Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Selects Adwerx Enterprise To Power Automated Listing Advertisements

"Advertising listings online is very important to both our agents and their clients," said Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage President, Tim Milam. "Online advertising is one of the most effective ways to reach potential home buyers. Adwerx provides a solution that delights our sellers and doesn't require any additional set-up from our agents."

Each ad, customizable by the agent, will deploy automatically and run for one week with the option to extend the campaign. Ads appear on Facebook, popular mobile apps and websites including local and national news outlets that consumers and potential home buyers visit on a daily basis.

"For an expanding brokerage such as Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, a streamlined and automated advertising solution is a must," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "We are so honored they chose us to help empower their agents with great listing solutions."

The Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Program launched in 2017 and has seen rapid adoption with the country's most innovative brokerages. Agents have credited the program with helping them win more listings and delight their sellers with instant marketing solutions. A recent survey showed that 94% of agents saw the technological advantage as a major asset when used in listing presentations.

About Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 100,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada, and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

About Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage is the largest and best-selling real estate company in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender and Onslow counties, with $1.628 billion in closed sales volume and 7,023 closed sales transactions in 2017. Sea Coast Advantage was founded in Wilmington, NC in 1988 and joined Coldwell Banker in 1993. Sea Coast Advantage is staffed by more than 500 real estate agents in 13 offices in Wilmington (Autumn Hall and Midtown), Leland, Jacksonville, Carolina Beach, Topsail Island, Hampstead, Southport, Sneads Ferry, South Brunswick, Oak Island, Holden Beach and Calabash.

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage also has an ownership interest in 18 Coldwell Banker Advantage offices in Raleigh, Fayetteville and Southern Pines and six Coldwell Banker Chicora Advantage offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. Together, these 36 offices and 1,045 agents closed $3.43 billion in sales and 15,933 in transactions in 2017.

In 2017, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage was the #1 Coldwell Banker company in NC, #2 in North America for closed transactions and #3 in North America in Gross Commission Income (GCI).

