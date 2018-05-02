Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group Adds Adwerx To Agent Marketing Program

First launched in 2017, the Adwerx Automated Listing Program allows online real estate advertisements to be created automatically when a listing goes to market. Once generated, the ads are displayed on social media, local news websites, and popular national entertainment, sports and news sources. The ads are targeted to local zip codes for maximum listing exposure. Agents can customize the look of the ad and track performance.

"As the real estate industry continues to evolve, we aggressively keep our agents and clients ahead of trends by offering the latest in marketing technology," said Mike Prodehl, President & CEO of Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group. "The addition of Adwerx to our agent marketing suite of tools is already getting rave reviews from our agents and clients. We're excited to watch this grow our agents' business."

Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group has a long history in the Midwest. In the early 1970s, Ed Prodehl began his real estate career with a local firm named Robert J. Honig and Associates. In 1984, he purchased the company and grew it into the top real estate firm in Will County. In February 1997, he bought Coldwell Banker Bell and in 2015, Coldwell Banker Honig-Bell acquired Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group and extended its growth within the Midwest. It is the largest Coldwell Banker franchise affiliate in the United States.

"Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group has created the ideal Agent Market Program to benefit their agents," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "We are honored they have chosen Adwerx to be part of their program. Adding in Automated Listing Ads allows Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group to maximize the value of their service."

Adwerx has served over one billion listing ads around the country. Agents have reported a high level of satisfaction with the program and nearly 94 percent of agents surveyed said that it would help them win more listings. To learn more visit www.adwerx.com/enterprise.

Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group

As the largest Coldwell Banker franchise affiliate in Illinois, Wisconsin, the United States and now the world, Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group has over 1,300 professionally trained Realtors® serving clients from 50 offices and are involved in over $3 billion in residential home sales annually. Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group has been honored with the prestigious Coldwell Banker Chairman's Circle Award for 30 years. It is one of only 51 Coldwell Banker companies to receive this distinguished award. Our goal is to help consumers make smart real estate decisions that move their lives forward, and we equip our agents for success with an unmatched platform for marketing their listings by drawing upon our experience and taking advantage of what we've learned over the past 40+ years.

Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 100,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

