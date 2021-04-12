Coldwell Banker Realty Expands Presence In Minnesota And Wisconsin With Acquisition

EDINA, Minn., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty, a leading residential real estate brokerage company in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Real Services, Inc., which previously conducted business as Coldwell Banker East West Realty. Operating 7 offices in St. Louis, Lake, and Carlton counties in Minnesota and Douglas, Washburn, Bayfield, Ashland, and Sawyer counties in Wisconsin, the company has served residential real estate customers and clients throughout the region since 1977.

With this acquisition:

Coldwell Banker Realty has 24 sales offices supporting approximately 1,930 sales professionals.

Former Coldwell Banker East West Realty broker-owners Greg Kamp and Dick Wenaas will affiliate with Coldwell Banker Realty.

and will affiliate with Coldwell Banker Realty. The 7 Coldwell Banker East West Realty offices will now operate under the banner of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Coldwell Banker Realty is excited to welcome the 60 real estate agents, formerly affiliated with Coldwell Banker East West Realty.

QUOTES:

"We are very excited to welcome Dick, Greg, and the entire group of talented agents to Coldwell Banker Realty. They bring a wealth of market knowledge and professional expertise to our network. Their addition strengthens our presence and leadership position in this market area and positions our agents and our company for future growth." - Matt Baker, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Minnesota and Wisconsin

"This strategic decision enables us to expand our foothold in the market while retaining the trusted Coldwell Banker name and reputation for innovative technology, educational resources for our agents, and business amenities that help them to succeed and deliver the superior level of service that our customers have come to know. Our future success is guaranteed with this relationship." – Greg Kamp, former broker owner Coldwell Banker East West Realty

"We're proud to be part of this winning team. Together as a unified company, we will continue to guide people home under the Coldwell Banker North Star now and long into the future." – Dick Wenaas, former broker owner Coldwell Banker East West Realty

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, a leading residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Edina, Minnesota operates 24 offices with approximately 1,930 independent agents serving Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

