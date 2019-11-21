Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace Announces New Partner, Plans for Future

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great pride that Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace (CBWW), the region's foremost, family-owned residential real estate franchise, today announces that Claudia Stallings has been named partner. Since 2016, Stallings has represented the company as vice president of residential sales. Now, she is an owner alongside brothers Jim and George Wallace.

Previously the vice president of residential sales for Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace (CBWW), Claudia Stallings is now an owner and partner alongside brothers Jim and George Wallace. Fellow owners George Wallace (left) and Jim Wallace (middle) announced Stallings' new role to CBWW staff and agents in a celebratory meeting at the franchise's Bearden office on Nov. 20, 2019.

"To know that I am trusted to protect the reputation that the Wallace family has created and maintained for 83 years is very humbling," Stallings said. "CBWW is known for its reputation of integrity and professionalism. I am proud to represent a company that insists on doing business in this way, even when those actions are sometimes more difficult to accomplish."

Stallings is the first woman, and first person outside the Wallace family, to earn this distinction in the franchise's history. Stallings originally joined CBWW in 2004 as an agent. In 2010, she began brokering at the company's Farragut office. After honing her craft for five years, Stallings was asked to oversee residential sales and quickly established herself as a fixture of CBWW's senior management. In preparation for her new role as partner, Stallings completed an intensive leadership training class offered by Realogy. This yearlong graduate-level course readies students for the responsibilities and challenges of the job.

Of Stallings, George Wallace said it feels great to have a sharp, creative woman as a partner in a company where women represent 80 percent of the sales force.

"What makes Claudia unique is her ability to nurture relationships with clients and colleagues alike," Wallace added. "She generates ideas and initiatives, challenging the status quo in thought and action to yield better results. She sets high standards for herself and those around her. And she leads by example and earns the trust of others by dealing with them fairly and honestly."

The announcement is the latest in a series of exciting developments for CBWW, as the firm positions itself for the next ten years of growth. Currently, Coldwell Banker is undergoing a national corporate rebranding effort. The company has also made significant investments in brand partnerships, big data, and technology, launching an Alexa-enabled app as well as a virtual learning program and social advertising engine for its vast network of agents. Last year, almost 100 local real estate professionals joined CBWW and, collectively, the franchise sold nearly $700 million worth of homes in East Tennessee.

Stallings, partner Jim Wallace noted, will be a great asset to the company as it enters a new era.

"To our staff, agents, and clients, this move confirms our intent to continue serving East Tennessee for decades to come," Wallace continued. "Claudia brings a skill set we need to stay current with marketing and technology. But, more importantly, she shares our core values. This move reflects our desire to create something sustainable, as we look toward a bright future."

About Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace

With six area offices and more than 360 sales associates, Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace, Realtors® is the premiere residential real estate company in East Tennessee. Selling approximately 3,300 properties each year, the franchise owes a great deal of its success to the individuals who laid its foundation: Charles A. Wallace and his father, James A. Wallace, Sr. Since 1936, three generations of the Wallace family have provided buyers and sellers in the region — including Knox, Anderson, Blount, Loudon, Roane and Sevier counties — with a real estate experience that remains unmatched.

CBWW is part of a network of 92,000 agents in 44 countries across the globe. Its education programs for new agents, coupled with professional development and continuing education for seasoned sales professionals, set the company apart. Last year, Coldwell Banker agents handled more $1 million+ homes than any other national real estate brand. Plus, their dedicated media department provides top-notch support in the form of an integrated marketing strategy. It's no wonder Coldwell Banker is the most visited real estate brand online.

For clients, CBWW is an authority on mortgage and financing. We have CMG Financial mortgage loan specialists available in every office and we provide convenient closing services through Melrose Title, a locally owned, attorney-driven title company. In addition to our six residential offices, we also offer Coldwell Banker commercial division, a relocation department, and property management and rentals.

