Coldwell Banker United, REALTORS Expands Presence In Texas With Acquisition

Former broker-owner Wendy Welsh Goebel will affiliate with the company in a sales capacity.

will affiliate with the company in a sales capacity. The former Mariner Realty office, located at 13185 FM 1097 in Willis , will operate under the banner of Coldwell Banker United, REALTORS®.

, will operate under the banner of Coldwell Banker United, REALTORS®. The 22 real estate agents, formerly affiliated with Mariner Realty, are welcomed to affiliate with Coldwell Banker United, REALTORS® and remain with the newly acquired office.

QUOTES:

"We are so excited to welcome the talented agents of Mariner Realty to Coldwell Banker United, REALTORS®. They bring a wealth of market knowledge and professional acumen to our network. Their addition strengthens our presence in the area and positions them and our company for future growth."

- Ken Morris, regional vice president of Coldwell Banker United, REALTORS®

"Coldwell Banker United, REALTORS® prides itself on helping agents live exceptional lives. Their innovative technology, educational resources and business programs and services offered to agents not only help them to succeed, but ultimately benefit their clients. Our future success is guaranteed with this relationship."

- Wendy Welsh Goebel, former broker-owner Mariner Realty.

About Coldwell Banker United, REALTORS®

Coldwell Banker United, REALTORS® is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with 17 offices and approximately 800 affiliated agents serving the communities of Greater Houston. Coldwell Banker United, REALTORS® is owned by NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

