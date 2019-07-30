Coleman Worldwide Moving Chooses Lytx Driver Safety Program to Help Protect its Clients' Property and its Family of Drivers

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx®, a leading global provider of video telematics, analytics, safety and productivity solutions for commercial and public sector fleets, today announced Coleman Worldwide Moving will roll out the Lytx Driver Safety Program to its fleet of more than 700 tractor-trailers throughout the United States.

Coleman Worldwide Moving is a part of Coleman World Group, a family-run moving business with more than 60 offices in 18 states and one U.S. territory. Coleman World Group, a strong and dependable force in the moving and storage industry, has been committed to making moving easier and safer since 1914.

"Backed by the power of the Lytx Driver Safety Program, Coleman has within its grasp the ability to change driver behavior to improve the future," said Gwen Vickers, director of safety Coleman World Group. "The program has been exceptional in helping us ensure that our drivers are consistently elevating their skills to the next level, resulting in lower collision rates, reduced claims costs and an enhanced reputation for them and Coleman.

"Shielding our drivers from harm and ensuring they make it from point A to point B safely is our number one priority," Vickers said. "In addition, the personal belongings we move don't just have monetary value. They often have sentimental value that makes them irreplaceable. It's so important that all of our drivers, packers and loaders use extreme care in all that they do, including taking a proactive stance on safety, whether its driver and roadway safety, or the safety and security of the goods we're transporting and handling. Our commitment to safety and security was the inspiration for our decision to deploy the Lytx Driver Safety Program."

The DriveCam device alerts drivers in real-time when it detects an abnormal driving pattern. Then, to propel improvements in driver behavior, Coleman strives to coach drivers about unsafe events within a few days, while it's still fresh in the driver's mind. However, with many of Coleman's drivers navigating local or over-the-road routes, connecting for coaching sessions has been historically challenging. To address this, Vickers has leveraged Lytx's remote coaching capabilities, allowing her to coach drivers in a timely fashion without having to wait for them to be present in the office.

Vickers fosters that "personal touch" by forming relationships with her drivers to build a rapport and keeping the conversation as constructive as possible. "When done right, coaching can create positive change in drivers' habits one small piece at a time, and that's what we strive for at Coleman," she said.

Vickers continued, "I'm such a big believer in video telematics because I've seen the positive outcomes that can result from it. Lytx represents the gold standard in video telematics technology. Their innovation, leadership and reputation as the pioneer of video telematics technology were very appealing to us. Lytx is the best-in-class at every level, and it's a big reason why we chose Lytx as our provider."

The Lytx program designed for Coleman combines video capture of road incidents, such as sudden swerving or hard braking, as well as data analysis of those incidents, and personalized coaching insights to improve driving behavior.

Coleman World Group has been committed to making moving easier and safer for families since 1914. Over the years, the company has evolved into a strong, dependable force in the moving and storage industry, with 60 locations spanning from its headquarters in Midland City, Ala., as far as the Pacific outpost of Guam. Specializing in international, residential, commercial, military, government and corporate relocation efforts, Coleman World Group provides everything from local and regional moves to long-distance and international moves. Despite its tremendous growth and diversity, the company has stayed true to its founding values: service, dependability and trust.

Lytx® is a leading provider of video telematics, analytics, safety and productivity solutions for commercial and public sector fleets. Our unrivaled Driver Safety Program, powered by our best-in-class DriveCam® Event Recorder, is proven to help save lives and reduce risk. We harness the power of video to help clients see what happened in the past, manage their operations more efficiently in the present and improve driver behavior to change the future. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than one million drivers worldwide. For more information, visit www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page or YouTube channel.

