Cole-Parmer Re-launches Fluid Handling Product Line

VERNON HILLS, Ill., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cole-Parmer, an Antylia Scientific company, is launching an all-new range of industry-leading fluid handling solutions initially comprised of tubing, fittings, parts, and accessories to suit a diverse array of research and production needs.

Tubing options include specialized formulations for use in pharmaceutical, clinical, automotive, water treatment and food & beverage applications. Fittings are made from high-grade PVC/PBA-free materials.

To complement these high-quality products, Cole-Parmer is committed to providing responsive customer service and ongoing technical support. The company's dedicated specialists have decades of experience catalyzing innovation across many sectors and can collaborate with customers to develop customized solutions.

Jon Salkin, CEO of Cole-Parmer, commented: "Cole-Parmer is excited to be back in fluid handling, leading with our well-established brand and our passion for customer solutions. We look forward to continuing to expand our product line to include peristaltic pumps, complex assemblies and other related consumables to service the bioprocessing & broader fluid handling industry."

About Cole-Parmer

Cole-Parmer, an Antylia Scientific company, is a trusted global leader in laboratory essentials. We deliver a portfolio of reliable equipment and consumables to help speed scientific discovery in life science, clinical, academic and research laboratories. Since 1955, we have been known for our knowledgeable team of scientific experts who are devoted to providing one-on-one guidance in product selection, usage, and troubleshooting, enabling laboratories to run efficiently throughout the world. We provide a true one-stop-shop supply chain solution by curating a portfolio of unique industry-leading brands. Cole-Parmer is a division of Antylia Scientific, an operating company of premier life science and diagnostic brands, including Cole-Parmer, Environmental Express, and Zeptometrix.

