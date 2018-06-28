SPOKANE, Wash., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cole Music Company introduces a new premium pickup line for discerning guitar enthusiasts, Silver Hand Pickups. Cole Music Company comes to the table with 50 years of vintage experience, where they gained a familiarity with the best instruments the guitar world has ever created. Combine that vintage expertise with a penchant for science geekery and detailed R&D and you get refined, balanced, unique, one-of-a-kind tones and designs.

Missing Link Pickup by Silver Hand Pickups Silver Hand Pickups has a wide range of boutique pickups.

Silver Hand Pickups range from forward thinking concepts like their Missing Link series, to vintage inspired classics like the '78 Tele Bridge used in all Cole Music Co Hollowtop Guitars. They have a mix of vintage and progressive designs for humbucker, Strat, and Telecaster replacements and are always working on new ideas, so keep an out out for new pickup styles. Their take on a P-90 is due out later this year and should be impressive. Every one of their pickups is designed and hand wound in the Pacific Northwest, USA.

Silver Hand Pickups can be bought directly through their website at https://colemusic.co, or through select dealers. They keep stock of all their pickup models ready to ship and turn around small custom production batches in as little as two weeks. If you're a builder, they can provide estimates for larger or more complex custom orders.

Silver Hand Pickups is an innovative company that takes inspiration from classic designs and uses their knowledge and expertise to create new pickup designs that are fresh and inspiring, while also retaining the spirit of the vintage classics.

Media contact:

Scott Mueller

197859@email4pr.com

509-990-6857

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cole-music-company-combines-50-years-of-vintage-experience-with-modern-science-to-make-silver-hand-pickups-300673941.html

SOURCE Cole Music Co.

Related Links

https://colemusic.co

