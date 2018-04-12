Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors Turns On Automated Listing Ad Program

"Today's sellers are more engaged in the sales process than ever and they expect a top-notch plan for selling their homes," said Ryan Olson, Vice President and Managing Broker, Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors. "Our program with Adwerx allows us to reach buyers wherever they are online and delight our sellers with instant digital marketing as soon as the listing is live."

"The modern real estate brokerage needs an online marketing plan in order to compete in today's competitive environment," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "We are proud to work with Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors on developing a program that suits the needs of their brokerage and best of all, deploys automatically for their agents."

The Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Program launched in 2017 and has seen rapid adoption with the country's most innovative brokerages. Research shows that the majority of sellers expect their agents to have an online marketing strategy. Agents have credited the program with helping them win more listings and delight their sellers with instant marketing solutions. To learn more please visit www.enterprise.adwerx.com.

About Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors

Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors has been serving residential and commercial real estate buyers and sellers since 2007. Based in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the company also has offices in Black River Falls, Onalaska and Tomah, Wisconsin, and in Winona and Rochester, Minnesota. The company has 89 professional sales agents throughout the region.



About Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 100,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada, and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

