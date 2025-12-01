Cole Engineering Awarded Hybrid Force-on-Force Small Arms Training System

CESI is advancing Small Arms Training through AI-powered hybrid targeting.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, has been competitively down selected to demonstrate the next evolution in live training modernization: the Force-on-Force Small Arms Appended Sensor Package (ASP). This hybrid system, which integrates laser, optical, and geo-pairing technologies, represents a significant leap forward in live training realism.

This award builds on CESI's growing live training portfolio and continues the momentum from the recently awarded Stinger Training System (STS), reinforcing CESI's role in closing persistent force-on-force training gaps through innovation.

Powered by CESI's advanced computer vision, the system enables optical targeting that distinguishes between cover and concealment, capturing the shooter's sight picture and aimpoint in real time. Using weapon-specific ballistic modeling, it delivers precise adjudication. By fusing optical tracking with existing laser infrastructure and CESI's unique AI-enabled services, the hybrid approach provides unmatched realism and high-fidelity performance feedback at the tactical edge.

The ASP mounts directly to standard small arms and integrates with existing Tactical Engagement Simulation Systems (TESS). It features simplified zeroing, automatic calibration, and real-time data collection—supporting scalable, unit-level training with minimal overhead.

A prototype will be further tested at a Soldier Touch Point in early 2026, supporting iterative user feedback and rapid modernization under the U.S. Army's Synthetic Training Environment Live Training System (STE-LTS) Increment 2.

To support STE-LTS and other strategic Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiatives, By Light has officially launched AI Lab, an innovation hub designed to accelerate the development, testing, and deployment of AI-enabled solutions—including advanced computer vision—across defense, cybersecurity, and enterprise domains.

About CESI

Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, delivers software-defined training, simulation, and cyber solutions that support the integrated multi-domain force. Since 2004, CESI has led the development and integration of Live, Virtual, Constructive, and Gaming (LVCG) environments, serious games, wargaming, and cyber training platforms. We equip warfighters with adaptable, outcome-driven technologies to train, fight, and win across contested domains. Learn more at https://coleengineering.com/.

About By Light

By Light Professional IT Services LLC is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI-Dev Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides secure turnkey systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Learn more at https://bylight.com/.

About the By Light AI Lab

By Light's dedicated AI Lab serves as a collaborative center of excellence, integrating advanced machine learning, generative AI, and data analytics into mission-critical systems. With a strong emphasis on ethical AI, trustworthiness, data integrity, real-time threat detection, and automated decision support, the AI Lab enables By Light and its partners to rapidly prototype, validate, and deploy next-generation AI capabilities that advance national security objectives and drive digital transformation.

LOGO LINK: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/22-0714-s2p-cole-bylight-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.send2press.com/.

SOURCE By Light Professional IT Services