

Coldwell Banker Realty Excelsior, Minn. 5. The Barcelo Group, Coldwell

Banker Realty Weston, Fla. 6. Marcus Gualter, Coldwell

Banker Realty Newport Beach, Calif. 7. Silvia & Clarisa Team, Coldwell

Banker Realty Miami Beach, Fla. 8. James Owens and Associates,

Coldwell Banker Realty Santa Monica, Calif. 9. The Zach Plevnik Group,

Coldwell Banker Realty Miami Beach, Fla. 10. The Art Rodriguez Team,

Coldwell Banker Realty Weston, Fla.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (MEDIUM 3-6 PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME

1. McNair Group, Coldwell Banker

Realty Menlo Park, Calif. 2. The Lisa Ferringo Group,

Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real

Estate Co. Big Pine Key, Fla. 3. Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team,

Coldwell Banker Realty Cambridge, Mass. 4. The Kehrig Team, Coldwell

Banker Realty Danville, Calif. 5. Mr. Weston & Associates,

Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, Calif. 6. Vicky Li Team, Coldwell Banker

Realty Cupertino, Calif. 7. The Benes Group, Coldwell

Banker Realty Chesterfield, Mo. 8. Senkler, Pasley and Whitney,

Coldwell Banker Realty Concord, Mass. 9. Kyle Geenen Group, Coldwell

Banker Schmidt Realtors Holland, Mich. 10. The Castro Team, Coldwell

Banker Heritage Centerville, Ohio

BY UNITS

1. Ceretto Group, Coldwell Banker

Realty Westminster, Colo. 2. The Castro Team, Coldwell

Banker Heritage Centerville, Ohio 3. The Solomon Group, Coldwell

Banker Action Schofield, Wis. 4. The Cagney Group, Coldwell

Banker Realty Cincinnati, Ohio 5. Ram Real Estate Group,

Coldwell Banker Realty Cincinnati, Ohio 6. Krepline & Associates, Coldwell

Banker Real Estate Group Brillion, Wis. 7. Kyle Geenen Group, Coldwell

Banker Schmidt Realtors Holland, Mich. 8. Guanciale Group, Coldwell

Banker Realty Newark, Ohio 9. Wiegele Real Estate Group,

Coldwell Banker Realty Hudson, Wis. 10. Chilton Bacak Group, Coldwell

Banker Apex Realtors College Station, Texas

BY LEASE INCOME

1. The Marika and Adam Real Estate Group,

Coldwell Banker Realty Chestnut Hill, Mass. 2. Team Tatiana, Coldwell Banker Realty Hoboken, N.J. 3. Esti Kadosh Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 4. Tseng Realty Group, Coldwell Banker

Realty Del Mar, Calif. 5. Farquhar Luxury Lifestyles, Coldwell Banker Realty Naples, Fla. 6. NewBridge Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Stamford, Conn. 7. The Edlen Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Santa Monica, Calif. 8. Gonnella Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Chicago, Ill. 9. The Meza Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 10. Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell

Banker Realty Cambridge, Mass.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (LARGE 7+ PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME

1. The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell

Banker Realty Miami Beach, Fla. 2. The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell

Banker Howard Perry and

Walston Raleigh, N.C. 3. Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell

Banker Realty Hinsdale, Ill. 4. Tim Smith Real Estate Group,

Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, Calif. 5. The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell

Banker Realty Hoboken, N.J. 6. Platzke Real Estate Group,

Coldwell Banker Realty Bloomington, Minn. 7. Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker

Realty Cincinnati, Ohio 8. The Khrista Jarvis Team,

Coldwell Banker Realty Danville, Calif. 9. Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group,

Coldwell Banker Real Estate

Group Appleton, Wis. 10. Xiaozhu Kang Daydreamer

Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Cupertino, Calif.

BY UNITS

1. The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell

Banker Howard Perry and

Walston Raleigh, N.C. 2. The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell

Banker Realty Hoboken, N.J. 3. Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group,

Coldwell Banker Real Estate

Group Appleton, Wis. 4. The Cliff Lewis Experience,

Coldwell Banker Hearthside Allentown, Penn. 5. Platzke Real Estate Group,

Coldwell Banker Realty Bloomington, Minn. 6. Castro Real Estate Team,

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast

Advantage Hampstead, N.C. 7. Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell

Banker Realty Hinsdale, Ill. 8. Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker

Realty Cincinnati, Ohio 9. Sollecito Advantage Group,

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast

Advantage Murrells Inlet, S.C. 10. Shine Team, Coldwell Banker

Apex Realtors Harker Heights, Texas

BY LEASE INCOME

1. The Jills Zeder Group,

Coldwell Banker Realty Miami Beach, Fla. 2. The Rosato Team, Coldwell

Banker Realty Stamford, Conn. 3. The David Green Group,

Coldwell Banker Realty Boston, Mass. 4. The Jill Biggs Group,

Coldwell Banker Realty Hoboken, N.J. 5. Padmatch Group, Coldwell

Banker Realty Chestnut Hill, Mass. 6. The Joyce Rey Team,

Coldwell Banker Realty Beverly Hills, Calif. 7. Dawn McKenna Group,

Coldwell Banker Realty Hinsdale, Ill. 8. Tim Smith Real Estate

Group, Coldwell Banker

Realty Newport Beach, Calif. 9. Tracy Do, Coldwell Banker

Realty Pasadena, Calif. 10. The Quirk Group, Coldwell

Banker Realty Boston, Mass.

OFFICE HONORS

0-10 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Danforth Bellevue, Wash. 11-20 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty Woodstock, N.Y. 21-35 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Aspen, Colo. 36-50 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co. Marathon, Fla. 51-100 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman Burlington, Vt. 101+ Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, Calif. 0-10 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty North Port, Fla. 11-20 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Heritage, Realtors Ponca City, Okla. 21-35 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group Appleton, Wis. 36-50 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group Champaign, Ill. 51-100 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman Burlington, Vt. 101+ Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Realty Cincinnati, Ohio

COMPANY HONORS

No. 1 Affiliate Company for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Wilmington, N.C. No.1 Affiliate Company in Total Units Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Wilmington, N.C. No. 1 Brokerage Company for AGC

Income Coldwell Banker Realty Madison, N.J. No. 1 Brokerage Company in Total Units Coldwell Banker Realty Madison, N.J.

ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

Total AGC Income Kimberly Xiang,

Coldwell Banker Realty Waipahu, Hawaii Total Units Josh Callison, Coldwell

Banker Schmidt

Realtors Fremont, Mich.

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of 95,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,700 offices across 48 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. The Coldwell Banker brand is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2025 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. Coldwell Banker is a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

