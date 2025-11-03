COLE HAAN INVITES CONSUMERS TO FEEL WHAT'S POSSIBLE™ THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

From weather-ready boots built to handle the elements and errands, to sneakers polished for the office yet effortless everywhere else, and from heels that last through midnight toasts to travel-ready accessories, the assortment celebrates craftsmanship, innovation, and versatility all at once.

For men, highlights include the Roundhill Grand Waterproof Chelsea Boot , a rugged yet refined silhouette crafted with FlexCraft™ Comfort Technology—a proprietary hand-crafted application that creates the premium appearance of a stacked leather sole with the ultra-comfort of a sneaker. The GrandPrø Luxe Mile Sneaker combines subtle brogue detailing with FlowerFoam™ cushioning for a lighter, more responsive step, while the ØriginalGrand CitySpectre Wholecut Oxford exemplifies Cole Haan's hybrid-dress category—where timeless tailoring meets performance engineering.

For women, the Shibley Lug Buckle Boot blends polish and protection with a waterproof upper and elegant buckle detail, while the lightweight ZerøGrand Rexanna Sneaker features waterproof leather, sealed seams, and a flexible lug sole with boot-like grip. For the festive season, the Florette Pump and Skimmer Flat showcase playful polka dots and effortless comfort—all powered by Cole Haan's Grand Lux technology, a multi-layered cushioning system designed to support every step.

Across the wider assortment, Cole Haan's gift-ready handbags and accessories—including the Catarina Hobo , Catarina Small Crossbody , Catherine Satchel , Triboro Briefcase , small leather goods, and outerwear—anchor the season with thoughtful design and enduring style.

The brand also unveils its annual holiday gift guides—Gifts for Her, Gifts for Him, and Gifts Under $100—alongside its best sale of the year, the Grand Giving Event, a ten-day celebration launching in late November offering access to seasonal savings and exclusive styles. Together, these initiatives highlight Cole Haan as the destination for timeless gifts that blend innovation and everyday ease.

The Winter 2025 Cole Haan Comfortable™ campaign extends across digital, social, connected TV, and out-of-home channels in select U.S. and international markets. The Winter 2025 collection is available now in stores and online at colehaan.com .

