Cole Haan Celebrates a Decade of Defying Convention with Launch of Collaboration Series, Kicking off with atmos

"This collaboration, which is the first collection celebrating a decade of defying convention, embodies Cole Haan's unrelenting pursuit in revolutionizing workwear for consumers who work for what they believe in," notes David Maddocks, Brand President, Cole Haan. "atmos continues to rewrite the rules and push the boundaries of streetwear style and we are honored to kick off another decade of ØriginalGrand footwear with them."

With the introduction of the ØriginalGrand Wingtip, Cole Haan defied convention, pioneering an innovative, hybrid silhouette that combined a traditional dress upper with a fluted athletic outsole, held together by a unique leather welt. Inspired by the weightless movement of astronauts bouncing in space, ØriginalGrand oxfords signified one giant leap in ingenuity, craftsmanship, and design.

Now, the special-edition Cole Haan x atmos collection further reimagines the beloved ØriginalGrand Wingtip through the use of new materials, fabrications, and colors, which pay homage to atmos' rich heritage within the sneaker community.

"Cole Haan was just an incredible design partner in this process," says Kelton Bumgarner, Creative Director of atmos USA. "I came to them with a whole range of concepts and ideas of how we could infuse and reveal these animal prints into the classic design, and we produced 10 different samples to test to validate different ideas. That process gave us such a range that we were able to pull out the strongest ideas to create these two iconic designs."

The assortment consists of two colorways: the first, named "Instinct," features animal print leather fabricated in three of atmos' iconic prints and punctuated by a striking blue midsole, a color synonymous with the brand. The second shoe, named "Logic," features a colorway true to Cole Haan's heritage: a sleek Ironstone/Sulphur Spring combination, executed in an animal print debossed suede and bright pop color midsole.

Priced from $180-$200, the Cole Haan x atmos limited-edition collection will be available in men's sizes and will be sold on www.ColeHaan.com as well as in retail outlets Concepts, NTWRK, Wish, Social Status, Extra Butter and Xhibition. Cole Haan will continue rolling out new special-edition collections of ØriginalGrand oxfords throughout the year as part of their "10-Years of Defying Convention" series.

About Cole Haan



Cole Haan is a global performance lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a 90-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives.

About atmos



It all started in Harajuku, Tokyo. Founded by Hommyo Hidefumi in 2000, atmos began as a small footprint storefront selling vintage sneakers. Since then, it has blossomed into a global streetwear and sneaker boutique known for steadily creating grails over the last two decades. While atmos has collaborated with adidas, ASICS, and PUMA - many avid collectors associate atmos with their Nike Air Max collabs. The Nike x atmos "Safari", "Animal Pack", and "Elephant" Air Max 1 are still some of the most sought after sneakers of all time. atmos currently has 49 shops globally, located across Japan, Southeast Asia and America.

