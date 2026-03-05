COLE HAAN LAUNCHES GOLF APPAREL CATEGORY FOR SPRING 2026

Rooted in Cole Haan's nearly 100-year legacy of craftsmanship and innovation, the inaugural men's collection merges elevated design with technical performance. Developed through an exclusive partnership with Catapult Group, the assortment is designed for individuals seeking apparel that performs on the course while remaining versatile enough for work, travel, and everyday wear.

"Cole Haan has always been grounded in craftsmanship, innovation, and purposeful design," said Krissie Millan, Chief Marketing Officer at Cole Haan. "Launching Golf apparel is a natural extension of our brand and product evolution, and our commitment to serving consumers across the moments that define their lives. This collection brings together performance and sophistication in a way that is meant to feel intentional and effortless."

The collection pairs Cole Haan's design heritage with Catapult Group's deep expertise in production and merchandising. Tailored silhouettes and thoughtful details, including peached finishes, streamlined fits, and subtle accents are balanced with performance-driven fabrics engineered for stretch, moisture management, temperature regulation, and protection from the elements. The result is a contemporary golf wardrobe that prioritizes both function and polish from the 9AM meeting to the back nine.

"Cole Haan represents an opportunity to bring the ethos of intentional design and technical ingenuity to golfers who value style and function," said Scott Davis, Chief Brand Officer of Catapult Group and President Cole Haan Golf Apparel at Catapult. "By combining the strengths of both organizations, we have created a collection that meets the demands of the game while simplifying how the modern athlete moves through the day. This is the beginning of a long-term commitment to evolving how the game is worn and lived."

The launch builds upon Cole Haan's expanding Golf footwear line. Since re-entering the category in 2021, the brand's Golf footwear has steadily grown, reinforcing its position within the modern golf lifestyle. For Spring 2026, new introductions include the dual-gender GrandPrø All-Day Golf shoes, designed with waterproof uppers, proprietary ENERGYFEEL cushioning, and spikeless rubber outsoles engineered for traction on and off the course. Together, the apparel and footwear assortments establish a complete head-to-toe offering for today's golfer.

Cole Haan Golf Apparel will be available globally beginning Spring 2026 at colehaan.com, select green grass accounts, resorts, and premium lifestyle retailers, with plans to introduce Women's Golf apparel in Fall 2026.

ABOUT COLE HAAN

Cole Haan is a global American lifestyle brand distributed in over 100 countries across the world serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a nearly 100-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives. To learn more, visit www.colehaan.com

ABOUT CATAPULT

Catapult stands out as the leading integrated golf and sport specialty growth platform, uniquely equipped with the industry's most advanced sales tech and national direct sales force. We help build connections between leading brands and retailers fostering a powerful growth ecosystem. To learn more, visit www.catapultgroup.agency

