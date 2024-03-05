Coldwell Banker Warburg Welcomes Real Estate Veterans Kathy Kaye and Lorraine Baker

Kaye and Baker bring executive and C-suite experience and diverse skills to the CBW team.

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Warburg, the premier brokerage that's been at the forefront of New York luxury real estate for more than 100 years, is pleased to announce that broker Kathy Kaye and agent Lorraine Baker have joined the firm. Kaye joins with a legendary track record of property sales, amassing more than $200 million in her career, while Baker also brings over $200 million in career sales to the company.

"Lorraine is a powerhouse in the Manhattan luxury scene, boasting almost two decades of expertise and Kathy is synonymous with excellence and her extensive knowledge of Manhattan luxury and new developments across the city makes her an unstoppable force," said Kevelyn Guzman, Regional Vice President of Coldwell Banker Warburg. "We're thrilled to have Kathy and Lorraine join our Coldwell Banker family!"

Before joining Coldwell Banker Warburg, Kaye managed full life-cycle sales and marketing for over $5 billion in inventory and represented both buyers and sellers in significant resales. Throughout her illustrious career, she served as President of Sotheby's International Realty Development Advisors, and as Senior Vice President for The Related Companies. Kaye is a Certified Negotiation Expert and a New York Residential Specialist certified by the Real Estate Board of New York. Further, she actively volunteers as a board member of the City of Hope's East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League (named for her mother) and remains involved in the SAG-AFTRA foundation, utilizing her skills as a performing artist. She holds a bachelor's degree in Communications from the University of Miami in Florida, and a Master's in Education from Bank Street College of Education in New York.

"Throughout my career, I have always respected Warburg's esteemed presence in the Manhattan market, and I am very excited to join the prestigious Coldwell Banker Warburg Global Luxury team," said Kathy Kaye.

Baker has spent nearly two decades working in Manhattan real estate and has extensive market knowledge to pair with her transactional expertise. Combined with her M.B.A. degree and years of business experience in banking and sales, as well as as a Silicon Valley manager and CFO, she has earned a well-regarded reputation for professional standards and exemplary service. In Manhattan real estate, Baker has consistently performed in the top 5% of her brokerage firm's business in recent years and has been recognized by "Real Trends" as one of America's Best Real Estate Professionals.

"I am proud to be now affiliated with Coldwell Banker Warburg," said Lorraine Baker. "Its distinguished reputation locally, combined with an incredible and interconnected network of offices across the U.S., is most advantageous."

Additionally, Coldwell Banker Warburg recently welcomed several new agents and brokers with a diverse range of industry experience, including Andrea Saturno-Sanjana , Michael Yehuda , Alana Lindsay , Dan Ragone , Victoria Adamo , Corrina Drost , Christopher Hall , and Sally Chame .

Coldwell Banker Warburg, formerly Warburg Realty, is a leading residential real estate brokerage in Manhattan. In 2021, it became the first company to be fully branded under Coldwell Banker Global Luxury®, part of Coldwell Banker, one of the oldest and most established residential real estate leaders in North America. The legacy firms boast over two centuries of collective experience, offering agents and their clients a global network of resources, marketing power, and international presence. Coldwell Banker Warburg is led by Regional Vice President Kevelyn Guzman, who took the reins at the beginning of 2024. The brokerage is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.

