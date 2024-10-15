Coldwell Banker Real Estate Expands Global Presence to Tanzania and Zanzibar

Coldwell Banker Tanzania and Zanzibar serves as the latest addition to the brand's dynamic and robust international network.

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere (NYSE: HOUS) brand, is thrilled to expand the brand's international network with the launch of a new master franchise, Coldwell Banker Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Fueled by rapid urbanization, economic growth and increased demand for both commercial and residential properties, Tanzania and Zanzibar are experiencing booming real estate markets. This growth has created a unique opportunity to bring the global expertise of the Coldwell Banker Commercial® brand and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program marketing to both markets, ultimately supporting the increased need for real estate services, such as high-quality commercial spaces and luxury residential developments.

Led by CEO Gina Washington, Coldwell Banker Tanzania and Zanzibar is focused on sustainable development and green building practices, ensuring long-term value for both commercial and residential clients. With Tanzania's strategic position in East Africa and a post-COVID economic recovery underway, the brand is well-positioned to guide investors and developers through the region's dynamic real estate market.

As government initiatives in Zanzibar continue to attract foreign direct investment and the tourism sector flourishes, there is a growing demand for retail, hospitality and residential projects. The Coldwell Banker Commercial brand offers comprehensive services designed to help support these needs, including investment strategies, project development and tenant representation. Additionally, the brand's residential services through the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program will help cater to the increased desire for high-end housing, luxury rentals and residential investment opportunities.

"The real estate industry in Tanzania and Zanzibar is experiencing extraordinary growth, and I am confident that this is the perfect moment for us to bring the Coldwell Banker® brand's renowned expertise to the region. With both residential and commercial services, our trusted network and unparalleled expertise will redefine how real estate is approached here, offering invaluable support to homeowners, investors and businesses alike. We are committed to guiding clients towards safe and profitable investments, whether they are looking for a home or expanding their commercial portfolio. We look forward to delivering top-tier services that will help create a thriving and positive environment for everyone engaging with the real estate market in this dynamic region."

- Gina Washington, CEO of Coldwell Banker Tanzania and Zanzibar

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Coldwell Banker Tanzania and Zanzibar to our expansive international network. The promising conditions and abundant opportunities in these regions provide a robust foundation for our brand to deliver unparalleled support and expert services. I am confident in the success of this partnership and eagerly anticipate leveraging these growing markets."

- Jason Waugh, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates

About Coldwell Banker Tanzania and Zanzibar

Coldwell Banker Tanzania and Zanzibar, strategically located at Plot number 9, Mazizini Street, Nyerere Road, Urban West – Zanzibar, is dedicated to setting the standard for excellence in real estate services within the region. Building on the Coldwell Banker brand's legacy of over a century, our firm is committed to delivering top-notch service, with a particular focus on becoming a leader in both residential and commercial real estate. Operating in Zanzibar and Tanzania's dynamic economic landscape, we strive to meet the growing demands of the real estate industry through innovation, integrity, and exceptional customer service. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.coldwellbanker.tz/.

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 98,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,700 offices across 40 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. The Coldwell Banker brand is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2024 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

