Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace Realtors to Follow New Look with Name Change

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace Realtors unveiled its new DBA (doing business as) name: Coldwell Banker Wallace (CBW). The new name and logo is released in tandem with the March 2019 Coldwell Banker® network visual transformation, "Project North Star"— a rebranding effort that included updated signage, marketing materials, and, most notably, a new logo.

The new Coldwell Banker Wallace logo At the "Leave Your Mark" event, Caroline Badgett of the Farragut office was recognized as CBW's #1 agent in residential sales and #1 agent in the Global Luxury division.

Since CBW began 84 years ago, Jim and George Wallace, owners of CBW, have upheld a tradition of excellence in East Tennessee, becoming synonymous with residential real estate in the East Tennessee community. The new DBA continues to honor that legacy, bringing with it a newfound simplicity that does not detract from the legacy or storied history of their founders. Like CBW's updated name, the new logo boasts a sleeker and simpler design than its predecessor. Now featuring a five-pointed star, this symbolizes both Coldwell Banker's commitment to excellence and its mission of guiding people home. CBW assures that the name change will not affect its clients, employees, or work in any way, as the company remains committed to the same standards, goals, and core values that have shaped it into one of East Tennessee's most trusted real estate companies.

In addition, Claudia Stallings has recently been promoted to the role of partner, making history as the first female partner, as well as the first person outside of the Wallace family, to earn the role. Beginning as an agent and eventually becoming the Vice President of Residential Sales, Stallings has had a long history with CBW. "The North Star has been used as a navigation guide for centuries, and the Wallace family name has been known locally for providing exceptional real estate guidance for 84 years," said Stallings on the new company changes. "I think the new logo combines both ideas beautifully and simply. I am looking forward to taking this mark and having it represent our family of real estate professionals."

To celebrate the recent changes to CBW, the company gathered for a celebratory event on February 13, 2020. At the "Leave Your Mark" event, CBW honored several of its team members for their stellar performances in 2019, awarding the top performing agents and teams from the past year. This includes the Top 25 Agents, Top 5 Teams, as well as the Top Commercial Agents of 2019.

Top 3 Agents Company-Wide

Caroline Badgett

Vick Dyer

Josh Bradley

Top Commercial Agents

Bryan Petett

Chris Bruce

John Lyle

Top 3 Teams Company-Wide

Vickie Bailey Team

Knoxville Living

The Greene Team

"We were honored and thrilled to have 265 CBW agents and employees in attendance of this event to celebrate the accomplishments of our top producers and teams," said George Wallace. "CBW agents are dedicated to their profession and it was an honor to celebrate their successes in grand style."

CBW's new branding strategy serves as a kick-off not only for the new and upcoming decade, but also is an indication that its future is looking bright. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) recently released their forecast for the upcoming year, projecting that, nationwide, new home sales will reach 750,000 in 2020–an 11% increase from 2019. Additionally, existing home sales are projected to reach 5.6 million–a 4% increase from 2019.

About Coldwell Banker Wallace (CBW): With six area offices and more than 360 sales associates, Coldwell Banker Wallace, Realtors® is the premiere residential real estate company in East Tennessee. Since its beginning in 1936, three generations of the Wallace family have carried out the tradition and have continued to provide buyers and sellers in the region—including Knox, Anderson, Blount, Loudon, Roane, and Sevier counties–—with real estate experience that remains unmatched. Last year, almost 100 local real estate professionals joined CBW, and collectively, the franchise sold nearly $700 million worth of homes in East Tennessee. In addition to our six residential offices, we also offer Coldwell Banker commercial division, a relocation department, and property management and rentals.

CBW is part of a network of 92,000 agents in 44 countries across the globe. Its education programs for new agents, coupled with professional development and continuing education for seasoned sales professionals, set the company apart in the industry.

