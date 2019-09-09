Cole Haan Teams Up With Rodarte To Disrupt High Fashion With Innovation

"The ethos of Cole Haan speaks to everything that we do. When you're designing it's always about innovating and trying to think outside the box to create something new and create a dream that you take people into," says Kate Mulleavy, co-founding designer of Rodarte.

September marks the first collection of the collaboration, with Grand Ambition silhouettes including Pumps, Booties, Shoeties, Slip-On Sneakers, Satchels and Circle Bags, all incorporating pops of True Red, Bubblegum Pink, Optic White and Black colorways in addition to embossed croc leather, neoprene and lace detailing. Cole Haan's breakthrough engineering combined with Rodarte's high-fashion design makes for a bold collaboration for extraordinary women.

"We wanted to collaborate with Cole Haan because they are such an innovative company that really values the same things we do in terms of design and pushing the boundaries of what is expected in the landscape of fashion. We were really impressed by the level of innovation that Cole Haan infuses into their product in order to deliver unparalleled comfort," notes Laura Mulleavy, co-founding designer of Rodarte.

In true Rodarte evolution, the November collection features a romantic and soft color palette applied to Cole Haan's Grand Ambition Bootie, Lace-Up Sneaker, Circle Bag and Bucket Bag styles. Each silhouette is embellished with perforated hearts, while the Bucket Bags are adorned with playful bows, just in time for the holiday season. All footwear styles utilize Cole Haan's GRANDFØAM technology for superior comfort and flexibility, while the Grand Ambition handbags provide ultimate functionality, perfect for pairing together or even doubling up.

"When Cole Haan set out to create this revolutionary women's collection, we knew we had to partner with Rodarte. Kate and Laura's independent spirit is singular in the world of fashion. In their capable hands, Cole Haan and Rodarte, together, have delivered an alchemy that blends beauty and engineering in a way that hasn't been achieved before," adds Cole Haan's Chief Marketing Officer & GM of Business Development, David Maddocks.

The Cole Haan x Rodarte capsule collection is available on ColeHaan.com and in US and select international Cole Haan stores on September 4th, 2019, with additional styles launching in November. The collection is priced from $190-$240 for footwear, and $248-$398 for handbags.

About Cole Haan

Cole Haan is turning nearly a century of iconic footwear inside out. The name—synonymous with timeless style and detailed craftsmanship since 1928—has become a beacon of big thinking, channeling their storied heritage into inventive engineering of the future. By integrating purposeful technology into both modern and classic designs, the global lifestyle brand has further dedicated itself to enabling their extraordinary customers to look the part and feel the part, while pushing the limits on what shoes (and beyond) can do. The company calls New York City and Greenland, New Hampshire home, but you can find Cole Haan everywhere. Visit ColeHaan.com and follow @ColeHaan.

About Rodarte

In 2005, Kate and Laura Mulleavy founded Rodarte, a luxury brand instantly lauded for its distinct design concepts and intricate textile innovations. A conceptual and innovative brand, Rodarte is known for its artistic mixture of high couture, California influences, and explorations into other art forms.

For more information, contact:

Kimry Blackwelder, Cole Haan

E-mail: kimry.blackwelder@colehaan.com

SOURCE Cole Haan

Related Links

http://www.colehaan.com

