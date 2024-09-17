Cole Hauser's Free Rein Coffee Company Announces Its First National Retail Expansion with Walmart, Serving Those Who Serve™ Their Country and Communities Nationwide

Free Rein is Bringing 'Honest. American. Coffee.'™ to Walmart Shoppers Across America

SAN ANGELO, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Free Rein Coffee Company has today announced their first nationwide rollout into retail, exclusively at Walmart.

Combining 20 years of roasting experience in the heartland of Texas with the best beans sourced from around the world, Free Rein Coffee Company is proud to bring their unbeatably smooth coffee, full of flavor, to Walmart shoppers nationwide, including their leading blends 'American Dirt'™, 'Homestead'™ and 'Prospect'™ in ground coffee, and 'American Dirt'™ and 'Homestead'™ in single-serve K-cup pods.

Founded by a veteran and originally known as 'Longhorn Coffee Company', the business was acquired by actor Cole Hauser alongside friends and fellow entrepreneurs Karl Pfluger, Paul Anderson and Aron Marquez, and re-launched as Free Rein Coffee Company in 2023.

The team is driven by its mission to 'Serve Those Who Serve'™ and uplift those who serve their community and country - including active military, veterans, first responders, nurses and teachers. Since its online launch in October 2023, Free Rein Coffee Company has experienced explosive growth, including:

Over 250,000 customers served

Over 10,000 5* reviews

More than 60,000 cups of coffee donated

Since its launch, many prominent names have joined the company as ambassadors and investors, including Mark Wahlberg and Forrie J. Smith, who share a long-time passion for and commitment to supporting veterans.

With its launch into Walmart, Free Rein is committing to a 'Buy a Bag, Give a Cup'™ promise, meaning we'll give a cup to someone who serves their country or community for every bag of Free Rein Coffee bought at Walmart this year.

"We've been overwhelmed by the response to our direct-to-consumer launch and are beyond excited to launch at Walmart and bring our flavorful, smooth coffee to households across the country," said Free Rein Coffee Company CEO Arlyn Davich. "We've been particularly excited for our 'Buy a Bag, Give a Cup'™ initiative. This launch enables us to exponentially expand the impact of our give back across America."

"We're excited to welcome Free Rein and their exciting line of high quality coffee products to Walmart and believe our customers will love their flavorful and smooth coffee blends as well as their community give back initiative", said Tasha Tandy, Vice President Dry Grocery, Walmart U.S.

The Walmart launch will kick off with a sunrise toast to 'American Dirt'™ at a Walmart Store in Fort Worth, TX, on 9/17, after which the brand will commence it's 'Road to Yellowstone' tour during which the brand's RV will visit 19 store locations on the road from Texas to Yellowstone National Park. The RV will weave its way through Oklahoma, Colorado, Wyoming and Montana. Cole Hauser and other notable names affiliated with the brand will be making surprise appearances along the route.

"Through this partnership with Walmart, we're going to get our great coffee into the hands of the hard working folks who make our country go" said Cole Hauser, Co-Founder of Free Rein Coffee Company. "This has always been my mission: to serve and uplift those who serve their country and communities in any way I can."

You can find Free Rein in more than 1,700 Walmart stores and on Walmart.com with American Dirt™ (dark roast), Homestead™ (medium roast), and Prospect™ (light roast) in grounds, and single-serve pods starting at $12.97. Learn more about the brand at FreeReinCoffee.com and @freereincoffeecompany .

About Free Rein Coffee Company:

Free Rein Coffee Company was co-founded by the actor Cole Hauser, along with friends and fellow entrepreneurs Karl Pfluger, Paul Anderson and Aron Marquez, to fuel folks to Get Up and Get After It™ and pursue their dreams, with a mission to 'Serve Those Who Serve'™ and give back to anyone who serves their country or community, including active military, veterans, first responders, nurses and teachers.

With 20 years of roasting expertise in San Angelo, TX, Free Rein Coffee is smooth and full of flavor and has already built a loyal following, with over 250,000 customers since its direct to consumer launch in October 2023. Free Rein is available in whole beans, ground beans, and single-serve pod formats and ready to wear as a line of branded drinkware, apparel and gear. To learn more visit freereincoffee.com .

