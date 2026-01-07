Coldwell Banker Realty's Dawn McKenna Group Expands to 30A Amid Growing Demand in Florida's Emerald Coast

DESTIN, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida is excited to announce that the nationally recognized ("DMG") has expanded to Destin and the 30A corridor in Florida.

DMG has seen strong demand for luxury real estate in Florida's most sought-after vacation and second-home destinations, particularly along the scenic 30A corridor. Building on its success in Naples, the group's expansion onto 30A reflects its commitment to serving clients wherever they live, vacation, and invest.

(L to R) Bonnie Hall, Dawn McKenna, and Maria McKenna wear red in support of R.E.D. Fridays, which honor and remember those serving our country

"Opening our DMG | 30A office is an exciting milestone for the Dawn McKenna Group," says Dawn McKenna, founder of DMG. "30A is among the most desirable coastal destinations in the country, and our clients have been increasingly asking for our expertise here. This expansion allows us to deliver the same exceptional service and market knowledge our clients expect – whether they're buying a vacation home, investing in property, or relocating to the Emerald Coast."

DMG's 30A agents bring more than 20 years of experience, over $200 million in sales volume, and a history of record-breaking transactions to the office. As part of the expansion, DMG has added Bonnie Hall, an award-winning, highly credentialed real estate professional who has provided exceptional service and helped hundreds of satisfied buyers and sellers. A resident of the area since 1997, Hall serves buyers and sellers on the Emerald Coast, from Fort Walton Beach to Rosemary Beach to Panama City Beach. She represents a wide range of clients, from first-time buyers to luxury home buyers and seasoned investors.

Hall joins the team with Maria McKenna, a dynamic real estate professional serving the iconic communities along Florida's 30A, including beloved destinations like Rosemary Beach, Alys Beach, Seaside and Watercolor. Known for her refined market knowledge, client-first approach, and commitment to excellence, McKenna has achieved remarkable success – setting and surpassing record sales in the Gulf-front market. She began her career with DMG in Chicago in 2023, bringing her experience in one of the nation's most competitive markets to Florida.

30A and Destin are popular destinations for military personnel stationed at nearby bases, including Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field. As members of military families themselves, Hall and McKenna understand firsthand the challenges that come with relocation needs. That unique perspective drives their passion for making the homebuying process simple and stress-free. Today, they proudly serve as advocates for military families, second-home buyers, and investors.

"We are thrilled to see the Dawn McKenna Group bring its nationally recognized expertise to 30A," says Duff Rubin, Regional President, Southeast of Coldwell Banker Realty. "Their proven success in luxury real estate and commitment to client service make them a perfect addition to our Destin office and this vibrant coastal community."

DMG | 30A will be located at 2930 W. County Hwy 30A, Unit #105, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459.

About the Dawn McKenna Group

The Dawn McKenna Group (DMG) is one of the nation's leading luxury real estate teams, founded by renowned industry expert and visionary, Dawn McKenna. Ranked among the Top 20 Mega Teams in the U.S. by The Wall Street Journal RealTrends, DMG holds the #1 position in Chicagoland, the Midwest, Naples, and Park City. With more than $6 billion in career sales, DMG delivers exceptional results in premier markets including Chicago, Chicago's North Shore and Western Suburbs, Naples, Park City, Lake Geneva, Harbor Country and 30A. The DMG network extends beyond residential resale with a dedicated development division specializing in the sales and marketing of top-tier developments across the United States and Caribbean, representing over $1.9 billion in active inventory. For more information, visit www.dawnmckennagroup.com.

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 79 offices and over 7,000 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

Media Contact:

Natalia Manez, PR Manager, Coldwell Banker Realty

[email protected]

631-662-5481

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty