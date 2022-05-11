Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty opens Putnam County NY Office in Carmel NY

"I am thrilled," says CBVGR Broker/Owner Candida Ellis , "that Leonore Garvey and the team at Coldwell Banker Fowkes Realty have entrusted their 40-year legacy of great service to Coldwell Banker Village Green. I am very excited about this acquisition and look forward to growing our team in Putnam County, building on this great family history and bringing our unparalleled level of service to the local community."

CBVGR's Chief Operating Officer Guy Barretta adds, "Putnam County is a natural progression for Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty as we continue to be the leader in Hudson Valley Real Estate. We are thrilled to be working with Leonore Garvey and the other tremendous agents of Coldwell Banker Fowkes Realty, who will now be operating as Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty in Putnam County. Leonore and her team have been serving the Lower Hudson Valley for over 40 years, and we look to expand on the amazing commitment to their clients that they have shown all those years. This is a win-win for Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty and Coldwell Banker Fowkes Realty, and we believe it's an even bigger win for buyers and sellers in the area, as their real estate needs will now be met from Putnam to Greene County and all the counties in between."

Real Estate Broker Leonore Garvey of Coldwell Banker Fowkes Realty says, "I am very happy and excited to be part of CBVGR and look forward to working in this successful, excellent company."

With the expanded geographic reach of our newest office, ranging from the Hudson River into Connecticut, from Dutchess County in the north to Westchester in the south, CBVGR will now be in a position to serve our clients and customers in more than 10 counties across the Hudson Valley and Great Northern Catskills. There is great scope in Putnam County real estate, fitting into a wide range of budgets and lifestyles. With everything from some of the most expensive homes in the U.S. to smaller homes and townhouses, Putnam County has something for everyone, just 60 miles from New York City.

Visit or call the new CBVGR office at 1088-NY 52 to say hello or when you're ready to buy or sell real estate in Putnam County!

Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty is celebrating 30 years in the Hudson Valley! With seven offices across the Hudson Valley and Catskills Region in Carmel, Catskill, Kingston, New Paltz, Red Hook, Windham and Woodstock NY, Coldwell Banker Village Green has spent decades making real estate experiences what they should be for their agents and clients.

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty