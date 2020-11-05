Cole Haan Introduces World's Most Advanced Urban Hiker

The latest style to join the 4.ZERØGRAND franchise, the hiking boot combines all the comfort, traction, and weather protection needed for this winter season—with a special alchemy of athletic performance married to time honored Cole Haan craft previously unseen in hikers. Cole Haan first launched 4.ZERØGRAND innovation this past September, and the hiker continues to defy footwear convention and deliver the utmost in forward-thinking style, comfort, and versatility.

"Hiking Boots have been a Cole Haan bestseller for years," said David Maddocks, Brand President of Cole Haan. "This year our design and innovation teams brought things to the next level, delivering a breakthrough hiker built for the future that provides the ultimate utility for consumers seeking to get outside for some fresh air this winter."

Today, the 4.ZERØGRAND Hiker is available for men and women in a variety of colorways. Cole Haan's most advanced and technical boot to date, it's incredibly lightweight and weather-ready. All styles are wrapped in waterproof leather and suede around a sturdy insulated lining to keep feet dry and warm in wintry conditions. The uppers are paired with Cole Haan's advanced triple-density GRANDFØAM cushioning system to give the boot the dynamic ride of an athletic shoe. A redesigned full-length tread pattern provides a durable grip in all conditions, no matter how wet, snowy, or icy.

Gone are the days of lumbering around in old-fashioned boots that offer little besides stability or weatherproofing. With the 4.ZERØGRAND Hiker, wearers will feel agile, not awkward.

"Sometimes hiking boots can feel like ski boots with how stiff and inflexible they are, but not these 4.ZERØGRAND Hikers," commented Scott Patt, Chief Creative Officer of Cole Haan. "They're more like sneakers. Our goal was to merge all the weather protection of a standard hiker with super-responsive and dynamic cushioning, so they're ready for everything."

The 4.ZERØGRAND Hiker is available on ColeHaan.com, as well as in US retail locations and select international Cole Haan stores starting today, November 5, 2020. The men's and women's styles are priced at $250 USD, with more colors and patterns set to release in December 2020.

