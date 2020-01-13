Cole Haan, The Vitamin Shoppe and Urban Outfitters Explore "Bringing Back the Art of the Possible" with Aptos

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptos, Inc., a recognized market leader in retail technology solutions, today announced that leading retailers, including Cole Haan, The Vitamin Shoppe and Urban Outfitters, Inc. are showcasing their latest and greatest technology innovations during NRF 2020 Vision: Retail's Big Show, Jan. 12-14, in New York City.

With the theme of "Bringing Back the Art of the Possible," these retailers are demonstrating a variety of technology capabilities utilizing Aptos solutions: from advanced, fully functional retail environments to proof-of-concept innovations that are being piloted during the event.

In the spirit of encouraging retailers to focus on new and disruptive ways to differentiate their brands, delight their customers and optimize their business processes, Aptos booth 4905 features 4,000 square feet of interactive exhibits, including the following technology showcases:

Cole Haan: Pop-up shop with flexible fulfillment powered by Aptos ONE and Enterprise Order Management

Cole Haan, the iconic American lifestyle brand and retailer, "popped up" in Aptos' booth offering its latest gravity-defying shoes, GrandPrø Rally Sneakers, and a new line of ZERØGRAND outerwear. Powered by the Aptos ONE Store Commerce mobile selling application and Enterprise Order Management, event attendees can place orders on-site and have the items delivered to their hotel rooms.

Whether someone needs a comfortable pair of shoes for long tradeshow days or warm outerwear, Cole Haan's pop-up shop has attendees covered.

The Vitamin Shoppe: Take commerce where your customers are with Aptos ONE

The Vitamin Shoppe, an omnichannel specialty retailer of nutritional products, is committed to serving its customers wherever they are, be it in stores, on digital channels or at events such as marathons, bodybuilding competitions and, in this case, Retail's Big Show. With the Aptos ONE Store Commerce mobile selling application, The Vitamin Shoppe can engage customers and ring transactions from virtually anywhere – including the Javits Center – on locally resilient mobile devices.

Visit The Vitamin Shoppe pop-up at booth 4905 for trade show essentials — from energy-boosting beverages and snacks to immune defense products that will help keep attendees feeling their best.

Urban Outfitters, Inc.: Better customer connections start with localized assortments and Aptos Merchandise Lifecycle Management

No matter how much focus a retailer places on customer satisfaction, relevancy can be achieved only when shoppers feel that merchandise and assortments have been selected with each individual shopper in mind.

Urban Outfitters, Inc., a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, Terrain, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly, is showcasing how it creates dynamic, relevant and localized assortments with Aptos Merchandise Lifecycle Management.

Aptos ONE self-checkout and scan-and-go technology empowers consumer choice

While there is no blueprint for providing the right experience for every shopper, many retailers are evaluating how they can empower shoppers to choose the level of associate interaction they want to receive in-store, including during the checkout process.

During Retail's Big Show, Aptos is demonstrating the future of self-checkout and consumer scan-and-go technology. Stop by the booth to learn about retailers that are currently deploying these solutions and why self-service technologies will receive increasing investment from retailers in 2020.

Aptos partner showcases at Retail's Big Show

In addition to the retailer showcases throughout the booth, Aptos is spotlighting strategic partners, including:

Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern, end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile and in-store channels. Visit Aptos booth 4905 to learn how our partnership with Adyen can benefit your retail business.

RedIron is a trusted partner for some of the largest names in retail. The company's broad capabilities bring particular strength in the areas of security, payments, multichannel customer experience and migration, integration, and systems design. Find out how Aptos' partnership with RedIron can help you save time and money on some of your most complex projects.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global market share leader in retail store technology. As one of Aptos' trusted hardware partners, Toshiba helps retailers achieve brilliant commerce by advancing the future of retail with innovative commerce solutions that enhance customer engagement, transform the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation. Visit Toshiba during Retail's Big Show at booth 3319.

Discover "The Art of the Possible" at NRF 2020 — Meet with Aptos

During Retail's Big Show, discover why more than 1,000 retail brands rely on Aptos to help deliver every shopper a personalized, empowered and seamless experience — no matter when, where or how they shop.

About Aptos "Engaging Customers Differently"

In an era of virtually limitless choice, sustained competitive advantage only comes to retailers who engage customers differently – by truly understanding who they are, what they want and why they buy. At Aptos, we too, believe that Engaging Customers Differently™ is critical to our success. We are committed to a deep understanding of each of our clients, to fulfilling their needs with the retail industry's most comprehensive omnichannel solutions, and to fostering long-term relationships built on tangible value and trust. More than 1,000 retail brands rely upon our Singular Commerce™ platform to deliver every shopper a personalized, empowered and seamless experience…no matter when, where or how they shop. Learn more: www.aptos.com

