Coleman Research Group and VQ enter into agreement to accelerate global growth and expand expert network services to clients around the world

By partnering with VQ, Coleman accelerates the execution of its global growth strategy, particularly in the APAC region. APAC is the world's fastest growing region for expert network services, and VQ is the leading player in Japan, the world's 3 rd largest economy. The combined entity will add VQ's 140,000 APAC based experts and Coleman's extensive network in North America, EMEA and APAC.

"I am thrilled to partner with VQ and their talented executive team," said Kevin Coleman, CEO of Coleman Research. "Our combined reach will serve over 1,000 clients with more than 400,000 registered experts. We look forward to working with VQ to provide our clients with unrivaled service to meet their needs for rapid access to expert knowledge. VQ's investment in Coleman is great news for our employees, clients and experts around the world."

A shared strategy: to be the leading global knowledge platform for the most important business decisions, facilitated with excellence in client support and expert engagement.

"We are very pleased and excited to welcome a strong partner, Coleman," said Eiko Hashiba, CEO of VQ. "Coleman has been a pioneer in the ENS industry for nearly 20 years. Its global expert database covers all industries, with great depth in CXO-level management. In addition, the company has a solid track record of building the trust of global clients with high quality and rigorous compliance standards. Together with Coleman, we hope to accelerate growth to build the world's leading knowledge platform by connecting insights and aspirations across the globe."

A larger global presence and expanded service worldwide

Together, VQ and Coleman will create opportunities and accelerate growth even further by collaborating to connect insights and serve clients globally. Coleman will retain its name and continue operations from its offices around the world.

VQ and Coleman will serve clients from 7 locations in North America, EMEA and APAC, with 24 x 7 coverage. VQ's APAC offices are based in Tokyo and Singapore, which have over 150 employees. Coleman's offices are in Hong Kong, London, New York City, Los Angeles and Raleigh.

Both VQ and Coleman provide insights to leading consulting firms, institutional investors and corporations. VQ's strength in the fast-growing corporate market will also provide opportunities for growth. Over half of VQ's customers are corporations.

Under the agreement, Coleman Research will be a subsidiary of VQ. Kevin Coleman will continue to be CEO of Coleman Research. He will become a member of the VQ Board of directors. Eiko Hashiba, CEO of VQ, and Hidetoshi Uriu, COO of VQ, will join Coleman's board of directors. The transaction is expected to close at the end of October.

About Coleman Research Group and VQ

Coleman Research Group, Inc.

Coleman is a leading expert network founded in 2003. For nearly 20 years, it has been trusted by the world's largest Asset Management Funds, Management Consultancies and Corporations for rapid insights from hard-to-find experts. Coleman's network includes over 260,000 registered experts in 190 countries. Coleman is known for the highest standards of excellence, with dedicated client teams, 24/7 global support, proprietary technology and rigorous compliance protocols. Its offices around the world are based in the U.S., EMEA and APAC.

URL: https://colemanrg.com/

VisasQ Inc. (VQ)

With its mission of "Connecting Insights and Aspirations Across the Globe", VQ operates knowledge platform that promotes innovation across the globe. By utilizing its knowledge base of over 140,000 experts in Japan and abroad, VQ matches individual expertise through technology and its extensive operations to help solve a range of challenges such as research on industry or needs in new business development, human resource development, and global business expansion. VQ was awarded the "Minister's Award" from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) of Japan at the 4th Annual Japan Venture Awards (Female Entrepreneur Award). Selected as a "J-Startup Business" by the METI. Became a listed company at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 10, 2020.

URL: https://visasq.co.jp/en/

