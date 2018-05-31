Cole Swindell Extends Entertainment Sponsorship with Diamond Resorts

Swindell first signed on as a Diamond Celebrity ambassador in February 2017 and performed a handful of concerts for Diamond Resorts members throughout the year at several of Diamond's premier destinations, including Cabo Azul Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, and Mystic Dunes Resort & Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

"It's an honor to partner again with the Diamond Resorts family," Swindell said. "They are an amazing company and I had a blast performing for their members at their beautiful resorts across the country. I'm really excited we have the opportunity to do this again with them in 2018 and beyond."

Members will have several opportunities this year to enjoy private, intimate concerts by the country music star, who recently wrapped up his nationwide headlining Reason To Drink Tour with fellow Diamond Celebrity ambassador Lauren Alaina.

"Cole has become an integral part of our Diamond Resorts family and we're excited to continue building our partnership together this year," said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. "He puts on an incredible show and normally performs in front of thousands of fans, but our members have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see him in an intimate setting with only about a hundred other Diamond members. That's a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

In 2018, Diamond Resorts expects to hold more than 100 Diamond Live events, including comedy shows, live culinary experiences and private concerts with Diamond Celebrities such as Swindell, Lee Ann Womack, Lee Brice, Dan + Shay and Lauren Alaina. Diamond Live events are open exclusively to invited Diamond Resorts members and guests as part of Diamond's experiential vacation program.

